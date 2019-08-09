Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello did a sweet pap stroll in NYC for his birthday

It pains me that so few of you can see the white-hot electricity coming off Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. They are everything to me, they are THE Hot Girl Summer, the couple of the year, the couple of the decade, the couple of the century. They are so significant. They are the new era in pop music coupledom and love. And they’re definitely having sex. Why don’t you believe that they’re having sex? Please, believe it. And buy their albums, because they are they hot and steamy.
Shawn Mendes just celebrated his 21st birthday yesterday (he was born on 8/8, which is good luck in China). Camila is 22. So what was their plan to celebrate such a significant birthday? Perhaps a pub-crawl now that he’s legal? Perhaps. But mostly, they just celebrated his b-day by stepping out in New York. They held hands. It was very… sweet. No joke. I’m not being sarcastic at all when I talk about how much I love them together. They went to dinner at the Dumbo House. Earlier in the day, they had lunch with friends. So it probably wasn’t a boozy night. Good for them for… being sort of mature?
Anyway, I hope Shawn and Camila stay together forever. I love them. I love his ridiculous get-up too, from the perfectly ripped acid-wash jeans to the ‘80s blouse unbuttoned halfway down his chest. PERFECTION.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
you forgot his lascivious tongue …
I am 35 now, so I remember being in the early 20s and paying attention to “hot couples” and all that, (we were CRAZY over Brad/Jen/Angie, etc. ) but these two are just… I don’t know, nothing… Maybe I’m getting old.
I’m 39. I wouldn’t know who these two were if I literally bumped into them on the street. I only clicked on this link because I saw this story posted a few places.
Like music, I stopped paying attention to anything new about 5 years ago.
I feel you and I am sending you a lovely, comfortable 30s hug.
I’m 23, and I remember Branjelina marriage and all drama surrounding that, so I feel you now. But I think you’re right, these two are so vanilla, their “love” is not interesting at all. And nobody would mind, but they clearly want news coverage and their photos everywhere on social media, they want coverage, but it’s another pap stroll.
Yesterday they said Camilla Cabello was more famous than Cole Sprouse and I was like hmmm, I wouldn’t recognize her from any other 20 year old, but Jughead Jones I know!
Little Ben Geller from Friends I would always recongize xD
oh whatever do you mean that this is all fake and a very obvious media PR ploy to get their album sold? Clearly by the electric romance we can see by their weird weak handholding and perfectly touched up “pap shots” that they are the most in love.
Her fashion sense is atrocious.
As is her singing
As is her singing
Agree! She should hire or fire a stylist..
OK now I’m obsessed with the discussion that probably took place on how many buttons to unbutton? Four? Five? Was there a tape measure involved? Glorious. 😂
I was reminded of these two and their pool photos when I saw the new paparazzi photos of Dicaprio and his Piece on the yacht. Those photos also had angles and lines of sight that were….impressive. 😏 Well…he does have a movie to promote
I’ve had actors (and one director!) who similarly will have their shirts so unbuttoned that I’m like “what is happening with your shirt? Are you feeling hot? Did you lose some buttons?” Etc but it’s all good natured joking. There are some dudes who hit the gym and are like “the world should see how great my manly chest is!” or something.
Your comment about “the world should see how great my manly chest is!” made me literally laugh out loud!
The pool photos were so staged. Her posing with the popsicle was just embarrassing. They aren’t good at this game, they are too obvious.
They look adorable together. I wish they were real! But they are 100% a PR couple.
They’re cute but this relationship feels like promo for their song, lol
I’m gonna be “That Guy”…
those are stone washed jeans, not acid washed
Its an important distinction. Stone washed are ok while acid-washed should be run over and then tossed into a fire.
My co-worker is wearing high waisted acid washed black jeans today and it makes me feel so old. She’s in her 20s and tiny, so they miraculously look great on her.
Oh god I’m sorry but I don’t believe you, Tiff. High-waisted looks good on some women for sure but acid-washed? Never!!!
I understand your doubt! It is fashion insanity.
She’s wearing it with a white t-shirt with black writing, tucked in. It kind of has a “rock n roll” feeling to it. The only reason it works is because she is clearly too young to have been partying on the 80s Sunset Strip when she was a teen, so it comes off as ironic…or something.
Are those French tips
I really, really hope so!
He is one beautiful specimen. That’s all I got.
i saw him in concert this week and i confirm his triceps can be seen from 200 yards away. he’s hot. it is a fact.
Most other gossip sites I visit think these two are faking it but I do not know enough about either one of them to come to a conclusion or informed opinion.
They are so cute! But there are hundreds of pics and instagram stories from the party the had last night. Definitely not a quiet night in!
Click bait for me, EVERY SINGLE TIME for the giggles!! And I am never, ever disappointed!
“white hot electricity coming off them”, “couple of the century”, “perfectly ripped acid washed jeans” – I am here for all of it!
Same here. I had never heard of either one outside of this site (at 44 I’m pretty sure I’m not their target audience), but I’m all for a good old-fashioned showmance. And the write-ups & comments are beyond spectacular. It’s the kind of comic relief I need in my life right now.
Can we stop disrespecting Thee Stallion by likening this lukewarm fauxmance too a “Hot Girl Summer”? It’s the polar opposite. [/rant]
He is such a Leo with his broad shoulders.
And didn’t he like complain about being questioned as gay cause he was never seen with girls just a couple of months ago? And now this MAGICAL romance is everywhere? We see you Shawn, we see you..
You guys realize he’s gay right?
If Shawn Mendes was a movie the title would’ve been: Gays and Confused.
I love them as a couple! Why? Because they were amazing friends first, and friendship is the best foundation for a love relationship. Sending lots of good vibes!
LOL at the thirstiness of these 2 😂
I hate making generalizations like this about people because anyone can be gay or not gay and it has nothing to do with how they look or act. But. BUT. Man he gives me such vibes.
Same and I’m not proud of it but COME ON.
@ Case, I agree. The main reason I think he might be gay, or bi, is that when he did Carpool Karaoke, he came across as being very very into Justin Bieber and talked about how he wished he had a pair of Bieber’s boxers. It really threw me off. Turned out to be ironic, bc later, Hailey dumped him for Biebs.
People think this guy is good looking? He looks so goofy and reminds me of Andy Samberg. Take away the hair, there isn’t much left. I can’t name one song he sings.
Camila is cute but that’s about it. All I know about her is she sings the Havana song and she was in a girl group called Fifth Harmony she got kicked out of (?).
I also think this is the fauxmance of the summer. They’ll be broken up by Octoberish.
He reminds me of the kid on Modern Family. Just too goofy to be “hot” from my perspective.
@amelie
dying about him looking like Andy Samberg!! CANT UNSEE!!! LOLOLOLOL
Idk, I’m 38 & a Leo… I’m not a fan of her voice really at all, but I like his music. Their song I’ve listened to, and will have in my head for hours. Completely annoying me for the rest of the day!
I know it’s fake, but they are sooo cute together and I wish it just wasn’t a PR romance! Maybe I’ll get lucky and it’ll become real, like a hallmark movie lol.
They are too cute together tho! ☺️