Alex Rodriguez didn’t eat a slice of his gifted birthday cake: rude or fine?

Do you think Jennifer Lopez eats regular old cake? I’ve been sitting with that question for too many minutes. Like, J.Lo takes care of herself to a crazy degree, she practically lives in the gym and I know she has a pretty strict diet. But she also has two kids and I feel like she does do some normal-mom and normal-person things, like eat a slice of birthday cake every now and then. Jennifer’s 50th birthday was on July 24th, and Alex Rodriguez’s 44th birthday was on July 27th. With two birthdays so close together, of course there were probably lots of birthday cakes. They probably have extra slices of cake in the fridge and freezer (mm… freezer cake). All of which to say, as much as I have convinced myself that J.Lo eats some cake every now and then, I guess I also believe that A-Rod hates cake. He’s a cake-hater.
The story begins in Boston, where A-Rod was doing ESPN commentary on a Yankees-Red Sox game. Jennifer and Alex’s two daughters surprised him in the booth with a birthday cake:
J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sxay2Ygygs
— ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2019
I don’t know if it was Jennifer’s idea or Ella and Natasha’s idea, but it’s cute. He was happy to see his girls but he was not happy to see another birthday cake. It’s kind of funny that the cake wasn’t anything fancy – it looked like a normal grocery-store sheet cake. Maybe it wasn’t fancy enough, because Alex didn’t have one bite of it and he left his daughters’ present at the ESPN booth for his colleagues to eat. Rude or no? I think it’s very rude! I don’t care if you already have a freezer full of cake, when someone gifts you a cake (especially your kids!!), you eat a slice and BRING IT HOME. I mean, sure, share the cake. I understand that. Let your coworkers have some cake. But you’ve gotta bring the rest home. And you’ve gotta eat a slice too.
A-Rod left behind the cake presented to him by J-Lo for his Bday on the ESPN broadcast. He did not eat a slice. All of us writers are now eating it instead. pic.twitter.com/wDd3CXAajo
— Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) July 29, 2019
LOL, look at the cake from Jennifer’s 50th birthday!! I wonder if she took any of THAT home.
I think that he should’ve had a *bite* at the very least! lol. In our family, it’s considered “bad luck/form” for everyone at the celebration to not have at least a bite (baring any medical condition prohibiting it).
But.. ultimately, his choice, obviously.
There have been instances where I have been gifted with cake/cupcakes for my birthday or a work milestone and I always go the impression it was to be shared with your co workers. I never took any home and welcomed anyone who wanted to take extra with them to do so.
I can’t throw anything at A rod for doing this. It seemed like the thing to do and also, I am pretty sure there was another celebration when the game was over.
I may not have had a whole slice but a few bites wouldn’t hurt and a photo showing me doing it would have made the kids happy. Party pooper.
ugg. So sick of these two and their constant documentation of their “perfect” lives.
I feel like maybe we are missing an in-joke here. They didn’t even bother to put his name on it. Maybe he hates cake and they bought one to tease him? Or he’s gluten-free or vegan or something else that would preclude eating that particular cake? I dunno, I’m not going to get up in arms based on that tweet.
My coworkers threw me a bridal shower and I didn’t eat a slice of the cake they brought for the party. It was sweet of them but it didn’t look worth the calories or sugar spike (Type I here). I happily cut into it and passed out and brought a piece back for my husband but I never took a bite!
And NOW I WANT CAKE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I saw it live and the whole thing was definitely unexpected… and strange. His girls looked uncomfortable during some of it – just shy teenagers I guess. And yes, the cake looked like a normal store-bought sheet cake. He did mention something about being exhausted from the “birthday week.”
I am not a fan of these usually, vanilla flavored cakes. I would have sliced and passed it out, but we know he’s not going to slice and pass out cake so, no shade from me.
It’s got to be flavor wise tempting for me to partake.
What a jerk off
Yeah, I’m not ever going to criticize someone for eating or not eating anything. I draw a line when it comes to manners regarding that. What he chooses to eat or not eat, and why, is absolutely no one’s business. Maybe a fly landed on it, maybe he saw a hair on it, maybe the person who brought it picks their nose and wipes it on their shirt, maybe he already HAD a bunch of food and/or cake, maybe he ate all of J-Lo’s cake (haha! That sounds dirty), maybe the cake ended up taking back seat to socializing—who knows. But the person who tells me I’m rude because I didn’t put a piece of cake into my mouth and swallow it can eff off. This just seems so odd to me. No one is obligated to eat anything anyone brings to anywhere. No reasons required. Weird things become headlines, eh?
I just love them together, they’re perfect and with their birthdays so close apart, #goals!
🎂🎂🎂????
Love your comment and agree with what you’ve said,but my favorite is the *person picking it up who picks their nose and wipes it on their shirt *👏👏👏👏👏👏👏😂😂😂😂
I’m more upset he’s in the booth covering the game to begin with. He’s awful. And a douche canoe. Out of all the retired ball players, he’s the best ESPN could get? A cheater? Cubs had a few Sunday night games that ESPN covered, and even my youngest said he stinks. We muted the tv and put the radio on.