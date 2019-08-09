Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello did a sweet pap stroll in NYC for his birthday

It pains me that so few of you can see the white-hot electricity coming off Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. They are everything to me, they are THE Hot Girl Summer, the couple of the year, the couple of the decade, the couple of the century. They are so significant. They are the new era in pop music coupledom and love. And they’re definitely having sex. Why don’t you believe that they’re having sex? Please, believe it. And buy their albums, because they are they hot and steamy.

Shawn Mendes just celebrated his 21st birthday yesterday (he was born on 8/8, which is good luck in China). Camila is 22. So what was their plan to celebrate such a significant birthday? Perhaps a pub-crawl now that he’s legal? Perhaps. But mostly, they just celebrated his b-day by stepping out in New York. They held hands. It was very… sweet. No joke. I’m not being sarcastic at all when I talk about how much I love them together. They went to dinner at the Dumbo House. Earlier in the day, they had lunch with friends. So it probably wasn’t a boozy night. Good for them for… being sort of mature?

Anyway, I hope Shawn and Camila stay together forever. I love them. I love his ridiculous get-up too, from the perfectly ripped acid-wash jeans to the ‘80s blouse unbuttoned halfway down his chest. PERFECTION.

44 Responses to “Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello did a sweet pap stroll in NYC for his birthday”

  1. Johannita112 says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:28 am

    you forgot his lascivious tongue …

    Reply
  2. Anne says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:32 am

    I am 35 now, so I remember being in the early 20s and paying attention to “hot couples” and all that, (we were CRAZY over Brad/Jen/Angie, etc. ) but these two are just… I don’t know, nothing… Maybe I’m getting old.

    Reply
    • Jenns says:
      August 9, 2019 at 10:52 am

      I’m 39. I wouldn’t know who these two were if I literally bumped into them on the street. I only clicked on this link because I saw this story posted a few places.

      Like music, I stopped paying attention to anything new about 5 years ago.

      Reply
    • Leriel says:
      August 9, 2019 at 11:10 am

      I’m 23, and I remember Branjelina marriage and all drama surrounding that, so I feel you now. But I think you’re right, these two are so vanilla, their “love” is not interesting at all. And nobody would mind, but they clearly want news coverage and their photos everywhere on social media, they want coverage, but it’s another pap stroll.

      Reply
    • Steph says:
      August 9, 2019 at 11:14 am

      Yesterday they said Camilla Cabello was more famous than Cole Sprouse and I was like hmmm, I wouldn’t recognize her from any other 20 year old, but Jughead Jones I know!

      Reply
  3. Cidy says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:33 am

    oh whatever do you mean that this is all fake and a very obvious media PR ploy to get their album sold? Clearly by the electric romance we can see by their weird weak handholding and perfectly touched up “pap shots” that they are the most in love.

    Reply
  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Her fashion sense is atrocious.

    Reply
  5. Mia4s says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:36 am

    OK now I’m obsessed with the discussion that probably took place on how many buttons to unbutton? Four? Five? Was there a tape measure involved? Glorious. 😂

    I was reminded of these two and their pool photos when I saw the new paparazzi photos of Dicaprio and his Piece on the yacht. Those photos also had angles and lines of sight that were….impressive. 😏 Well…he does have a movie to promote

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      August 9, 2019 at 11:05 am

      I’ve had actors (and one director!) who similarly will have their shirts so unbuttoned that I’m like “what is happening with your shirt? Are you feeling hot? Did you lose some buttons?” Etc but it’s all good natured joking. There are some dudes who hit the gym and are like “the world should see how great my manly chest is!” or something.

      Reply
      • Amelie says:
        August 9, 2019 at 2:24 pm

        Your comment about “the world should see how great my manly chest is!” made me literally laugh out loud!

    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 9, 2019 at 2:11 pm

      The pool photos were so staged. Her posing with the popsicle was just embarrassing. They aren’t good at this game, they are too obvious.

      Reply
  6. Van_Rijn says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:36 am

    They look adorable together. I wish they were real! But they are 100% a PR couple.

    Reply
  7. Katen says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:42 am

    They’re cute but this relationship feels like promo for their song, lol

    Reply
  8. Kay says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:43 am

    I’m gonna be “That Guy”…
    those are stone washed jeans, not acid washed :)

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 9, 2019 at 11:01 am

      Its an important distinction. Stone washed are ok while acid-washed should be run over and then tossed into a fire.

      Reply
      • Tiffany :) says:
        August 9, 2019 at 2:13 pm

        My co-worker is wearing high waisted acid washed black jeans today and it makes me feel so old. She’s in her 20s and tiny, so they miraculously look great on her.

      • Kitten says:
        August 9, 2019 at 3:05 pm

        Oh god I’m sorry but I don’t believe you, Tiff. High-waisted looks good on some women for sure but acid-washed? Never!!!

      • Tiffany :) says:
        August 9, 2019 at 4:38 pm

        I understand your doubt! It is fashion insanity.

        She’s wearing it with a white t-shirt with black writing, tucked in. It kind of has a “rock n roll” feeling to it. The only reason it works is because she is clearly too young to have been partying on the 80s Sunset Strip when she was a teen, so it comes off as ironic…or something. ;)

  9. LolaB says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:46 am

    Are those French tips

    Reply
  10. Winnie Cooper’s Mom says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:50 am

    He is one beautiful specimen. That’s all I got.

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      August 9, 2019 at 12:03 pm

      i saw him in concert this week and i confirm his triceps can be seen from 200 yards away. he’s hot. it is a fact.

      Reply
  11. BayTampaBay says:
    August 9, 2019 at 11:01 am

    Most other gossip sites I visit think these two are faking it but I do not know enough about either one of them to come to a conclusion or informed opinion.

    Reply
  12. Liza says:
    August 9, 2019 at 11:02 am

    They are so cute! But there are hundreds of pics and instagram stories from the party the had last night. Definitely not a quiet night in!

    Reply
  13. PlainJane says:
    August 9, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Click bait for me, EVERY SINGLE TIME for the giggles!! And I am never, ever disappointed!

    “white hot electricity coming off them”, “couple of the century”, “perfectly ripped acid washed jeans” – I am here for all of it!

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      August 9, 2019 at 12:05 pm

      Same here. I had never heard of either one outside of this site (at 44 I’m pretty sure I’m not their target audience), but I’m all for a good old-fashioned showmance. And the write-ups & comments are beyond spectacular. It’s the kind of comic relief I need in my life right now.

      Reply
  14. Maddy says:
    August 9, 2019 at 11:23 am

    Can we stop disrespecting Thee Stallion by likening this lukewarm fauxmance too a “Hot Girl Summer”? It’s the polar opposite. [/rant]

    Reply
  15. Savannah says:
    August 9, 2019 at 11:58 am

    He is such a Leo with his broad shoulders.

    And didn’t he like complain about being questioned as gay cause he was never seen with girls just a couple of months ago? And now this MAGICAL romance is everywhere? We see you Shawn, we see you..

    Reply
  16. Whitney says:
    August 9, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    You guys realize he’s gay right?

    Reply
  17. Kristen says:
    August 9, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    I love them as a couple! Why? Because they were amazing friends first, and friendship is the best foundation for a love relationship. Sending lots of good vibes!

    Reply
  18. Sesame says:
    August 9, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    LOL at the thirstiness of these 2 😂

    Reply
  19. Case says:
    August 9, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    I hate making generalizations like this about people because anyone can be gay or not gay and it has nothing to do with how they look or act. But. BUT. Man he gives me such vibes.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 9, 2019 at 3:12 pm

      Same and I’m not proud of it but COME ON.

      Reply
    • Winnie Cooper’s Mom says:
      August 9, 2019 at 6:04 pm

      @ Case, I agree. The main reason I think he might be gay, or bi, is that when he did Carpool Karaoke, he came across as being very very into Justin Bieber and talked about how he wished he had a pair of Bieber’s boxers. It really threw me off. Turned out to be ironic, bc later, Hailey dumped him for Biebs.

      Reply
  20. Amelie says:
    August 9, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    People think this guy is good looking? He looks so goofy and reminds me of Andy Samberg. Take away the hair, there isn’t much left. I can’t name one song he sings.

    Camila is cute but that’s about it. All I know about her is she sings the Havana song and she was in a girl group called Fifth Harmony she got kicked out of (?).

    I also think this is the fauxmance of the summer. They’ll be broken up by Octoberish.

    Reply
  21. Mariettaj81 says:
    August 9, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Idk, I’m 38 & a Leo… I’m not a fan of her voice really at all, but I like his music. Their song I’ve listened to, and will have in my head for hours. Completely annoying me for the rest of the day!

    I know it’s fake, but they are sooo cute together and I wish it just wasn’t a PR romance! Maybe I’ll get lucky and it’ll become real, like a hallmark movie lol.

    They are too cute together tho! ☺️

    Reply

