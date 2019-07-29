Sarah Michelle Gellar started a meal train for Selma Blair, have you done this?

An interview with Selma Blair covers the current issue of People, coinciding with the release of her new Netflix series, Another Life. The actress discussed living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and said that hearing her son, Arthur call her “brave” was moving. Selma assumed she might be embarrassing him because MS can affect hope she speaks and walks. To realize that she wasn’t embarrassing him “was one of [her] proudest moments.”
Selma also talked about how others have supported her and Arthur, including her Another Life costars and her friends, among them Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jamie King. She said she’s learning to accept offers of help from her loved ones:
“It’s the strangest thing that the time that could be the most stressful, I am feeling the most joy,” Blair, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively in the latest issue on stands Friday. “I think it’s because I’ve learned more than ever that there are people that support me, that love me. I’ve seen people dedicate their time to help me.”
After her diagnosis, Blair’s closest friends (like actress Jaime King, and her Cruel Intentions costar and pal of 20 years, Sarah Michelle Gellar) rallied around her.
King sends Blair “beautiful” weekly flower arrangements and has also visited Blair during treatments. “I’m always happy to see that face,” she says of King, 40.
Gellar, 42, started weekly “food trains” for Blair and her 8-year-old son Arthur so she wouldn’t have to spend extra energy cooking dinners.
“Sarah started the meal train, which is good because my kid likes to eat dinner and that wouldn’t happen without it,” Blair jokes. “I get weekend meal packs like I’ve never feasted on before from Reese Witherspoon, from Constance Zimmer and so many people I don’t even know through Sarah.”
“[My friends] have stood up in ways I never would have been comfortable with before,” she says. “It’s been everything to me.”
Selma also talks about how the meal train that Sarah started for her led her to do the same for a friend who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Selma also thinks it’s necessary and good that Arthur sees her reaching out for help from friends and also enjoying spending time with them. Meal trains can be such a gift to people who need them; I’ve had friends who organized them for other friends after new babies arrive, or when there’s been a death in the family so that loved ones who are grieving don’t need to worry about cooking for a bit. It sounds like this meal train might go on for a while, and it’s wonderful that there are people who have the time to help out; it sounds like they are making Selma’s life a bit easier.
A couple of commenters expressed worry that perhaps Selma was being too reliant on Arthur, which is an understandable concern. In the People article that I referenced for Friday’s story, Selma said that “living well for her son is the driving force in her life, and keeps her motivated in the best way.” So I think that she’s continually thinking of Arthur and that she doesn’t want to keep MS shrouded in secrecy. By letting more of her adult friends into her life to help her and Arthur, I think she’s less likely to slip into being overly reliant on him, even accidentally. I read her comments as her sharing that she’s not trying to hide her MS or her feelings from him: If Selma has a particularly bad day or doesn’t feel well, and feels upset or frustrated about that, she may tell Arthur so that she can keep that communication open and honest. Selma mentions in that same People article that she and Arthur’s father have a great relationship and that he is a “huge help,” but clearly, she and Arthur spend a lot of time together, and since he’s seen her fall and experience other ups and downs, she’s making sure that he understands what’s happening.
Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis? 🎂
Thank you for bringing focus to a positive story of female friendship and women supporting women. Best wishes to Selma Blair. I agree that while her comments regarding her son were a little concerning I ultimately think she is doing the right thing by communicating the situation with her son.
We do meal trains all the time around here for families who are going through illness/death/tough times in general. I think it’s a great idea and almost anyone can help out, it’s easy to sign up and throw together an extra pot of chili or lasagna or something like that and it’s just one less thing to deal with. Good for these girls!
We do them here all the time, too. The only complaint I’ve heard is that sometimes people get too much stuff and have nowhere to store everything so they reluctantly have to ask people to stop. I’ve found that in hardship, people really do want to help and this is one of the most practical ways.
On the flip side, when my friend’s husband passed away unexpectedly a few years ago she was texting me an update and said something like “Please try to make sure no one sets up a meal train. If I have to look at a neighbor holding a casserole dish on my front porch right now I will completely lose it.” So instead we set up college funds for their three kids. Close friends and family helped her with meals and her immediate neighbors set her up with lawn care and snow removal but she was adamant about not having an organized meal train. Her grief was debilitating, and still is a few years later.
We’ve also collected gift cards for DoorDash or Uber Eats in lieu of meal trains or for those who want to participate but feel like they are not good cooks. etc. Feedback from the recipients is very positive, saying those gift cards are great for those bad days down the road when cooking dinner seems overwhelming.
Love that she has the support of her friends.
When my husband was in the military we (the spouses) organized meal trains all the time. No one has any family nearby and the military doesn’t care that your spouse is sick/post-partum/died/whatever. So we got families fed under all sorts of circumstances. Mostly new babies, but also families who lost their homes in tornadoes, sick spouses, etc. It’s a great community-building exercise to care for each other together.
When my mom died a few years ago, I was beyond devastated. I couldn’t bear the thought of eating while she was sick or while planning the funeral. To be honest, my husband is an optimistic cook, but very limited. My friends planned a meal train and it was amazing. The wide variety of food, that our whole family liked (with a 4th grader, stressed out picky eater among them) brought to our door with a hug. It brings tears to my eyes even now. Likewise, a college friend unexpected passed a few weeks ago, leaving a husband and two teen boys. Her husband mentioned that they didn’t have to cook for a long time. They had several meals in the freezer from friend and family, plus some in the fridge.
Children constantly observe their parents and know them SO WELL, so it’s confusing and scary when they know something is wrong but no one will talk to them about it. It’s like gaslighting. I love how open Selma is with her son about what’s happening; it’s got to make him feel safer than just wondering and worrying.
More positive stories about women helping women, please!