Duchess Meghan got at least two special gifts for her 38th birthday

I honestly don’t believe that we’ll ever get confirmations on stuff like “how did the Duchess of Sussex really spend her birthday” and “how did Prince George really celebrate his birthday.” And it’s fine – we don’t need to know that stuff, and of course the royals are allowed to have private lives and private moments. Reportedly, Duchess Meghan spent her 38th birthday at home in Frogmore Cottage, with Harry and baby Archie. But did she have a cake?? Yes, she did. And it was probably from the same bakery she highlighted in British Vogue: Luminary Bakery, the same business which trains and employs women who have recently been incarcerated, or women who have survived domestic abuse.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her second birthday as a royal on 4 August and reportedly opted for a quiet day at home in Frogmore Cottage over a lavish bash to ring in her 38th year. Meghan might have opted for a low-key affair, but her stunning birthday cake certainly packed a punch. HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Her Royal Highness’s cake was supplied by the Luminary Bakery in east London, the very same bakery that the Duchess praised in her recent guest-edited issue of Vogue – and she even wrote the Stoke Newington-based bakehouse a gorgeous note thanking them for the work they do.

Honestly, I could spend hours looking through Luminary’s Instagram – the sweet treat p0rn is REAL and I love the beauty of their cakes, brownies and assorted goodies. Sigh…

But a delicious and beautiful cake was not Meghan’s only birthday gift/surprise. As it turns out… her unhinged scammer half-sister Samantha Grant/Markle was likely suspended from Twitter:

Meghan Markle has a difficult relationship with her family, something that has plagued her first year as a royal. The most noise … has come from Meghan’s half sister Samantha Grant (now going by Markle). From her rumoured appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, and her turning up to Kensington Palace with a camera crew to surprise the Duchess, to her selection of Meghan’s due date as the release date for her tell-all book, it’s safe to say that Samantha doesn’t have Meghan’s best interests at heart. There was a collective sigh of relief therefore when it was reported that Samantha’s Twitter account, @sammy_markle, had been suspended – something fans speculated whether the royal family had anything to do with. When searching her handle on twitter, the page states: ‘Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter rules.’ It is unclear which Twitter rule in question Samantha may have broken, but given that her posts were predominantly focused on tearing Meghan down, that’s a pretty good assumption. The royal family has not responded, but Samantha Markle seems to have made herself two new private accounts on the platform to voice her thoughts.

That’s funny. Personally, I don’t think Twitter suspensions are some kind of “free speech” issue – as we’ve seen time and time again, the violent, vile, and hateful rhetoric online, on social media, is often the precursor to real-life acts of violence. Samantha has been a dangerous person this whole time. Now, do I think that the royal family had anything to do with it? Probably not. It was probably more like Samantha’s tweets kept getting reported and the Twitter police finally noticed.