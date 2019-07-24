Prince Harry made an appearance with Dr. Jane Goodall to support ‘Roots & Shoots’

Britain's Prince Harry and Dr Jane Goodall dance as he attends Dr Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George's House, Windsor Castle in England, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Roots & Shoots is a global programme empowering young people of all ages, working to ignite and inspire the belief that every individual can take action to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment.

Prince Harry made an appearance yesterday at St. George’s House, on the grounds of Windsor Castle. He attended Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting. Harry has met Dr. Goodall before, and they seemed to adore each other. He was there to help promote her Roots & Shoots program, which “is a global program empowering young people through hands-on projects chosen by the participants. The program works to ignite and inspire the belief that every individual can take action to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment.” Harry made a speech to the students gathered as well. Harry’s appearance is connected to many issues he’s taken on over the years. His appearance was part of his larger conservation work, his work as the president of African Parks, and his work as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

At one point, Dr. Goodall asked Harry if he remembered the “chimp greeting” she had taught him during one of their previous meetings. He remembered it and did it!

Dr. Goodall also told students that she got to meet and cuddle Archie Mountbatten Windsor back in June – she said she visited Harry and Meghan at Frogmore Cottage on June 13th, and Goodall recounted her first meeting with Meghan: “She told me, ‘I’ve hero-worshipped you all my life. You’ve been my idol since I was a child.’” Omid Scobie had a lot more about the visit here.

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall hug as he attends Dr Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George's House, Windsor Castle in England, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Roots & Shoots is a global programme empowering young people of all ages, working to ignite and inspire the belief that every individual can take action to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Prince Harry made an appearance with Dr. Jane Goodall to support ‘Roots & Shoots’”

  1. Sierra says:
    July 24, 2019 at 7:43 am

    I love Jane, one of my idols I would love to meet.

    Reply
  2. A random commenter says:
    July 24, 2019 at 7:43 am

    This is so heartwarming. I’ve watched the clip of Harry and Dr. Goodall on insta several times.

    It strikes me as odd that Dr. Goodall got to meet and cuddle baby Archie way back in early-mid June and his own first cousins didn’t meet him until polo in mid-July.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment