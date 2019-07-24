Helen Mirren is so happy to be part of the Fast & Furious spinoff, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw UK Premiere

One of the best things to ever happen to the Fast & Furious franchise and spinoff franchises is Dame Helen Mirren. Several years ago, Helen Mirren happily admitted that she loved the F&F franchise and she would absolutely adore a role in any future F&F films. A cameo in The Fate of the Furious happened, and now she’s taken another cameo – reprising the same character – in the spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw. She’s also scheduled to appear in Fast & Furious 9!! Dame Helen plays Magdalene Shaw, Jason Statham’s character’s mother. This time, Dame Helen is even featured in the trailer for Hobbs & Shaw.

I love it. And I love that Vanessa Kirby – who is best known for playing Princess Margaret on The Crown – is playing Statham’s kid sister, who is also a badass, complete with her own stunt work. It looks sort of cool, even though they basically gave away the entire movie in the trailer.

Anyway, here are some photos from the London premiere of Hobbs & Shaw last night. Helen wore a lovely floral dress to impress her “son” Jason Statham, and she happily posed with Vanessa too. Vanessa wore an elegant Ralph & Russo dress and I swear she reminds me so much looks-wise, like Maria Sharapova. Of course I’m also including photos of Idris Elba. Idris Elba in that t-shirt: a snack or a whole meal?

Photos courtesy of WENN.

9 Responses to “Helen Mirren is so happy to be part of the Fast & Furious spinoff, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’”

  1. bored at work says:
    July 24, 2019 at 7:20 am

    Helen Mirren looks lovely in that dress! But then again she can do no wrong in my eyes…

    Reply
  2. Victoria says:
    July 24, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Vanessa is more striking as a brunette like in the crown

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    July 24, 2019 at 7:31 am

    The F&F movies never held much appeal to me, but when we saw the trailer before John Wick 3 and Idris Elba says “I’m black Superman” in that delicious voice of his, I thought “Well, maybe this time”.

    Reply
  4. Fallon says:
    July 24, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Helen Mirren is who I aspire to be.

    Reply
  5. Aurora says:
    July 24, 2019 at 7:35 am

    I just realized This franchise has never had a Black female star. They have Messandei from Game of Thrones who’s bi-racial but that’s it.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    July 24, 2019 at 7:35 am

    Idris is dessert. A delicious dessert.

    Vanessa is dressed for a different event than everyone else

    Reply
  7. BlueSky says:
    July 24, 2019 at 7:36 am

    @Kaiser,Idris is a whole meal, girl!

    Reply
  8. Jane says:
    July 24, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Idris: Snack, whole meal and dessert too. Gawwwwd….

    Reply

