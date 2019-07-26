Selma Blair covers People, her son says ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave’

Last month, Selma Blair posted a sweet Instagram of her son, Arthur, helping her buzz her hair. People shared the post along with comments that Selma had made to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America about Arthur’s reaction when she told him that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). He had immediately asked whether she was going to die because she had MS. I’d written that I couldn’t imagine what it was like for Selma to have to explain her diagnosis to Arthur and then to be asked whether MS would cause her to die. I think it’s wonderful that Selma hasn’t hidden her MS from Arthur, but has talked about it with him in age-appropriate ways, and has let him help her do things like buzz her hair.
Selma covers the current issue of People, and she discusses living with MS, shares more about how Arthur is dealing with it, and how he has called her “brave”:
Blair, 47, says she is honest with Arthur (his father is fashion designer Jason Bleick, whom Blair dated from 2010-2012) about her new challenges and is constantly impressed by his resilience.
“He’s had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,” Blair exclusively tells PEOPLE in the latest issue, including watching her fall down stairs or rush to a bathroom if she’s feeling sick.
But Arthur doesn’t view his mom’s weaknesses negatively, she says. “He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave.’ ”
The actress says she was recently surprised to learn that Arthur enjoys having her visit his school.
“He said, ‘I love when you come to school because you make the kids laugh and you answer all their questions,’ ” she recalls. Blair says she doesn’t shy away from explaining to the kids about why she “walks and talks funny.”
“I explain what’s happening and that my voice doesn’t hurt, and we have really decent exchanges,” she says. “I had no idea Arthur was proud of that. I thought ‘I’m probably an embarrassment,’ but to know I’m not was one of my proudest moments.”
Arthur’s 8th birthday was Thursday; Selma posted a heartfelt message to him on Instagram Wednesday:
8 🎂 years. 8 years of eternal love. You are giving me new life. I knew it would be hard. When I found out I was to be a mother. I didn’t know how I would be pushed. You did that Arthur. You pushed me to turn into an almost completely different kind of person. Thank you. Tomorrow you are 8. The age I started to really feel grown up and still a child. I choose you on my team every time. Every life. I choose you. Happy birthday tomorrow #arthursaintbleick 🌟🎂🌟
This story was lovely to read; Selma seems like such a great mom, and it’s evident that Arthur agrees. I love that he likes her visiting him at school (and that he told her)! Back in March, Selma and Sarah Michelle Gellar did an interview with Entertainment Weekly to mark the 20th anniversary of Cruel Intentions, and the article included the note that Selma asked that they conduct a joint interview because she “sometimes struggled with her speech, and [Sarah] would be able to help.” I think that might have been when I learned that Selma has difficulty speaking at times, and I thought that her request for the shared interview spoke volumes about the close relationship that the two women have. Selma explaining to Arthur and his classmates about her experience of MS, including why her speech pattern is sometimes different than what they might expect, is so important because it helps to demystify the disease in a way that children can understand.
I really like her. It must be so emotionally hard not just physically dealing with something that wants to stop you while you have so much drive boiling inside. I just went through her insta and saw the Cecile shoes. OMG! I’m watching Cruel intentions tonight. That film was my teenage years favorite. I remember (early stages of internet when it would make that sound when connecting, who remembers?) seeing it for the first time and the credits song was by placebo, it took me ages to find out about the music and soundtrack. Brings back great memories. Anyway, sorry for digression, I hope Selma keeps having the energy and will power and enjoy the good things in life.
Can I say something here… and please know I am not here to attack an obviously strong woman who is indeed brave… but again I am left wondering if he’s being parentified.
In her last interview she spoke of him being her “rock”, which was concerning because a child is a child not a support system for an adult.
And this interview… it’s just all about her. And how HE makes HER feel better about her illness and herself. Then comes that post about his birthday… which is really a post about Selma. Read it again. It’s about her as a mother, her change of life, even about how SHE felt as an eight year old. Not one bit about who he is and what he’s like and what she’s proud of about him as a person.
I was made to be the parent as a child. My value lied in how I made my mom feel, how I made her better, how I supported her. She didn’t know or care about me as a person.
I see this pattern clearly here. I hope he has more adults around to nurture him as an individual because it seems to me that Selma is making him into a support for her own feelings and her own hardship.
I would not say this to her face because it would never be my place. I’m saying this on a gossip site to see if anyone else sees what I see… and to just caution against this behavior. It’s so damaging to kids, and it’s often done without the parent really realizing.
She is going through the hardest of hardships. I am not saying this to tear her down. But I do see what’s happening and I worry for that child.
I agree. It’s unhealthy for a little kid to be a “rock” to a parent. It’s too big a burden. I feel bad for Selma having to deal with such a debilitating disease but she has a great attitude.
What a lovely family. Selma Blair seems to have a wonderful spirit. As parents I think we all worry how our physical or emotional struggles will affect our child. I like to think that my struggles have shown my child that it is normal and okay to not always be at 100%, contrary to what Positivity Culture sometimes implies. I remember as a child feeling guilty for feeling bad. I never want my child to feel that way.
He’s a strikingly beautiful little boy, his eyes are especially gorgeous. I hope he’s always proud of his mom and that other children don’t ever make fun of him! I’m sure it’s tough to watch her go through so much, I can’t imagine at that age.
I am really pulling for her. This is giving me Annette Funicello flashbacks all over again, which was so upsetting to witness. I admire her strength.