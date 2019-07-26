Royal commentator: Duchess Kate’s pregnancies give her an excuse not to work

I don’t think I’ve ever said that the Duchess of Cambridge *only* gets pregnant to avoid work. I’ve never said it because I don’t believe it. I think she’s had three babies because she loves babies, she loves her young family, and she loves being a mom. Kate also loves that her children are natural buffers from criticism – if anyone tries to talk sh-t about her or her work ethic, lo and behold, she makes an appearance with the kids. But I also think she loves avoiding work too, and her pregnancies and maternity leaves are great excuses for her to retire to the country and cancel all of her events. I’ve been saying that for years. Other people have been saying that for years. But I guess it’s fine for royal reporters and commentators to finally say it out loud too:
Kate Middleton could try for a fourth child as she “doesn’t enjoy being at the forefront of royal duties”, according to a royal commentator. The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, already has her hands full with Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis, but could add to her royal brood.
Speaking to Fabulous Digital, royal commentator Phil Dampier said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if they had a fourth child. Not only does she love family life in Norfolk, to be honest it gives her an excuse to not be at the forefront of royal duties for a bit longer, which I don’t think she enjoys. I think Kate’s been interacting with the public and doing very well recently, but from what I’m told she’d rather be at home with the children.”
Phil said he was initially surprised that the duke and duchess opted to have more than two children but speculated it was “very much down to her as she came from a family of three”. Now Phil said it wouldn’t shock him if the couple were keen to have another girl, so Princess Charlotte would have a sister. Phil advised: “A fourth one could mean she’d have two girls and two boys. This would mean a sister for Charlotte but also a child who is a similar age to Louis, so that would be a nice dynamic.”
The royal expert said Kate is also friendly with Princess Mary of Denmark, who has four children of her own – two boys and two girls between the ages of 13 and eight. He said: “Not saying she models herself on her, but they get on well and she’s seen how she’s coped with it well.”
I think he’s right? I mean, “it gives her an excuse to not be at the forefront of royal duties for a bit longer,” is just a posh way of saying she doesn’t like to work outside of the home. Which would be fine if she was a stay-at-home mom, but seeing as how she’s the Future Queen and all… oh well. Anyway, I’ve been saying for months now that Kate would get pregnant again. I felt that in my bones once the Duchess of Sussex announced her pregnancy – Kate would not want her baby-making thunder to be stolen! Plus, Kate and William both will still want to change the narrative away from “marriage problems” and “affairs” and “Rose Hanbury.” Hell, I could even war-game a scenario where Kate uses William’s (alleged) affair with Rose as an argument to have another baby.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
To be fair she has seemed more relaxed and engaged at her events, gone are the days of her looking like a rabbit in headlights pressing her hands against her crotch (before you flame me for that comment, look back at the photo’s – the evidence is right there). But yeah she has always wanted to be a stay at home trophy wife/mother – like William she is only interested in the status, wealth and privilege that comes with being a royal but not the actual work/duties that come with it.
William will probably do more but Kate won’t – the ‘effort’ she puts in now is it. There is and won’t be anything more. There never has been any substance to her or anything she does – never will be. She’s all fluff and photo ops.
And yeah she’ll be pregnant again by the end of the year.
PS I wonder if KP will come out swinging about this, like they did over the botox story.
Thanks Captain obvious. I would like that job. Come to think of it Kate’s will do as well. He’s stating the obvious, but it’s hilarious to see someone being vocal about it. And while I understand being a mother is not easy, I have three. Let’s all be real here, Kate has a lot of help. She simply doesn’t like the working part of being a royal. After all these years, it’s very clear.
Why doesn’t she simply commit to doing an event in am a couple times a week when kids are in school? Finish by noon and home…Rocket Science?
I’ve been saying this for years. Once Louis is in nursery, she can request her schedule work around the kids. Her patronages would have happy to have her at any time and would accommodate.
Kate said in public that she is feeling very “broody,” so I agree she’ll be pregnant again this year. Babies make her happy, and every new issue puts all the other royals more distant in the line of succession, so that makes William happy (or something like happy).
I doubt they have putting Harry further away in line in mind, but I think your comment speaks true to the competition between them.
It continues to baffle me that Will in particular doesn’t examine his relationship with Harry (or Charles with Andrew) and realize that dynamic will play out again with his own children. You’d think he’d treat Harry better to set an example.
No matter how many children Will and Kate have, the truth is that Harry and Meghan will be needed as the older royals begin to retire and pass away. I seriously doubt Will and Kate want to be the only working royals.
If there’s one thing that’s for sure, it’s that W&K don’t want to take on more work, they’ll take as many people as they can to spread it around.
Kate is a future queen which means more is expected of her. This is throwing major shade to compare her to Meghan, the wife of the “unimportant” sixth in line to the throne, who wants to work and still does behind the scenes while on maternity leave.
I agree. I always thought it was silly to compare Will and Kate to Harry and Meghan. The Cambridges should be compared to Charles and Camilla. They are the future. The excuse is always something about raising children, but let’s not pretend like royal work is hard. They spend about an hour or less at an event, and then they are done for the day.
I think Kate mostly wants to be a stay-at-home mom who occasionally does a couple of engagements each month. The hype of the garden was a way to make it appear as if she did a lot a work this year, but more people are calling her and Will out for their low numbers.
The younger royals should step it up, but it seems like they enjoy doing bigger, flashier projects. The older royals travel more and do more community engagements each week.
The hype around the garden was in response to Meghan’s well received work.
I think that the media and we think harder about duchess Kate than she does. I dont think “I’m going to have a baby so I dont have to work.” Was a thought, I think she loves children. Does she have the best ever work ethic? Nooooo. But none of these people do! They get paid to show up. Let’s not forget that. The real hard work of all these events is never the work of the royal.
We have all been saying that she probably has baby fever, she’ll get pregnant again soonish probably. But I truly think it’s because she loves kids and loves her kids, and wants to have a lot of kids.
My supervisor was talking trash about another co-worker, saying that basically the same thing and that it “must be nice having half your career be maternity leave.” Different situations/jobs, of course, but I think it’s a sh*tty thing to say about someone.
I hate to say this, but someone has to pick up the slack and do extra work when an employee takes leave. I understand the frustration because a lot of companies just pile all the work on one or two people. This causes a lot a bitterness and resentment against women in the workplace.
M, say it but I have to say my biz partner gave one of our guys 2 months PATERNITY leave recently and then we found out his wife took the baby and other kid to her family in Arizona for a month.
We could have used the help.
I asked him why he didn’t go with them and he said, “Well, I needed to care for the house and the dog.”
Bullsh*t and anytime someone isn’t pulling their weight, it falls on everyone else to take up the slack.
It isn’t just women.
Now that I said that, I’ll say this: I WISH I could have been a stay-at-home mom and had one more but it wasn’t an option and I had that puking-your-guts-up pregnancy thing as well, so, if I had her money and all, I’d be a stay-at-home mom too, however, the others are right in saying she could show up for an hour or so a few times per week for a good cause.
It’s just an hour here and there.
And I’m not getting into the whole, “being a stay-at-home mom is so hard” thing.
Working 40-50 hours per week and being a mom is HARD.
It’s two full-time jobs but I think Kate will have another and put up with whatever is dealt her because she’s been working for this her entire adult life.
I have a coworker who is on an extended, paid maternity leave (as she should). That’s all good. But she’s already let it be known she’s gonna get herself some “extra, new mommy leave” when she comes back by goofing off in the pumping room at least half the day, so I and another coworker should “be prepared to pick up about half” her workload. I would never criticize a person using their maternity leave, nor would I criticize someone for needing to pump, but there are people who do take advantage, and that should be called out.
Well she cant have 5 or 6 kids to avoid work.
She must really really really love kids and being a mom to willingly suffer through another pregnancy (this one would be a “geriatric” one too) wit probable hyperemesis gravidarum.
Didn’t PW make a comment along the lines that its irresponsible to have lots of kids?
Ooof the optics would be bad if they had a fourth. Wasn’t William recently going on about personal responsibility re: smaller families?
I thought the third child was very bad optics due to the changes in the UK Benefits System.
It wasn’t only William…several years ago Philip said something to the effect of after his death, wanting to return to our overpopulated earth as a fatal virus and wipe out much of humanity.
Well, at least they’re finally admitting what has been painfully obvious for years. They act like her kids would somehow be neglected if she spent even an hour a day working. I love how they manage to still put a positive spin on it, however, if this was anyone else they’d be frothing at the mouth.
What IS a royal commentator exactly? The only thing I can really find on this guy is that he worked for The Sun for almost thirty years.
They are people who do nothing but talk or write about the royals every day. Some of them have been studying and following the royals for decades. A lot of them are obsessed and behave as if they are members of the family! Phil Dampier has written quite a few books about the BRF.
I think the heir and spare were for all the usual reasons, both common to people and unique to royalty.
But the timing and spacing of Louis and any future ones would be for the added bonus of avoiding what passes for work if you’re royal. It can’t possibly be her primary or even tertiary reasons but it’s definitely in there
And she’s not even ever been pregnant.
What? Who has not been pregnant?
I think she has them because she can.