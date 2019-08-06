Angelina Jolie’s 18-year-old son Maddox will attend university in South Korea

Can you believe this? Maddox Jolie is now 18 YEARS OLD. I still remember when Angelina Jolie adopted him from a Cambodian orphanage and brought him home and how much everything changed in her life overnight. And now he’s 18 years old. And headed off to college. Months ago, we heard that Maddox was looking at many different colleges, not just in California and New York, but universities in Asia too. Turns out, he loved the colleges they visited in South Korea. He’ll be attending Yonsei University in the fall. Wow.

Angelina Jolie‘s first son is officially college bound. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who turns 18 Monday, is set to start classes at South Korea’s Yonsei University where he will be studying bio chemistry, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE. “He got accepted to other universities but choose Yonsei,” the source says. “He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.” And the oldest in the Jolie-Pitt clan is starting classes this month, with Jolie, 44, making the trip to help him get started. “Mom is dropping him off in August,” the source says of Jolie. “She is very proud. She will miss seeing him as much, but he’s ready.” The source adds that while he’ll be far away from their American home base, his new school is close to the family’s Cambodian home. “He’s very close to his siblings and they all hope to visit,” the insider says of Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Maddox’s choice to attend a South Korean school comes after he was spotted visiting universities there with Jolie back in Nov. 2018. The two visited campuses in Seoul while Jolie was in the country on an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy.

[From People]

I can imagine how emotional it was for Angelina to visit all of the college campuses with Maddox. And I think it’s interesting that after years and years of pearl-clutching nonsense about how she – and to a lesser extent, Brad – raised the kids, Maddox is college bound and about to start a life far away from LA, and he’s seems overwhelmingly well-adjusted for all of it. Even if Maddox doesn’t stick with it – and I’m not saying that will happen – it will be a great, immersive experience for him to spend a year or several years in another country. Angelina’s first baby is all grown up. *muffled sob*