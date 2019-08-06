The New York Times completely failed with their Trump headline, again

In November 2017, the New York Times ran an absolutely horrendous article about Nazism in “the heartland” of America. The idea that Nazism has found a fertile breeding ground in the “flyover states” seemed like a quirky trend for the NY Times editors and journalists, and they investigated it as such, as a trend-piece in which we heard about various neo-Nazis’ food preferences and cats. It was awful. After that, CB canceled the NYT subscription for herself and the Celebitchy staff. It was a good call, because NYT keeps getting it wrong. Like, profoundly WRONG. This was the front page which went out last night:

Tomorrow's NYT print edition. Not sure "TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM" is how I would have framed the story. pic.twitter.com/quOibXsp32 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 6, 2019

“Trump Urges Unity VS. Racism” is… not even close to an accurate representation of any of this. Why not “Trump Refuses to Acknowledge His Role In Radicalizing White Supremacist Terrorists.” That would be completely accurate. And I’ve already seen the “Trump wants you to cancel your NYT subscriptions so don’t do it!” Why the f–k not? If the New York Times fails in its duty – and fails consistently – to properly speak truth to power and accurately report what’s happening, why does the paper deserve ANY of our subscription money?

After the backlash online (see below), the NYT changed the headline to “ASSAILING HATE BUT NOT GUNS” and the NYT told the Washington Post: “The headline was bad and has been changed for the second edition.” I’m reminded once again about the warning from a woman who had lived in a fascist state: our institutions will not protect us. The media will not protect us. Checks and balances will not protect us. A fascist wannabe dictator is in charge of our country and he’s radicalizing terrorists to kill us all and our institutions won’t say those words out loud.

Dean Baquet, editor of the New York Times, cares more about being seen as impartial by diehard supporters of Donald Trump than he does about faithfully representing what is happening in American politics. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 6, 2019

The arrogance that seems to be a core value at the New York Times combined with how, again and again, the NYT continues to both fail us and betray us is qwhite something to behold. It makes me very sad for the many wonderful reporters and writers doing good work there. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 6, 2019

Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by – and often relies upon – the cowardice of mainstream institutions. https://t.co/ynjgtT66yI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019