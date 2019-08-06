Angelina Jolie’s 18-year-old son Maddox will attend university in South Korea

Can you believe this? Maddox Jolie is now 18 YEARS OLD. I still remember when Angelina Jolie adopted him from a Cambodian orphanage and brought him home and how much everything changed in her life overnight. And now he’s 18 years old. And headed off to college. Months ago, we heard that Maddox was looking at many different colleges, not just in California and New York, but universities in Asia too. Turns out, he loved the colleges they visited in South Korea. He’ll be attending Yonsei University in the fall. Wow.
Angelina Jolie‘s first son is officially college bound. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who turns 18 Monday, is set to start classes at South Korea’s Yonsei University where he will be studying bio chemistry, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE.
“He got accepted to other universities but choose Yonsei,” the source says. “He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.” And the oldest in the Jolie-Pitt clan is starting classes this month, with Jolie, 44, making the trip to help him get started.
“Mom is dropping him off in August,” the source says of Jolie. “She is very proud. She will miss seeing him as much, but he’s ready.”
The source adds that while he’ll be far away from their American home base, his new school is close to the family’s Cambodian home. “He’s very close to his siblings and they all hope to visit,” the insider says of Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Maddox’s choice to attend a South Korean school comes after he was spotted visiting universities there with Jolie back in Nov. 2018. The two visited campuses in Seoul while Jolie was in the country on an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy.
I can imagine how emotional it was for Angelina to visit all of the college campuses with Maddox. And I think it’s interesting that after years and years of pearl-clutching nonsense about how she – and to a lesser extent, Brad – raised the kids, Maddox is college bound and about to start a life far away from LA, and he’s seems overwhelmingly well-adjusted for all of it. Even if Maddox doesn’t stick with it – and I’m not saying that will happen – it will be a great, immersive experience for him to spend a year or several years in another country. Angelina’s first baby is all grown up. *muffled sob*
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
High 5 to Angelina – she is doing a fine job raising kids, advocate for women’s issues and still acting in well received movies.
Loud this!!!
The interest in celebrities children is kinda baffling to me , it really is .
I take baffling and raise it to creepy.
It’s baffling to me that someone would make this comment on…an article about celebrity children???
Wonderful and another kick in the ballz for the ones who criticized the way she raised these kids. Some even calling them wild and uncontrollable. Gossip made up of course. I don’t blame her at all for sharing this because this young man will study biochemistry and Life Science. And she didn’t have to bribe them. She is gleaming these days from pride and success. Wishing him well and the dig at Pitt was priceless. He didn’t even want to help house them so we know he ain’t helping with tuition.
Yeah remember those YEARS upon YEARS of people moaning about these kids getting uprooted and traveling the world and oh noes their education! and here he is, getting a STEM degree from a world class university.
When the kids were home schooled a lot of people criticized her now they are turning out well adjusted and normal
Studying bio chem seems hard enough but studying it in a second language seems really hard. Good for Maddox for taking on the challenge.
No kidding, that’s what I thought. Biochem is no joke, from what I’ve heard.
Good for Angie. She did say that in 5 years time she’ll be traveling the world visiting her kids wherever they choose to study.
OMG 18 years old! I cannot believe how fast time has gone. Angelina was married to Billy Bob when she adopted Maddox. . .and the gossip! “Wild Child Angelina Jolie adopts baby!” Pearl clutching galore. Sigh. . .seems like such simpler times.
Wonderful. Angelina must be very proud.
Congrats to him. That is not an easy subject to study !
I think this is a Christian college. It looks like undergrads are required to go to chapel. I went to a private, Christian college, but chapel was optional for us. Religion classes, however, were mandatory.
He may be going to the “Underwood International College” portion of the university. Those classes are available in English. Of course, he would want to know the language of the country where he lives, but the classes themselves may be taught in English. One of the majors at Underwood is Integrated Science and Engineering and biochem is part of that.
Off-topic, but Pax is so handsome! Angie seems like such a good mom.
This headline makes me feel old.
Kudos to Angelina and extra kudos to Maddox. What a special time.
I’m not a fan of Angelina Jolie but I have new respect for her after reading this news. I learned from kdrama it’s extremely difficult to get admitted to one of the SKY (Seoul Uni, Korea Uni and Yonsei Uni). Congrats to Maddox!
Congrats to Maddox!! Good luck and enjoy all of it!
Good job Angelina!
When did they all grow up?? How are they all double digit ages?
I’m proud of him. He’s been through some SHIT in the past few years what with the Brad Pitt abuse incident and the fall out afterwards. I bet being in a new continent, studying something totally removed from the family business will be a wonderful, healthy change.