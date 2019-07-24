Queen Elizabeth doesn’t even get to look through her wardrobe each morning

While I watched the first two seasons of The Crown, I was struck by how much fun it could have been for Great Britain to have such a youthful queen. QEII was only 25 years old when she became Queen, and she was already the mother of two children (Andrew and Edward would follow during her reign). It could have been so much fun to get dressed up and have a young, fashionable, bejeweled Queen as a style icon and she could have put British fashion houses on the map. She was probably discouraged from that kind of superficiality, and she probably would have rejected it outright too, because I never really think of the Queen as caring that much about fashion and style generally. That hasn’t changed in decades – the Queen’s dresser basically gives the Queen a few options each morning and the Queen chooses and her clothing is sent for:

While us commoners are out here putting on our pants one leg at a time, Queen Elizabeth has a dresser to do that for her. In an installment of Yahoo UK’s video series “The Royal Box,” Paul Burrell, who was Her Majesty’s footman before becoming Princess Diana’s butler, revealed how HRH gets ready every day. “The Queen has to have her outfits brought down to her, all her clothes are kept on the top floor,” Burrell began. “Her dresser will bring down two outfits in the morning, which are sketched with pieces of material clipped to them so that the Queen can remember whether it’s silk or cotton or wool. The one the Queen picks is the one which is brought downstairs from up above, so she doesn’t actually see her wardrobe with clothes in it.” The Queen also has no fear of repeating her outfits, regularly re-wearing some of her favorite brightly colored looks created by her dressmaker Angela Kelly or royal couturier Stewart Parvin. And according to Brian Hoey, author of 2011’s “Not in Front of the Corgis,” she’s a full fan of sharing the wealth when it comes to her wardrobe. “The Queen’s clothes are a constant source of comment in the media and she will wear a favourite outfit for years,” Hoey wrote. “When she finally tires of it, she will hand it to one of her dressers, who can either wear it or sell it.”

[From Page Six]

Just my opinion, but the fun of having access to all kinds of clothing and all kinds of jewelry is the idea of PLAYING with all of it and looking at all of it and mixing and matching and seeing what you have. Unless the Queen has an encyclopedic memory of every article of clothing she owns, I just don’t see how the Queen enjoys this process. I mean, half the fun of getting dressed in the morning is looking through your closet and figuring out what to wear! Next they’ll tell us that the Queen never looks through her collection of brooches just to play with the pretty sparkly jewels.