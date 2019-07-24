Prince Harry made an appearance with Dr. Jane Goodall to support ‘Roots & Shoots’

Prince Harry made an appearance yesterday at St. George’s House, on the grounds of Windsor Castle. He attended Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting. Harry has met Dr. Goodall before, and they seemed to adore each other. He was there to help promote her Roots & Shoots program, which “is a global program empowering young people through hands-on projects chosen by the participants. The program works to ignite and inspire the belief that every individual can take action to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment.” Harry made a speech to the students gathered as well. Harry’s appearance is connected to many issues he’s taken on over the years. His appearance was part of his larger conservation work, his work as the president of African Parks, and his work as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

At one point, Dr. Goodall asked Harry if he remembered the “chimp greeting” she had taught him during one of their previous meetings. He remembered it and did it!

Video: Dr Jane Goodall @JaneGoodallInst asked #princeharry if he remembered the “chimp greeting” from when they first met in Dec (& last month). They brilliantly re-enacted it: Jane as the nervous female approaches and Harry pats her on the head to encourage her for a hug! 🐒 🐵 pic.twitter.com/gKAxJOqPY5 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 23, 2019

Dr. Goodall also told students that she got to meet and cuddle Archie Mountbatten Windsor back in June – she said she visited Harry and Meghan at Frogmore Cottage on June 13th, and Goodall recounted her first meeting with Meghan: “She told me, ‘I’ve hero-worshipped you all my life. You’ve been my idol since I was a child.’” Omid Scobie had a lot more about the visit here.