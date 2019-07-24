Open Post: Robert Mueller testifies before the House committees today

Robert Mueller will give testimony in an open hearing to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees today. This is the Open Post for all things Mueller – the testimony will probably go on all morning and all afternoon. We will likely cover everything about the testimony tomorrow, because it will be news either way – if Mueller stonewalls and deflects, that will be the story, but if he offers up some real explanations for why he failed to indict Donald Trump, Don Trump Jr., Eric Trump and more, then maybe we’ll figure some things out. Mueller and his people didn’t even depose Ivanka Trump, you know. And I “get” that Mueller doesn’t believe he can indict a sitting president, blah blah blah, but that doesn’t explain why he didn’t indict Don Jr. At all.
Ahead of his testimony, Mueller apparently asked one of his top deputies (former deputies) to appear alongside him during the hearing. Aaron Zebley will appear as Mueller’s counsel during the House Judiciary hearing, and then Zebley will be sworn in as a witness in the afternoon for the Intelligence Committee’s hearing. I don’t find this to be some kind of breach of propriety or anything – it’s become clear that Mueller was more like a manager for the Trump-Russia investigation and that his deputies did much of the heavy lifting. Mueller will likely need to ask Zebley for guidance about many subjects. But of course the Republicans are making this into a THING and Trump even got involved:
So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers. What’s this all about? His lawyer represented the “basement server guy” who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019
So sweaty. As for this hearing… it will keep some stories and some issues in the headlines, which is why the Democrats are doing it. I don’t think much will come of it long-term, but it will be interesting.
Mueller will in all likelihood stick to a very carefully worded truth with zero biased hints. Both sides will try to word questions hoping for answers to further an agenda like impeachment or reelection. He won’t be a puppet imo. And it would be a waste of time for questions to focus on that. Focus on facts being clarified.
He’s by the book. I doubt there will be much elaborating.
It’s funny trump is already having a meltdown. I doubt he knows anything about… anything, honestly. Why exactly is he freaking out? Oh yeah, he knows he’s super corrupt and guilty. He was sloppy with his execution of illegal activities. And he doesn’t know who knows his secrets anymore because his brain is decaying.
“Focus on facts being clarified.”
This is SO IMPORTANT. for all those trumphumpers who didn’t read the report and believe 45 when he says “total exoneration!”, they need to hear, from the horse’s mouth, that 45 was NOT completely exonerated, and that there were at least 10 CLEAR instances of obstruction. and that his campaign pursued a relationship with Russia and welcomed their interference in our elections.
NOT 45, NOT Barr, NOT Lindsay Brownoser Graham, NOT Hannity, NOT Ghouliani…they need to hear from the guy that wrote the report.
and I agree that he sounds guilty. if he were, in fact, “totally exonerated”, he wouldn’t care that Mueller is giving testimony. he’d say “GOOD! Let everyone hear it from the man himself!”
ETA: I find it so laughable that all of a sudden the GOP is concerned with sticking to the rules and procedure. THEY BLEW UP THE RULES. F*CK ‘EM.
I find it fascinating that these rich, corrupt and yet by and large highly educated individuals seem to have taken no lessons from the cyclical nature of history. The poor and oppressed always eventually stand up and overthrow the oppressors. We are getting to a breaking point. I am truly frightened for this country. And yet all they do is fan the flames.
Most pay no attention to history. The ignorance is truly astounding, even basic facts are unknown. And when history is ignored by the educated it is due to hubris. They think they are somehow the exception. It’s the young communists I know who are most into history and laughably still arguing Trotsky vs Stalin and think the next revolution will play out precisely as the Bolshevik one did. We live in bizarre times.
They think short-term only. And like Melania told us all with her coat, they really don’t care… It’s all so upsetting, and I do not have high hopes for Mueller today, or frankly for the Democrats, pretending they need more evidence, or that evidence even if revealed will matter, or even if it did matter, they can’t impeach… Blech…
I was thinking the *exact* same thing on my run this morning. Even in terms of how this time period will be written about and viewed for centuries to come: they don’t see that they’ll be on the wrong side of it. They don’t see that they will be viewed as people who not only condoned the atrocities of this administration, but enabled them.
It really is unbelievable to watch people so bereft of both self-awareness and historical context.
I mean, I guess I get some marginal enjoyment out of the supposedly innocent and vindicated monster squirm over Mueller testifying, but it also makes me extremely fearful because I wonder who is going he’s going to take his temper tantrum out on and what the price is going to be for whatever extreme thing he’s going to do to try and distract people from this.
Also, I have zero confidence that anything will come of this, no matter what he says. The GOP will ignore it and the Democrats won’t do anything with it.
The hearing haven’t even started yet and we are hearing the Democrat will do nothing. I guess we have to blame ourselves for electing people who are so dense when they look at the state of the country and do nothing.
I get so sick of the gloom and doom that some people always settle with. I’m going to think positive and hope this is the beginning of the end for Don the Con. End of my ranting. I’m going to watch the hearing now and hope to see some representatives fighting for our country.
It actually is a “thing”. Acting as a personal attorney for one party and being a sworn witness in the same case is a clear conflict of interest. It wouldn’t be allowed in any actual courtroom. Whether it matters in the current context is more debatable, but it’s not an unreasonable concern by the R’s.
I think we’re all going to be disappointed, at least on the collusion issue. Once you’ve failed to indict, most attorneys aren’t going to say much to the contrary. There’s a lot more meat to be found on the obstruction issue, and that’s more impeachable than the collusion, anyway.
It’s a quick Google education, but I’m not finding how it’s a thing… meaning people might he upset and reach for anything to derail this testimony, but that it’s just that and not illegal to have him as counsel before his testimony.
I feel like if it was a clear conflict the Rs would have presented that.
I’m sure both men will be careful to stay within the lines. Every word will be scrutinized.
There is no “collusion issue. Collusion isn’t a crime and the investigation wasn’t looking for it. The report even spells that out. “Collusion” is Trump’s narrative to distract. Mueller found crimes, lots of them. That’s what we and Congress need to focus on.
I don’t think anything especially interesting will come out of this hearing, but I’m still going to watch. It will be interesting to see all the squirming from the Rs.
The Republicans will try to disrupt the hearings in any way possible with their shouting, objections, and hysteria. Trump said he wasn’t going to watch but I’m waiting for his Twitter meltdown in real time.
The Twitter meltdowns will be amazing. Because what else is he going to do? He has a job title, but… I would be there are days at a time he stays in bed.
I’m so exhausted by all the hate this orange blob spews and all the apathy of those around him to the fallout. 😩
Right now, the Reps are looking like amateurs and petty.
I think people waiting for some big “aha!” moment will be sorely disappointed. Mueller isn’t going to deviate from his report.
This will be a big nothingburget. And if The Squad keeps it up they’re going to get him re-elected. That stuff doesn’t fly with a lot of people.
Nah. If anything, senior Dem leadership’s failure to hold him accountable will re-elect him. For a lot of us, the fight shown by the newly-elected House members is the only thing keeping us from abandoning the Dem party entirely.
I’m reserving judgment on this – There’s merit in hearing Mueller in his own words, even if he reads from the report, given that Barr got the first words in in his widely covered statements and did his best to undermine the contents.
I agree. I think it’s a pretty big deal that he’s there testifying. At the very least, people will have to dismiss both Barr’s and Trump’s “interpretations” of his report as misleading.
And with Doug Collins’ statement, you can already see how the Republicans will try hard to spin this. Trump and his family are innocent, witch hunt by the Dems. Sigh.
Pelosi doesn’t understand that we don’t care if Trump can’t be impeached by the Senate. That’s old school.Americans want her to stand up for the rule of law and our country. To fight even if you don’t win. Winning is not everything, pushing back alone is important.
Yup. She thinks that a 2020 Dem win is a sure thing, which is unbelievably short-sighted and irresponsible on her part.
She’s really not the brilliant 3D chess player that moderates like to paint her as.
You have to stand up to a bully, period. That is what no one in leadership seems willing to do.
They basically say, “Oh, he’s doing wrong things, but we’ll let the people decide/voters handle it.” Well, what is THEIR job and secondly, part of this mess involves election interference!
Dems are still dropping the ball even now, if what I’m reading on Twitter is correct.
They are not talking about what he’s saying they are talking about what he sounds like.
Nothing will change.
How do the R’s work up their faux outrage in defense of their capo? Are they that stupid or just totally corrupt? Rhetorical question.
Oh okay, I’d hate to be able to say anything honest here about the Republican party let’s all just lie our asses off and pretend they are of any use whatsoever.
Whoopee! Mueller says that his report did not exonerate Trump!
I am so let down by Mueller himself. I guess I expected him to sound like a John Kerry elder statesman, but he sounds more like a soft spoken Foghorn Leghorn.
I think he sounds fine. He sounds a lot better than the overcaffienated, faux outraged GOP reps.
Jon Favreau just tweeted that it took the Rethugs less than an hour to start screaming about socialism. Sigh.
Kitten, It’s exhausting to watch them tap dance, grandstand and perform for Trump and the base. I’m glad I have to leave for work because I wouldn’t be able to handle much more.
It’s not what he sounds like it’s what he’s saying. Listen and learn.
Don the Con sounds deranged. And what he’s saying is 90% lies.
Any Georgia posters here? Is Doug Collins just generally a giant asshole? Does he strangle kittens for fun?
Seriously this shit is insane in the membrane. So frustrating.
James Sensenbrenner whining about fishing expeditions after his part in Clinton’s impeachment is the height of hypocrisy
After watching all the lead up with George Stephanopoulos and others touting what an expert Mueller is at testifying, Mueller is coming across as rather flustered and unsure. I still think this whole thing will be a nothingburger, unless Emperor Babyfingers can tweetstorm himself into a hemorrhagic stroke.
The only people talking about nuthingburge are the people burying their heads in the sand and refusing to accept that we have a crook in the Whitehouse. Mr Mueller said this investigation deserves the attention of every American. Listen and learn.
My BF says he’s not coming across as very smart. Sigh.
I already know certain outlets are going to paint him as “confused.” I’m hoping he settles in and becomes more assertive. I wish he wouldn’t say “um, uhhh” so much.
I wish he were presenting better.
I wouldn’t say he doesn’t sound smart, he just doesn’t sound slick or polished. But yeah it’s a given that the deplorables will scream the he’s feeble, ill, addled, whatever. I can’t watch/listen anymore, tbh.
Who is Steve Chabot and is there an Alex Jones conspiracy theory he has not swallowed?