Forever 21 is so sorry for sending diet bars to customers ordering plus-sized clothing

I was happily surprised when Nike began using curvy mannequins at its flagship London store last month. The company joined other retailers and clothing manufacturers who have also started to expand their plus-size offerings, recognizing (the ridiculously obvious facts) that people with bodies of all different shapes and sizes want to find clothes that fit them well and that they feel comfortable and confident in, and that those clothes should be properly displayed in-store, too. I didn’t necessarily think that it was going to usher in an era in which sizeist garbage and body-shaming stopped. But, I certainly didn’t predict that a retailer would do something thoughtless and alienate a portion of its customer base by appearing to comment on the bodies of some of its customers.
But, here we are: Forever 21 has offered an apology for sending Atkins diet bars to customers who ordered plus-size clothing. After being called out on social media, the company responded:
“From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders. The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed . . . . This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way.”
Here are some tweets from customers who didn’t appreciate the addition to their order:
@girlwithnojob OG BREATHER AND toaster here….. @Forever21 is sending sample Atkins bars with their online plus size orders now. Got one today. #triggered
I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7
Ummmm @Forever21. Wack move! This was rude and I think everyone should get at least a $50 gift card as an apology 😤! pic.twitter.com/MB7CnzLfk0
Here’s one from a customer who wears petite clothing, stating that one of the bars was in their order, too:
I’m petite and they still sent me one. It’s for everybody. Y’all gotta chill.
I also appreciated this tweet from someone who pointed out that since Forever 21 markets mostly to tweens and teens, partnering with Atkins isn’t a great idea:
Forever 21 largely markets to tweens and teens, they shouldn't partner with a diet company. Period.
I’ve gotten free samples before, but never with a clothing order. Most often it’s a makeup sample to complement what I’ve purchased. I once ordered my favorite snack from Utz because I couldn’t get it locally (Party Mix), and Utz sent me a small bag of chocolate-covered pretzels, which was a nice surprise (and the pretzels were good, too). In that case, the snack gift was logical. A clothing company sending another company’s diet or protein bar with an order doesn’t make sense.
Forever 21 needed to remember that intention and impact are two distinct things. They claim to have included the Atkins bar with all online orders, as one of the tweets above suggests. It seems that Forever 21 has (or had) a partnership with Atkins and so thought it would be innocent enough to send everyone the protein bar. Nobody involved with the promotion seemed to have thought about the fact that receiving the bar would impact different customers in different ways, not all of them good. Some people would say, “Great, free food!” Some people would toss it. Because the bar is from a company that is focused on particular dietary habits, others would assume that the company’s message was, “You should lose weight” or “You should change your eating patterns.” It doesn’t matter what Forever 21 intended” Someone in the marketing department should have anticipated this. Hopefully, Forever 21 will be smarter with its partnerships going forward.
photos are screenshots from this Forever21 video
I am not the intended Forever21 demo (I’m old), but I’ve considered a few of their items over the years. It’s just never been enough of an appeal to commit, and this isn’t giving me any reason to start. My nieces loved it when they were younger, and I would have been furious if they had received an Atkins bar.
I was stoked when Nike started actively promoting their larger sizes. I started working out a few years ago but my thighs and bust still keep me out of traditional sizes in many things, shorts especially. Their workout shorts are fantastic and made for people who are really active.
This seems like exactly the sort of poorly-thought out cross-promotion I’d expect a women’s clothing brand and an unhealthy food bar to do.
How greedy is Forever 21 that they would engage in an obviously inappropriate partnership? I guess they got all the free publicity they were after.
Very… They’re well known for stealing designs from small clothing brands or Etsy shops who can’t afford the costs of stopping them. Why not add on shady cross promotion!
My teenage daughter shops there and I certainly wouldn’t want her to get a diet bar with her order. Bad move.
I have a yoga clothing subscription and get snack bar samples on the reg, but they aren’t explicitly “diet” bars, more like plant-based/whole food/organic bars for the granola set. I also shop occasionally at Fabletics (those power hold leggings are the sh*t) and get snack samples as well, but again, NOT diet bars. Sometimes it’s straight up chocolate. Somewhere at Forever 21 there is someone(s) who is responsible to think about brand messaging and corporate collaborations, and they failed. Like this is a huge fail on a basic level of their own brand, not to mention the message it sends to the people who spend their hard earned dollars shopping the brand.
I’m a BBW…have always been one…WILL always be one…
This is some of the freebies my favorite online store sends me with my MANY orders….
- Milk Duds
- M&M (Almond ones…YUM)
- Twix (Dark Choc)
You see where I’m going with this….
Were Kardashians at the meeting where this decision was made? #Kimono #Pepsi
Do tweens dress like those women in the ad?!!! Where are they supposed to be going? It’s gymwear/underwear/paint-the-house wear. I am getting so old.
A 90s theme party?
Way to push diet culture on teens Forever21!
Yeah, wow, how gross.
This. Totally disgusting.
I’m a BBW and honestly, with all the other crap in the world to get upset over, wouldn’t have given this much thought beyond “what an odd partnership.” Also, “yuck” as I think Atkins bars are kind of gross. The people, or possibly robots, doing the packing are focused on getting the task done and meeting their per piece quotas so the bars probably did go into every package, whatever the sizing. And isn’t Atkins trying to rebrand as a lifestyle option vs diet these days?
In fairness the Atkins bars would have been put in all packages regardless of size as they’re all done at the same warehouse. But sending diet bars to any young (their key demographic) woman is horrible messaging.
They sent to all online order XS to XXXL so yes to bad promotional idea but no to fat shaming. I would have been so happy for free protein bar as I’m a snack queen!! To each their own but we got bigger (no pun intended) things to worry about these days
In our messed-up world, women of many sizes get fat-shamed though – so many tiny actresses get called fat and told to lose weight. You don’t have to be actually fat to be fat-shamed. Hell it’s happened to me and I’m not overweight
Considering the age of their customer base, yeah, that’s horrifying. I was going through a period of borderline ED with my weight anxiety at that age. Something like that may have pushed me straight into disorder territory.
I’ve had forever21 send me candy in a plus size order. I didn’t think there were any implications behind that, and I don’t think this was meant to imply anything. Just careless money grabbing.
I’m 36 and I’m not easy to offend so to me this isn’t offensive. But I can also see the concern about younger women and teenage girls who order plus size from F21 and get these bars. But what do you expect from this trashy cheap company?
Trashy and cheap and yet I order from them… to be honest this company tends to cut their plus size items in a way that really fits my body (size 18, had two kids, lots of loose belly and broad shoulders, that’s me!). So I do go there for fun summery clothing, basics. Most of their clothing is terrible to me, as far as fashion, but I keep an eye out for their more boho and classic pieces, and order during a sale once I a while.
I already knew this company was careless. This is a careless move.
I also worry about any chocolate melting onto the clothes.
I get free samples with my orders from some companies. I am by no means close to 21, far from it. But sending Adkins bars to young women is very poor judgement. Young, impressionable girls. Some of which are batting image issues. Just not smart.
Does anyone really believe this wasn’t intentional, a cheap PR grab? As they say can even bad news is news, no way did F21 plan this without knowing the headlines it would generate. The bonus is they get to setup a nice “we’re always learning” arc and come out looking new and shiny.
I have received all kinds of freebies in online orders. And it was stated that ALL orders received this.. lastly, its not a diet bar as much as it is a protein bar I’d say. Its not promoting diet… its promoting a healthier snack I’d say. STILL not necessarily appropriate for teens.
I run races all over the country and a lot of vendors are out in force pushing protein bars, healthier alternative snacks, fitness drinks, etc. Its never about diet.. its marketed as fueling an active lifestyle. So to me, this is not in bad taste, its just trying to jump on a bandwagon that failed.
Well, this store can piss off. Not one cent of business from me.
Their clothes are very cheaply made and meant to be tossed after not much wear. I hate that business model. Food samples in a mail order seems weird and a possible melting issue. On the other end of the spectrum my daughter is 5’1 and 100lbs and has an extremely hard time finding clothes that fit, at any store. I have a friend from Taiwan in the same boat. So it’s great they are expanding to plus size but how about extra petite people too?
This is so inappropriate to send to ANYONE, and you know they knew that. They just want the free publicity and think pieces written about them.
A little freebie is nice to send to customers, but not food. Don’t send food with my clothes.
Well to be fair they said they sent those bars to ALL sizes and to ANYONE who ordered on-line. I just think they probably shouldn’t have sent those bars to anyone as it could be triggering to ANYONE of ANY SIZE.
My cousin used to work for F21. Says it’s a horribly run company, worse than other large retail chains. That seems to check out.