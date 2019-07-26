Michelle Obama’s advice to college freshmen: ‘fake some confidence’

One of former First Lady (aka Forever Our First Lady) Michelle Obama’s initiatives is Reach Higher, that promotes education past high school, especially in lower-economic communities. At her Beat the Odds Summit, Michelle gave out some advice for first-time away, college-bound students. When I saw the headline, I thought it was going to be some one-off “hang in there, baby” type slogan. What was I thinking? This is Michelle Obama we’re talking about. She gave good, solid and detailed advice, some of it even those of us well-past our college years could stand to hear again.

On feeling out of your depth: No matter how much you may front [or fake it], there’s a part of you that’s wondering whether this was a mistake and whether I belong … because those were the messages I had going on in my head, and they still come up through life. It’s like, Am I really good enough? Because those demons are deep in us. And because we live in a country that sometimes wants you to feel that way. They want you to feel like you don’t belong. Walk on those campuses and fake some confidence, because you’re going to be faking it for a while. We’re all faking it. It’s going to be okay as long as you don’t quit. On maintaining good mental health: In order to have good mental health, it’s not just counseling. It’s trying to live a balanced life. Whether you’re getting exercise really does matter. [Ask yourself] am I walking enough? Am I moving around? Am I just sitting in my room in the dark and I’m not getting outside and breathing in fresh air? On looking after yourself: Recognize your own panic points and when and how to get the support that you need on campus. Nobody’s going to come and say, ‘Ooh girl, you look stressed! You need to see somebody.’ On the temptations of college life getting in the way: Think of the dangerous cocktail of what college provides: young people on their own for the first time, feeling stress, being able to eat what they want, stay up as late as they want. And smoking and drinking. Everyone’s getting there thinking, ‘I’m free! I’m going to do it all!’ That’s a combustible combination. You need to be thinking, ‘Am I partying a little too hard? Am I staying up too late?’ On sticking it out: You can’t make that conclusion about your experience in the first semester. You’ve got to give it some time. You’ve got to give yourself patience. On managing financial aid: it’s not used to help everybody. And it’s not used to pay for a stereo system and those bad shoes and those nice nails. In college you are broke. You don’t have extra money. It might feel like extra money, but it’s not. Because if you spend it on something other than your books or your tuition or your food and you run out, it’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, here’s a little bit more!’ You are done. Your loan is gone.

Michelle goes into much more detail about financial aid. Since this initiative is focused on underrepresented and lower-income communities, she cautions about using the financial aid to help folks at home who are maybe ill or struggling to keep the lights on. The pull to help will be there but as she stated above, once the money is gone, it’s gone; tuition goes unpaid and you still have to pay it back. Of course, she also talks about eating properly and how the Freshman 15 diet of carbs and beer is probably why students are feeling so sluggish but 1) it’s MObama so of course she’d mention that and 2) carbs and beer is the best part of your first semester away.

All of this is really solid advice. I like the part about faking it the best because it applies most to my life right now. We just moved to a new city and my friends are just beyond a regular hanging-out distance. So we are all starting from scratch – the kids in new schools and my husband and I in new social groups. I really think faking it is my best option, pretending like I’m a fascinating person that people want to talk to at parties. Maybe when folks ask how I’m so good at parties, I’ll tell them ‘my friend Michelle Obama gave me some tips.’ I mean, if I’m going to fake it, why not fake it big, right?