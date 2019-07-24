“Rudy Giuliani has been showing off his bad dye job all week” links
  • July 24, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camilla Morrone attend the Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool match in Paris

What is happening to Rudy Giuliani’s head?? Lord that’s a bad dye job. [Towleroad]
Idris Elba talks about the horrific Cats trailer. [Just Jared]
Do you care about the MTV VMA nominations? [Dlisted]
Why is Austin Butler everywhere these days? [LaineyGossip]
Bella Thorne made a tube top look like businesswear. [Go Fug Yourself]
Taika Waitiki dressed up as Adolf Hitler (in a movie). [Pajiba]
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been burying bitches for a long-ass time. [Jezebel]
Batman Returns: The Honest Trailer. [OMG Blog]
Lindsey Graham has thoughts on Top Gun: Maverick. [The Blemish]

6 Responses to ““Rudy Giuliani has been showing off his bad dye job all week” links”

  1. schmootc says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Dear Lord, that is some look, Rudy. The fear of looking like that is why I stopped coloring my hair a few years ago.

    Reply
  2. TheOriginalMia says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Wow. That’s a look. Did he go to the same barber as Stephen Miller?

    Reply
  3. BeanieBean says:
    July 24, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Loved the snark on Lindsey Graham.

    Reply
  4. Nancypants says:
    July 24, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    “I thought he was dead.”
    But no, I really did.

    Well, ya know!
    If it makes him feel better.

    I keep threatening to shave my head and rock a Jane Fonda wig.
    I probably won’t but it’s an option.

    While I do think white, American males have it made (It’s on YOU if you f*ck that up.) I kind of feel sorry for them in the looks department.
    Hair loss and no make-up is not going to help AND what is with all these hillbilly Duck Dynasty beards lately?
    Several of my workers have those and they are awful and cover a basically nice looking face.
    I think it’s laziness. “I don’t wanna shave.”

    You don’t wanna shave your face?? Try shaving everything else.

    Reply
  5. Carol says:
    July 24, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    I can’t look at Rudy G without conjuring up images of Kate McKinnon dressed up as a creepy Rudy G

    Reply

