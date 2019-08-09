Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello did a sweet pap stroll in NYC for his birthday

It pains me that so few of you can see the white-hot electricity coming off Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. They are everything to me, they are THE Hot Girl Summer, the couple of the year, the couple of the decade, the couple of the century. They are so significant. They are the new era in pop music coupledom and love. And they’re definitely having sex. Why don’t you believe that they’re having sex? Please, believe it. And buy their albums, because they are they hot and steamy.

Shawn Mendes just celebrated his 21st birthday yesterday (he was born on 8/8, which is good luck in China). Camila is 22. So what was their plan to celebrate such a significant birthday? Perhaps a pub-crawl now that he’s legal? Perhaps. But mostly, they just celebrated his b-day by stepping out in New York. They held hands. It was very… sweet. No joke. I’m not being sarcastic at all when I talk about how much I love them together. They went to dinner at the Dumbo House. Earlier in the day, they had lunch with friends. So it probably wasn’t a boozy night. Good for them for… being sort of mature?

Anyway, I hope Shawn and Camila stay together forever. I love them. I love his ridiculous get-up too, from the perfectly ripped acid-wash jeans to the ‘80s blouse unbuttoned halfway down his chest. PERFECTION.