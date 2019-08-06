Denise Richards went gluten free after fans told her she had a thyroid problem

I know the title sounds sketchy, but that’s the gist of this whole story. Denise Richards was at the RHOBH reunion looking like she had a goiter, or enlarged thyroid, which can be a non-specific indicator of a thyroid problem. You can see a photo of that on People’s site, it’s really obvious-looking. Fans pointed it out to her and so she went on a gluten free diet because, she claims, gluten is toxic. This helped her thyroid improve or something. She wrote all of this to accompany the photo below this story, which she posted to Instagram.
It’s amazing to me in a short time eliminating gluten from my diet how much my thyroid has changed. A few of you pointed out after the #RHOBH reunion that my thyroid was enlarged. You were right, it was something I ignored until pointed out. I had no idea how much our diet really can affect our body and for me how toxic gluten really is … I thank all of you who sent me messages. #selfcare
There's no news as to whether she went to a doctor and got her thyroid tested. To be fair, it's possible she went to an endocrinologist and doesn't want to give specifics. I know that thyroid tests aren't always accurate depending on which ones you're taking (I'm not going to get into specifics, but this article has more ). There isn’t a lot of science I could find that links gluten intolerance or celiac disease with thyroid problems, but there is at least one study that found a gluten free diet improved thyroid function. They are both autoimmune conditions which can overlap. I do think people go gluten free unnecessarily, but it doesn’t hurt to try different elimination diets when you’re having health problems. If this helped Denise to reduce her hyperthyroidism, good for her.
Denise is also in some kind of feud with Camille Grammer, whom Denise claims said racist stuff during a RHOBH taping which was never aired or specified. Camille was reportedly confronted about it by Andy Cohen during the reunion, also in a segment that didn’t make it to air. Camille supposedly said, “do you want me feel sorry about it because I’m a white woman?” YES. That’s how racism works asshole. Andy likely decided not to fire Camille and that’s why they her remarks weren’t on the show. I wish producers and showrunners would stop protecting racists.Also, from what I can find RHOBH hasn’t had a non-white cast member.
photos credit: Getty, WENN and Avalon.red
I do hope a doctor was involved at some point.
As for Camille, ex-wife of racist actor says racist thing to the surprise of nobody
Lol. Yes Literally no one is shocked that Camille is racist. Her and Kelsey had to have SOMETHING in common all those years.
Is she on meds? Is that what’s making her face so puffy?
If so, then I feel awful for saying she got too many fillers. O_O
I’m really happy she’s addressing her health issues and good on the people who pointed it out to her.
Facial swelling and puffiness is a symptom of hyperthyroidism. Her face never looked like she had fillers to me. The puffiness is all over and not in specific areas.
I hope she sought proper medical treatment too. I’ve heard of a few people with stuff like that, being on TV or the internet and someone with knowledge spots a medical issue. I hope she’s doing well now.
She looks so different though…I think the fillers or whatever she has done actually make her look older. Hopefully she stops with that, she doesn’t need it!
I don’t think she has fillers. Puffiness in the face is a symptom of thyroid issues as well.
She actually had a non- invasive face lift (featured in the rags) a month ish ago. It’s basically fillers galore.
@Steph yeah I don’t take stories featured in tabloids seriously. She doesn’t looked pulled – which is what a facelift does. She just looks puffy and a bit bloated in the face. Now if she had has a traditional old school facelift then that would make sense. But she clearly hasnt.
I hope that she’s consulted an actual Doctor about her thyroid. There is no link between gluten and thyroid problems. Of course changing your diet can make you feel better, but a lot of thyroid problems also requite medication. It’s not something I’d want to take chances with.
If you have puffy face, especially in the morning, taking large doses of kelp can help. It will “balance” the thyroid.