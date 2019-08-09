Duchess Meghan got at least two special gifts for her 38th birthday

I honestly don’t believe that we’ll ever get confirmations on stuff like “how did the Duchess of Sussex really spend her birthday” and “how did Prince George really celebrate his birthday.” And it’s fine – we don’t need to know that stuff, and of course the royals are allowed to have private lives and private moments. Reportedly, Duchess Meghan spent her 38th birthday at home in Frogmore Cottage, with Harry and baby Archie. But did she have a cake?? Yes, she did. And it was probably from the same bakery she highlighted in British Vogue: Luminary Bakery, the same business which trains and employs women who have recently been incarcerated, or women who have survived domestic abuse.
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her second birthday as a royal on 4 August and reportedly opted for a quiet day at home in Frogmore Cottage over a lavish bash to ring in her 38th year. Meghan might have opted for a low-key affair, but her stunning birthday cake certainly packed a punch. HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Her Royal Highness’s cake was supplied by the Luminary Bakery in east London, the very same bakery that the Duchess praised in her recent guest-edited issue of Vogue – and she even wrote the Stoke Newington-based bakehouse a gorgeous note thanking them for the work they do.
Honestly, I could spend hours looking through Luminary’s Instagram – the sweet treat p0rn is REAL and I love the beauty of their cakes, brownies and assorted goodies. Sigh…
But a delicious and beautiful cake was not Meghan’s only birthday gift/surprise. As it turns out… her unhinged scammer half-sister Samantha Grant/Markle was likely suspended from Twitter:
Meghan Markle has a difficult relationship with her family, something that has plagued her first year as a royal. The most noise … has come from Meghan’s half sister Samantha Grant (now going by Markle). From her rumoured appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, and her turning up to Kensington Palace with a camera crew to surprise the Duchess, to her selection of Meghan’s due date as the release date for her tell-all book, it’s safe to say that Samantha doesn’t have Meghan’s best interests at heart.
There was a collective sigh of relief therefore when it was reported that Samantha’s Twitter account, @sammy_markle, had been suspended – something fans speculated whether the royal family had anything to do with. When searching her handle on twitter, the page states: ‘Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter rules.’
It is unclear which Twitter rule in question Samantha may have broken, but given that her posts were predominantly focused on tearing Meghan down, that’s a pretty good assumption.
The royal family has not responded, but Samantha Markle seems to have made herself two new private accounts on the platform to voice her thoughts.
That’s funny. Personally, I don’t think Twitter suspensions are some kind of “free speech” issue – as we’ve seen time and time again, the violent, vile, and hateful rhetoric online, on social media, is often the precursor to real-life acts of violence. Samantha has been a dangerous person this whole time. Now, do I think that the royal family had anything to do with it? Probably not. It was probably more like Samantha’s tweets kept getting reported and the Twitter police finally noticed.
Regardless I think it is justice for a bit. And it would be even sweeter if the Palace has pulled some strings. Happy birthday Meghan.
And I would like to believe the palace has also discretely arranged for the markles to be placed on the no fly list for stalking and issued them a legal gag order. (A girl can dream)
It would be horrifying if the Palace had pulled strings. Twitter has nothing to do with free speech – only people who don’t understand basic legal structure think so. HOWEVER, if BP had the power to influence, you can be d*mn sure they’d be spending more time stiffling people like Epstein’s victims before the link gets drawn to Andy.
They are free to suspend anyone due to a violation of their own rules if reported. It’s why rob kardashian is suspended from Instagram for abusive behavior.
Too late. Did you see the tranche of Epstein docs? Prince Andrew is in it.
There have been people on twitter specifically reporting all the various twitter accounts created by Sam Markle because she is so over the top so BP didn’t really have to do anything here. It’s Sam Markle’s own crazy behaviour that got herself kicked off.
I assume she was suspended for targeted harassment because the entire point of her account was to harass Meghan.
There would be a raft of Meghan-hating twitter and tumblr accounts that would be suspended if that was the case. They exist simply to hate her and spread the weirdest, most violence conspiracy theories there are. Right down to celebrating how they are able to get physically close to her and scream at her in public. And twitter and tumblr don’t shut them down.
It may be that Scammy’s was briefly suspended for a specific violation, but I don’t think it will be a permanent ban.
Happy birthday Meghan! As someone who is also the scapegoat of my family, I am happy that her abusive sister has been disarmed for the time being. Hopefully it will give Meghan a sense that she is supported and not everyone agrees with the abusers.
Samantha, it’s what you deserve.
Precisely!
Sounds like Meghan had a lovely birthday all around, lol.
Post from Another site:
“Yosemite Sam has been suspended from Twitter”
I just love it!
All of her 40+ accounts have been suspended? Never! Nope, they are still there. I have a nap now.
LOL, she was exposed as having twitter conversations with herself with these many accounts where she was retweeting things she had posted from said other accounts.
It’s ridiculous. She’s ridiculous. She’s a desperate attention seeker, her and her boyfriend. They’re getting their rocks off attacking her own daughter, abuse survivors, people with illnesses and even disabled kids.
Can we hope they’ll shut down all the anti-Meghan accounts run by 20 or fewer people under multiple names?
She does that with her Facebook accounts too, complimenting herself on her own jewelry, if you can call it that. That chunky silver/turquoise stuff. Yes, that. Says, “Where did she get her jewelry, it’s beautiful.” How pathetic is that?
Samantha aka Other Daughter is already trying to spin it from another of her innumerable accounts, stating that Twitter account had been hacked and she shut it down, never suspended. Except of course when you look up that account it clearly says suspended.
But it’s all whack a mole. She and her Scummy boyfriend just keep making more accounts to cyberbully and abuse anyone that doesn’t worship her.
I thought Meghan was going to Balmoral for her birthday????
Can I no longer believe what I read in The Daily Fail with my own eyes??? LOL! LOL!
I’m also disappointed that she didn’t get a cake baked by the Queen in the shape of a corgi.
LOL!
DM pushes out speculative Meghan stories all the time for clickbait but it is very possible that Harry and Meghan will be at Balmoral sometime this month. Harry and Meghan move around a lot without anyone knowing.
It’s not a free speech issue because twitter is not the government.
Exactly. I don’t understand why people struggle so deeply to comprehend this. The government cannot restrict what a person says outside of several (frequently wildly misquoted) exceptions.
I was just coming here to say this. Twitter is its own business. It can ban all the things. It is not Congress..
Being banned from Twitter is also not a free speech issue because Twitter is a company not the government.
I hope the RF had her account suspended in support of Meghan. If they can take the time out to refute Kate’s use of Botox it’s the least they could do for Meghan.
I hope you’re okay with them silencing Andrew’s victims as well, then.
You think Samantha is a victim?
No one said that.
Irrelevant comment.
I kind of hope it was a Meghan stan who works at twitter who did it. It must be miserable to work account suspensions at a company like twitter, so I hope it made their day to exert a little bit of power.
I know it’s none of our business, but I would love to know what Harry got her for her birthday. Jewelry? Art? Mini-vacay in the future?
A little SS outfit in her size so they can have his and hers.
That is really unnecessary. Leave a teenage prank in the past where it belongs.
Agree, Jaded. The comment was really unnecessary, not to mention mean-spirited and bitter. If Harry wasn’t married to Meghan, this OP would probably be fawning all over him like he was his/her internet boyfriend.
People on this site loving tell Jews not to be so sensitive about genocide.
@Fluffy Princess. A little like some posters love telling Black people to ‘get over’ racism.
There are museums and monuments dedicated to the Holocaust all over the world. I long for the day that people of African descent get the same consideration.
If anyone thinks it’s insensitive for calling out someone who made a comment about Meghan receiving or wearing an SS uniform, then maybe they have issues as well. The OP used Harry’s past behavior as a means to attack Meghan. It was a stupid, mean-spirited attempt to disparage her, as if she would even think of accepting such a despicable gift or that he would even think of giving her such a despicable gift. If people want to criticize Harry for his past behavior, that’s fine with me but there’s no need to drag Meghan along with him. I doubt the OP made the comment with any sincere consideration for Hitler’s victims (who were not all Jewish, BTW). It was just a cheap, indefensible shot at Meghan. Period.
Even if it’s only temporary, good riddance Scamantha! I watch this guy on YouTube that calls Scammy “Dark Spectre”. So appropriate for her, I think.
Hahaha,😂😂 Terrelism? He’s hilarious.
Samantha off Twitter is either she violated Twitter rules or US federal law enforcement is looking at her. Although an American citizen Meghan has diplomatic status in the US. She had State Dept. vehicles for her baby shower in NY. Sam’s screeds crossed a serious legal line I think. Indictment may be coming.
LMAO no.