“Rudy Giuliani has been showing off his bad dye job all week” links

What is happening to Rudy Giuliani’s head?? Lord that’s a bad dye job. [Towleroad]

Idris Elba talks about the horrific Cats trailer. [Just Jared]

Do you care about the MTV VMA nominations? [Dlisted]

Why is Austin Butler everywhere these days? [LaineyGossip]

Bella Thorne made a tube top look like businesswear. [Go Fug Yourself]

Taika Waitiki dressed up as Adolf Hitler (in a movie). [Pajiba]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been burying bitches for a long-ass time. [Jezebel]

Batman Returns: The Honest Trailer. [OMG Blog]

Lindsey Graham has thoughts on Top Gun: Maverick. [The Blemish]

Here is Giuliani's unflattering Mueller impersonation pic.twitter.com/61lNLcUkHW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2019