Jordyn Woods: ‘I know that I’m a black woman and I love being a black woman’

Jordyn Woods covers the September issue of Cosmopolitan UK, and my first thought was “really, the shunned friend of a reality star is worthy of a September cover?” But Cosmo UK is just all-digital now and honestly, Jordyn’s interview was really good. Like, surprisingly good. Jordyn used to be famous for being Kylie Jenner’s live-in BFF. Then Jordyn was kicked out of Kardashian-Jenner World after she kissed Tristan Thompson (or let him kiss her) and Khloe basically lost her mind about it. Jordyn is still piecing together her life post-Kardashian but she sounds… fine. You can read the full interview here. Some highlights:

Where she is now: “Life is crazy. A lot can happen in four years. There’s been so much that’s happened in my life, I feel like I’m so old.”

On Tristan Thompson kissing her: “I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I [told him] ‘I need to go.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock…. You know that saying, ‘I feel so alone in a room full of people’? I went through a phase of thinking, ‘I’m going to isolate myself, because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.’”

On clapping back: “I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me. Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But sh-t happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night…. It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name. When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumour. It became cancerous to me.”

Even though she grew up in a mostly white area, she understands her blackness: “I’ve had the privilege of not having to face it as hard as the girls in [that] school because of my surroundings, but now I have a clearer understanding of how this game works, and how people feel like it’s OK to say whatever they want. I know that I’m a black woman and I love being a black woman.”

Body-positive advocacy: “I feel like being body positive means wanting to be the best version of yourself. If you want to be skinny, big, or whatever you want to be, you have every right to be that, as long as you’re being good to your body.”

On Kylie Jenner: “I love her. That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier… A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad. It’s not about public statements for me and it’s unfortunate that something so private had to happen publicly… Let’s stick together. The world is so crazy. Our politics, our wars, our this, that and the other, the last thing we need is to start going against each other about things on social media. Let’s be better humans and learn from our mistakes.”