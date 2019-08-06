The New York Times completely failed with their Trump headline, again

United States President Donald J. Trump makes a statementat the White House in response to two separate shooting incidents

In November 2017, the New York Times ran an absolutely horrendous article about Nazism in “the heartland” of America. The idea that Nazism has found a fertile breeding ground in the “flyover states” seemed like a quirky trend for the NY Times editors and journalists, and they investigated it as such, as a trend-piece in which we heard about various neo-Nazis’ food preferences and cats. It was awful. After that, CB canceled the NYT subscription for herself and the Celebitchy staff. It was a good call, because NYT keeps getting it wrong. Like, profoundly WRONG. This was the front page which went out last night:

“Trump Urges Unity VS. Racism” is… not even close to an accurate representation of any of this. Why not “Trump Refuses to Acknowledge His Role In Radicalizing White Supremacist Terrorists.” That would be completely accurate. And I’ve already seen the “Trump wants you to cancel your NYT subscriptions so don’t do it!” Why the f–k not? If the New York Times fails in its duty – and fails consistently – to properly speak truth to power and accurately report what’s happening, why does the paper deserve ANY of our subscription money?

After the backlash online (see below), the NYT changed the headline to “ASSAILING HATE BUT NOT GUNS” and the NYT told the Washington Post: “The headline was bad and has been changed for the second edition.” I’m reminded once again about the warning from a woman who had lived in a fascist state: our institutions will not protect us. The media will not protect us. Checks and balances will not protect us. A fascist wannabe dictator is in charge of our country and he’s radicalizing terrorists to kill us all and our institutions won’t say those words out loud.

United States President Donald J. Trump makes a statementat the White House in response to two separate shooting incidents

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “The New York Times completely failed with their Trump headline, again”

  1. Seraphina says:
    August 6, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Wow to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. Very powerful words. Wow. I’m now a fan and keeping an eye on her. And very disappointed with the NYT.

    Reply
  2. Nexus says:
    August 6, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Have been saying for months that the NYT is so focused on being “neutral” that they’ve done nothing but carry water for fascists and the right.

    But finally put my money where my mouth was – or took my money away I guess – and cancelled the subscription to the paper. Can’t give up the crossword though.
    The WaPost doesn’t always get it 100% but they have a much better rate of getting things right.

    Reply
  3. StartupSpouse says:
    August 6, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Cancel the NYT and subscribe to your local paper – if you still have one.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment