Jamie Bell had a tough time deciding whether to play a white supremacist

As CB wrote about last week, Jamie Bell’s next film is called Skin. Bell plays Bryon Widner, a white supremacist raised by skinheads, who changes his ways because of the love of the right woman. Well, the love of the right woman and the FBI, who was breathing down his neck for hate crimes. In an interview Bell gave to ABC News, he admitted the decision to play this character was not an easy one and that he got the chance to tell they man he was playing that as well.

Bell plays a tattooed white supremacist, who earned racist tattoos by performing hate crimes for the skinheads who raised him. This was not an easy role for him to play. “When you’re wearing that every day, you know, and you’re playing scenes like that, it affects you,” said Bell. “So it was a big moral choice for me, you know? Are we going to give this guy his screen time, you know? Are we going to tell his story and give it the kind of big screen treatment? So I really was kind of flip floppy on that a lot. I was quite on a see-saw morally about it.” “Skin” is based on the true story of a man who was once one of the FBI’s most sought after white supremacists. But the FBI and the woman he loves help him transform his life to something better. The real guy is now in the witness protection program; but Bell did get the chance to meet him. “You know, I was very honest with him,” said Bell. “I said, ‘I don’t like what you’ve done. I don’t like the life that you have led and the choices you’ve made and only you will have to reckon with that for the rest of your life.’ And I think, as an actor, you always try not to judge the subject that you’re portraying. But in this instance, it was very difficult.”

Bell said the movie had such a limited budget that there came a point when the makeup person could not print out the tattoos Bell wore for his character, so they could not afford for Bell to wash his off. Bell had to walk around in this cloak of hate for the rest of the filming. Between that and feeling unwell from pounding liquid ice cream to put on weight, filming this thing sounds miserable. I’ll bet never being able to wash this man’s crimes off himself weighed heavily on Bell.

My mind is more in line with Bell’s comments about giving this story “big screen treatment.” I’m having trouble seeing the need to tell this guy’s story. If there weren’t horrible examples of hate crimes and white supremacy rearing its ugly head every day in the news, maybe society could use a reminder that there is a deep-seated current of hatred running throughout this country. But as it is, I don’t think I want to know what this guy did to ‘earn’ those tattoos. And once I do know, I’m not sure anything will redeem him in my eyes, I don’t care how in love he is. So yes, I’m sure this was a very hard decision for Bell to make. I hope it was worth it.