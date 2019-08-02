Do those foot peel masks work and can they be too harsh on your feet?



I got the tubshroom, that device that’s supposed to catch more hair in your tub, a few weeks ago. My tub seems to be clogging slower than it used to, but that’s hard to quantify. It’s not like something you use and know it works right away. The thing does catch hair and it doesn’t get all rusty like the mesh drain catcher I used to have so I guess it’s working. For products I love and really recommend there’s still The Ordinary glycolic acid, I use that in the morning a few hours before I put on foundation about every other day. (I can’t remember how I decided to do it this way, but I read somewhere to go easy on the acids and let your skin recover.) Also this three serum set by Eve Hanson is excellent. I do retinol at night, also about every other day, and use either hyaluronic acid or the vitamin c+e serum in the morning. This under $11 vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid by Tree of Life has been one of the best sellers here and so many of you swear by it. I’m trying to resist buying it but I’ll probably give in soon.

A portable mini fridge with so many uses



At least two women I follow on Instagram have mini fridges for their skincare treatments, which is awesome and indulgent. I looked through so many mini fridges on Amazon and most all have D or F Fakespot ratings, but not this one. It’s a little pricier at about $80 but it has an A from Fakespot, 3.9 stars and 40 reviews. You could use this in your bathroom for keeping your products cold because you’re fancy like that. It would also work great in an office, rec room or guest bedroom. It has a handle and is portable with a separate electric hookup for a car or truck. People write that it’s “very quiet,” call it “ a perfect fit for my lunch and a few snacks” and say it “gets cold super fast.” Some write that it can get too cold, but overall people seem to like it.

A sheet mask to make your feet super smooth



I’ve never used one of these foot peel masks but I know people who swear by them. I looked through so many on Amazon and these seem to be the highest rated. They have 231 reviews, 4 stars and a B from Fakespot. I don’t like people touching my feet and so I do my own pedicures. I don’t bother sloughing off my heels at all though because I don’t really care. (I do use this Amlactin foot repair cream my mom got for me. It’s awesome!) Now I’m wondering if my feet could feel smoother and if that would make a difference in my life. This is a sheet mask bootie that comes with four pairs for your feet for $17. Reviewers call them “awesome,” “the best foot peel mask,” and “a godsend.” A couple of women with sensitive skin say they didn’t like this mask and it gave them a rash though. Let me know if you’ve used these or a different brand of foot peel and if I should try it.

An affordable medium-hold hairspray that women love



So many hairsprays are sticky or have too stiff of a hold. I’ve just been trying random brands like Pantene and I haven’t found one I really yet. This medium-hold comb-through finishing mist by Nexxus has 325 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. (Choose the fourth result in the list and it’s under $8.50 for 10 ounces of product.) People write that it “leaves hair soft and silky,” that it’s “a great flexible hairspray” and that even after brushing “the spray helps keep it in place, but not stiff.”

A waterproof exfoliating brush with four different heads



I’ve been looking for a decent electric facial brush and this might be just the thing. So many of the facial brushes on Amazon have fake reviews (running item through Fakespot takes the most time when I’m writing these posts), but this one has 4 stars, 67 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Women call it “great at removing dead skin,” “very affordable” and an “amazing product” that “makes my face feel so much cleaner.” One reviewer praises how it reduces acne scars. It comes with four attachments: a brush for your face, a pumice stone, a sponge and a body brush. Ooh I should just get this and use it on my feet.

12 pairs of no-show athletic socks so you won’t be searching for pairs



Can someone please explain how I always end up with 4-5 single socks every time I do the wash? I’m always in need of new socks, particularly sporty socks for workouts, and these might just be the thing. These no-show unisex athletic socks from IDEGG have 724 reviews, 4.6 stars and an A from Fakespot. You can get 12 pairs for under $20 or 6 for $13 and they come in several different color combinations including white, black and some cute bright colors. (I would lose those so fast, I need to get the same colors.) They’re said to be an “amazing value,” “great socks” that “fit perfectly” and they’re also said to stay up and not slide at all. They come in twos sizes to fit women’s size 6 to 15.

An $8 waterproof cosmetic bag to tote and store toiletries



This waterproof bag by invoda is less than $8 for one or $12 for two! It has so many compartments to organize your stuff and would be so useful for traveling, the dorm or even at home for storage. It has 60 reviews, 4.4. stars and an A from Fakespot. People say it holds a lot, is “perfect for traveling and camping” and “will fit your makeup, skin care items, even hair care items.”

A huge cosmetic and skincare organizer with adjustable shelves



I have too many products, but rather than admit that and shop less I’m looking for something that will organize them better. All my organizers are flat and only fit so much. This rotating caddy by Dreamgenius is the number one bestseller in cosmetic organizers. It comes in several different varieties with multiple adjustable compartments to fit more products horizontally in a smaller space. I want the black one, above, but it also comes in acrylic and purple versions. It’s said to be “a good product for the price” that “holds a lot of stuff” and is “really well built and easy to assemble.” (This has middling fakespot ratings but I still want it.)

The photo below reminds me of this subreddit!



Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!