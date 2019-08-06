Angelina Jolie’s 18-year-old son Maddox will attend university in South Korea

Angelina Jolie and Maddox head to Buckingham Palace

Can you believe this? Maddox Jolie is now 18 YEARS OLD. I still remember when Angelina Jolie adopted him from a Cambodian orphanage and brought him home and how much everything changed in her life overnight. And now he’s 18 years old. And headed off to college. Months ago, we heard that Maddox was looking at many different colleges, not just in California and New York, but universities in Asia too. Turns out, he loved the colleges they visited in South Korea. He’ll be attending Yonsei University in the fall. Wow.

Angelina Jolie‘s first son is officially college bound. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who turns 18 Monday, is set to start classes at South Korea’s Yonsei University where he will be studying bio chemistry, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE.

“He got accepted to other universities but choose Yonsei,” the source says. “He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.” And the oldest in the Jolie-Pitt clan is starting classes this month, with Jolie, 44, making the trip to help him get started.

“Mom is dropping him off in August,” the source says of Jolie. “She is very proud. She will miss seeing him as much, but he’s ready.”

The source adds that while he’ll be far away from their American home base, his new school is close to the family’s Cambodian home. “He’s very close to his siblings and they all hope to visit,” the insider says of Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Maddox’s choice to attend a South Korean school comes after he was spotted visiting universities there with Jolie back in Nov. 2018. The two visited campuses in Seoul while Jolie was in the country on an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Special Envoy.

[From People]

I can imagine how emotional it was for Angelina to visit all of the college campuses with Maddox. And I think it’s interesting that after years and years of pearl-clutching nonsense about how she – and to a lesser extent, Brad – raised the kids, Maddox is college bound and about to start a life far away from LA, and he’s seems overwhelmingly well-adjusted for all of it. Even if Maddox doesn’t stick with it – and I’m not saying that will happen – it will be a great, immersive experience for him to spend a year or several years in another country. Angelina’s first baby is all grown up. *muffled sob*

Angelina Jolie exits the Crosby Hotel in NYC with her kids

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

20 Responses to “Angelina Jolie’s 18-year-old son Maddox will attend university in South Korea”

  1. astrid says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:04 am

    High 5 to Angelina – she is doing a fine job raising kids, advocate for women’s issues and still acting in well received movies.

    Reply
  2. rose says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:06 am

    The interest in celebrities children is kinda baffling to me , it really is .

    Reply
  3. TRuthhurts says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:09 am

    Wonderful and another kick in the ballz for the ones who criticized the way she raised these kids. Some even calling them wild and uncontrollable. Gossip made up of course. I don’t blame her at all for sharing this because this young man will study biochemistry and Life Science. And she didn’t have to bribe them. She is gleaming these days from pride and success. Wishing him well and the dig at Pitt was priceless. He didn’t even want to help house them so we know he ain’t helping with tuition.

    Reply
    • Des says:
      August 6, 2019 at 11:41 am

      Yeah remember those YEARS upon YEARS of people moaning about these kids getting uprooted and traveling the world and oh noes their education! and here he is, getting a STEM degree from a world class university.

      Reply
  4. OSLO says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:13 am

    When the kids were home schooled a lot of people criticized her now they are turning out well adjusted and normal

    Reply
  5. Jaded says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:13 am

    Studying bio chem seems hard enough but studying it in a second language seems really hard. Good for Maddox for taking on the challenge.

    Reply
  6. Hmmm says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Good for Angie. She did say that in 5 years time she’ll be traveling the world visiting her kids wherever they choose to study.

    Reply
  7. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:18 am

    OMG 18 years old! I cannot believe how fast time has gone. Angelina was married to Billy Bob when she adopted Maddox. . .and the gossip! “Wild Child Angelina Jolie adopts baby!” Pearl clutching galore. Sigh. . .seems like such simpler times.

    Reply
  8. Lisa says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:23 am

    Wonderful. Angelina must be very proud.

    Reply
  9. ME says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Congrats to him. That is not an easy subject to study !

    Reply
  10. Cay says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:31 am

    I think this is a Christian college. It looks like undergrads are required to go to chapel. I went to a private, Christian college, but chapel was optional for us. Religion classes, however, were mandatory.

    He may be going to the “Underwood International College” portion of the university. Those classes are available in English. Of course, he would want to know the language of the country where he lives, but the classes themselves may be taught in English. One of the majors at Underwood is Integrated Science and Engineering and biochem is part of that.

    Reply
  11. elimaeby says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Off-topic, but Pax is so handsome! Angie seems like such a good mom.

    Reply
  12. Dazed and Confused says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:43 am

    This headline makes me feel old.

    Kudos to Angelina and extra kudos to Maddox. What a special time.

    Reply
  13. Ira says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    I’m not a fan of Angelina Jolie but I have new respect for her after reading this news. I learned from kdrama it’s extremely difficult to get admitted to one of the SKY (Seoul Uni, Korea Uni and Yonsei Uni). Congrats to Maddox!

    Reply
  14. Reece says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:07 pm

    Congrats to Maddox!! Good luck and enjoy all of it!
    Good job Angelina!

    When did they all grow up?? How are they all double digit ages?

    Reply
  15. Mika says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    I’m proud of him. He’s been through some SHIT in the past few years what with the Brad Pitt abuse incident and the fall out afterwards. I bet being in a new continent, studying something totally removed from the family business will be a wonderful, healthy change.

    Reply

