Angelina Jolie stepped out in another sack dress & picked up another bunny at Petco

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, out and about this weekend. They went to Petco and it looked like Vivienne got a new bunny. Honestly, it feels like Angelina takes her kids to Petco at least once a month. I get that they’re really nesting and “settling down” in Los Angeles permanently now, but I feel like the kids have at least five pets EACH. We know from Angelina’s interviews – and all of the Petco strolls – that Shiloh has lizards and snakes and we know the other kids have bunnies and there’s at least one dog? Probably more like two or three dogs. Six kids and how many animals? Any cats? I feel like there should be some kittens in the mix too.
Anyway, we’re probably going to see even more pap-strolls with Angelina and the kids in the next few months. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil comes out in October, and Angelina is fully on-board the Disney machine, not just with Maleficent, but with Marvel’s The Eternals too (Marvel is owned by Disney). I kind of enjoy the fact that Angelina and Disney are so tight now, and that she’s making the choice to Disney up her image.
Still, the sack dresses, my lord. I understand wanting to wear something breezy and light in the summer months, but look at this – she’s actually wearing layers! She’s wearing a slip and then this gauzy sack. And will someone re-introduce Jolie to color? So many beige sacks, so many black sacks. Would I accept a sack dress if it was a lovely purple or red? Perhaps.
Seriously though, how many bunnies do the kids have already? Is it some sort of reward system? “Do well on this test and we’ll go to Petco and you can get another bunny.”
PS… I’m obsessed with Angelina’s blood-red pedicure.
Lucky 🍀!!! My sons have been promising me a bunny for almost 20 years. As in,”I’ll be your best friend. I’ll get you a bunny.” Every time I cave, and yet, no bunny!! Angie has her kids trained. That bunny is her reward. 💕❤️🤦♀️🖖🏽
And I need that sack dress.
THIS IS THE SAME WOMAN WHO WAS SMEARED AND TOLD THAT SHE WOULD NEVER WORK AGAIN IN HOLLYWOOD BECAUSE SHE WAS HATED. I AM HAPPY SHE IS BACK TO HERSELF AND FLYING HIGH
Well, she looks cool and comfortable.
Remember her Paris outfits from a few weeks ago?
That dress looks so cool – literally. I want one. It’s been so hot here and I could have used that dress yesterday because it was boiling. I can just imagine the breezes she gets…. le sigh.
I don’t understand the hatred for the way she dresses when she is doing casual things.
She always brings her A game to premiers and promoting projects.
She can dress however she wants on her time off.
I agree with this for every celebrity. When they’re off duty, why not be comfortable? People are constantly harping on Jennifer Garner like that too.
I thought Brad had the kids for the summer? I am not of the opinion he is a bad parent or a raging alcoholic. I’m a fan but that doesn’t mean I “hate” Angelina either. Their relationship lasted longer than 90% than most Hollywood ones do.
If you read previous articles on this situation, it sounds as if he may have had the younger kids for a short spell but not the whole summer. Also, he admitted to an alcohol problem. Also, he admitted to some kind of incident on the plane. Does that mean it made him a “bad parent” or a “raging alcoholic?” Those are broad-brush terms. His oldest sons don’t want to see him, and it’s their perspective that counts most. Their mother’s perspective on his parenting skills came next, and she clearly felt an imperative to remove them from his care. The court continued supervision for years. I don’t follow this that closely, but others here have.
Alcoholics don’t have to be “raging alcoholics” to have serious problems in relationships and to be irresponsible or periodically raging around others, including others.
I am one who will call him a raging alcoholic as he pretty much said in his own gq interview. According to him has never been sober but yeah his fans refuse to believe he’s an alcoholic who abused his kids. LoL
Those kids are photographed without their mother all the time so it’s kind of unbelievable that deadbeat brad Pitt can go out with them without being photographed. He doesn’t have custody and it’s time his fans deal with it.
Brad was found by authorities NOT to have abused his children. But you want to believe the worst about him. In all the years Brad has been an A-list star, nothing negative has ever been said about him before this; with the exception of the way he left Jennifer.
I’m sure they have the resources to take care of that bunny, but I live near a rabbit rescue shelters and have been told they are not necessarily the best as pets. The shelters find that a lot of bunnies are appealing at first because they’re so soft and cute, but then the families find they can’t maintain them for long. Still, the Jolie-Pitts have resources and that bunny will likely have a happy little life.
Wishing all bunny-owners a good time with their bunny friends. Every type of pet has its own needs and requirements.
Like any animal, rabbits make good pets if you know what you’re signing up for and commit to taking good care of them. They have delicate digestive systems, so you have to be diligent about their diets, and they poop everywhere and you can’t stop it. It’s easy to clean up, but a lot of people get annoyed at the poop. Also, they chew everything. People are often not prepared for how destructive a rabbit can be. They also live a really long time, another thing that takes people by surprise. I love bunnies, but many end up the shelter I volunteer at because people didn’t expect the bunny to last more than a couple years, and they’re tired of the poop and the holes in everything they own. More than one parent has dropped off their kid’s bunny in what is an obvious ditch-and-dash scenario. I just wonder what they tell their kids about what happened to Hopper.
The bunny is not new. The bunny’s with them when they arrived at the store. This is the same bunny from that previous outing. Looks like Viv brought her baby with her to buy some supplies.
Ah! No wonder she has that cute carrier.
SHE BROUGHT HER PET BUNNY TO PETCO IN A PET BACKPACK?!
that is one of the CUTEST things I’ve heard/seen. people bring their dogs (and mini-horses!) so why not a bun-bun?
Aw! I love it.
As a crazy rabbit lady, I so support them in their pet choice. They make very sweet pets, very different from cats or dogs, but no less sensitive and affectionate. Love Angelina even more now.
Does anyone know where I can purchase this sack?? I’m a “connoisseur of sacks” myself and this is a very fine example. WANT!
*prays to the retail gods that this sack doesn’t cost as much as three months worth of rent*
Thanks for any leads.
Following! Would love it in a different color, white or black.
I like that sack too but
I’ll bet it costs over $1000. I like AJs clothing but they always seem to be high-end designer stuff that no mortal would be able to afford.
It’s the same bunny from the other day. The pics even show the bunny on its blanket going around in the trolley at Petco. The cutest pics! Vivienne seems to love & care for her new pet. Angelina looks good & healthy, it doesn’t matter what she’s wearing, it’s her taste!
Sack dress recommendations on CB’s amazon posts? Or is that like asking Kaiser for a recommendation on a salon that specializes in bangs? 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🖖🏽🖖🏽🖖🏽
Another bunny is just so…wholesome! I love it. I feel like those kids could be horribly spoiled jerks, and they seem pretty down-to-earth. She really seems like a lovely mom. And I need to figure out which Petco they go to so I can start shopping there.
I feel like this is the grown-up version of Billie Eilish’s style. No one can comment on your body when they can’t see it! I don’t hate it.
Yes – no one can comment on what they can’t see…they can only comment on not seeing it! I do know that among girls and women with anorexia, it’s very common to wear baggy clothes to disguise one’s thinness. Whether or not she suffers from an eating disorder, Angie is extremely thin. So that might be one reason she prefers Le Sac.
I hate to tell you this but if they do indeed have snakes they may not be continuously shopping for small pets, but for creatures to feed the snakes.
The one above looks like a pet. But. Yeah.
I have a knitted silk half-slip that I wear under my own breezy sack dresses, lol. It stops them from being transparent and the knitted silk breathes and is super comfy. And seconding the request for a sack dress shopping post, I have recommendations!
Pretty sure the kid took her bunny to the store 🤷🏽♀️