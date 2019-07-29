Sarah Michelle Gellar started a meal train for Selma Blair, have you done this?



An interview with Selma Blair covers the current issue of People, coinciding with the release of her new Netflix series, Another Life. The actress discussed living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and said that hearing her son, Arthur call her “brave” was moving. Selma assumed she might be embarrassing him because MS can affect hope she speaks and walks. To realize that she wasn’t embarrassing him “was one of [her] proudest moments.”

Selma also talked about how others have supported her and Arthur, including her Another Life costars and her friends, among them Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jamie King. She said she’s learning to accept offers of help from her loved ones:

“It’s the strangest thing that the time that could be the most stressful, I am feeling the most joy,” Blair, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively in the latest issue on stands Friday. “I think it’s because I’ve learned more than ever that there are people that support me, that love me. I’ve seen people dedicate their time to help me.” After her diagnosis, Blair’s closest friends (like actress Jaime King, and her Cruel Intentions costar and pal of 20 years, Sarah Michelle Gellar) rallied around her. King sends Blair “beautiful” weekly flower arrangements and has also visited Blair during treatments. “I’m always happy to see that face,” she says of King, 40. Gellar, 42, started weekly “food trains” for Blair and her 8-year-old son Arthur so she wouldn’t have to spend extra energy cooking dinners. “Sarah started the meal train, which is good because my kid likes to eat dinner and that wouldn’t happen without it,” Blair jokes. “I get weekend meal packs like I’ve never feasted on before from Reese Witherspoon, from Constance Zimmer and so many people I don’t even know through Sarah.” “[My friends] have stood up in ways I never would have been comfortable with before,” she says. “It’s been everything to me.”

[From People]

Selma also talks about how the meal train that Sarah started for her led her to do the same for a friend who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Selma also thinks it’s necessary and good that Arthur sees her reaching out for help from friends and also enjoying spending time with them. Meal trains can be such a gift to people who need them; I’ve had friends who organized them for other friends after new babies arrive, or when there’s been a death in the family so that loved ones who are grieving don’t need to worry about cooking for a bit. It sounds like this meal train might go on for a while, and it’s wonderful that there are people who have the time to help out; it sounds like they are making Selma’s life a bit easier.

A couple of commenters expressed worry that perhaps Selma was being too reliant on Arthur, which is an understandable concern. In the People article that I referenced for Friday’s story, Selma said that “living well for her son is the driving force in her life, and keeps her motivated in the best way.” So I think that she’s continually thinking of Arthur and that she doesn’t want to keep MS shrouded in secrecy. By letting more of her adult friends into her life to help her and Arthur, I think she’s less likely to slip into being overly reliant on him, even accidentally. I read her comments as her sharing that she’s not trying to hide her MS or her feelings from him: If Selma has a particularly bad day or doesn’t feel well, and feels upset or frustrated about that, she may tell Arthur so that she can keep that communication open and honest. Selma mentions in that same People article that she and Arthur’s father have a great relationship and that he is a “huge help,” but clearly, she and Arthur spend a lot of time together, and since he’s seen her fall and experience other ups and downs, she’s making sure that he understands what’s happening.

