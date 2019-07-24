“Rudy Giuliani has been showing off his bad dye job all week” links

What is happening to Rudy Giuliani’s head?? Lord that’s a bad dye job. [Towleroad]
Here is Giuliani's unflattering Mueller impersonation pic.twitter.com/61lNLcUkHW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2019
Dear Lord, that is some look, Rudy. The fear of looking like that is why I stopped coloring my hair a few years ago.
Wonder if he goes to the same hairdresser as Steven Miller?
Wow. That’s a look. Did he go to the same barber as Stephen Miller?
Loved the snark on Lindsey Graham.
“I thought he was dead.”
But no, I really did.
Well, ya know!
If it makes him feel better.
I keep threatening to shave my head and rock a Jane Fonda wig.
I probably won’t but it’s an option.
While I do think white, American males have it made (It’s on YOU if you f*ck that up.) I kind of feel sorry for them in the looks department.
Hair loss and no make-up is not going to help AND what is with all these hillbilly Duck Dynasty beards lately?
Several of my workers have those and they are awful and cover a basically nice looking face.
I think it’s laziness. “I don’t wanna shave.”
You don’t wanna shave your face?? Try shaving everything else.
I can’t look at Rudy G without conjuring up images of Kate McKinnon dressed up as a creepy Rudy G