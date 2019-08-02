Margot Robbie wore more buttons than Duchess Kate has ever dreamt of

In the deep, dark cavernous Button Room of Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge just shivered. “So many tiny little buttons,” she said to herself, almost near tears. “I should have been the one to save them, to give them a home.” Kate would have a restless night, she knew that. So she stared once more into the button abyss of Margot Robbie’s dress. A tear ran down her cheek slowly. “If only I could have bespoke’d that, I would have added even MORE.”

Yes, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino are on the road to promote Once Upon a Time in Hollywood throughout Europe. On Tuesday, they were in London. On Thursday, they were in Berlin. They did a day-photocall and an evening premiere. It makes sense, btw. Quentin’s films are beloved in Europe, and Quentin loves going to Europe.

Anyway, Margot’s tiny-button dress is a Jacquemus. I’m surprised that she seems to have given up on Chanel – she has a contract to wear a lot of Chanel, and I’m kind of wondering if Chanel possibly dropped the ball and didn’t have anything specially prepared for this promotional tour. Personally, I don’t like this dress and I don’t like how Margot has sort of given up on late ‘60s styling and now seems to be going for ‘90s revival. This dress is very ‘90s – that shade of faux-military green was everywhere, and this style of dress was everywhere. As for Brad and Leo… they look okay. Brad looks good and Leo looks like he had a few drinks before they came onto the red carpet.

Here’s Margot’s photocall look – this dress is Rosie Assouline. Once again, a very ‘90s look. And she totally matched her eye shadow to her dress!! LAWD.