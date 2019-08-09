Tommy Lee posts an excellent anti-Trump rant, which he did not write

I have not written about Tommy Lee for years. Because I didn’t really care – I wished him no harm, but I just didn’t care. Apparently, Tommy Lee is quite liberal though? His social media is littered with gun control tweets and article. The dual shootings in El Paso and Dayton broke something in Tommy Lee. To be honest, I think those mass murders broke something in a lot of people. Anyway, Tommy Lee found an old Reddit rant and he posted it to his Twitter and it’s one of the most cathartic things I’ve ever read. So while Tommy Lee didn’t write this, he’s definitely down with this entire message:
— T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) August 7, 2019
Doing some digging, this was actually written by Renee Torres, and she received backlash for it in the form of Delorables and neo-Nazis trying to dox her. Tommy posted it without credit, although it’s more than possible that he didn’t know who to credit and it was more like “I found this cool rant, I’m just going to post it.”
And yes, all of the Deplorables want us to know that we’re rallying around a man who assaults women. My answer is: ditto, Deplorables. Donald Trump has assaulted, humiliated, harassed and raped countless women. And just because he “got away with it” doesn’t make it less true. My other answer is that it’s more like we’re rallying around a message written by a woman, which happened to be copied and briefly credited to Tommy Lee. I want to savor the message, not the man.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m right there with this rant right now. Had to unfriend/block a member of my book club yesterday for ranting about how this is the end times and Christians are losing all their freedoms and are the most persecuted people in America. I’m so f–king tired of the brainwashed RWNJs. This unfriending will likely mean I will have to abandon my book club. It’s so dispiriting.
Their grandparents and great-grandparents likely thought the 1930s-40s were the end times, too. But they’ve probably never thought of that, because history is hard.
I saw this yesterday, and I wished I could’ve given it more than one like and a retweet. Sigh… I just can’t believe we’re actually living in this shit show and the last 3 yrs have not been just a bad dream.
This is the way to do it! Like this rant, we should unfriend & ostracize Trumpers. Do we regret not giving Nazis more floor time? Do we regret not letting them have the mic at parties? We need to protect ourselves, our energy & others by deeming them unfit for our social circles. THIS is how we hit back. F- them & let them live with big, red T’s on their souls, and lives, forever.
Another great response to Trumpsters in the #greenshirtguy’s response to an Arizona dumpster fire protesting making Tucson a sanctuary city – he just laughs his a@@off at their idiocy. https://twitter.com/NickVinZant/status/1158936728557633537
I also liked banjo man. His song was very touching.
I’m sorry, Rapunzel. I’ve been there as have so many of us. Aside from the fact that it’s just the right thing to do, we all have to practice self-care during these trying times and part of that is removing toxicity from our lives.
It sucks at first but I promise you won’t regret it. I know I haven’t.
@Kitten: I agree 100% (but you said it with more compassion than I did, lol)
LOL no I actually appreciated your candor and completely agree with you, MC2. Our lives are not better for staying friends with racists.
And on that note, the people who say “it’s only politics” are people coming from a place of extreme privilege. It’s not “only politics” when people have died and will continue to die because of the hatred and violence that Trump and the GOP continue to foment.
Agreed, Kitten. I’ve cut friends out who still support this monstrous regime (because that is what it is), including a dear, dear friend, who supported him “FOR THE ECONOMY! FOR THE STOCK MARKET!” I sent him an impassioned plea, I literally *begged* him to just read what I sent to him, stating the facts, and he comes back with: “Boy, you really drank the kool-aid.”. I cut him dead and haven’t talked to him since.
My one solace: my Dad, who used to be an R, who thought Dump wasn’t “so bad”, who’d watch Faux State Propaganda has “come to the light” lol. I finally opened his eyes. He only watched CNN and MSNBC now, and is totally supportive of my work for the Dems. He even re-registered Dem! Yay Dad!
She they do this to me, talk about Christians losing their freedom, have them tell you how. As they explain they know themselves it sounds stupid when it actually comes out of the mouth to a nonbeliever. Then challenge with FACTs and compare it to real life situations. They usually shut up pretty quickly and move one.
That rant IS super cathartic. I think it sums up how so many of us feel these days.
The rant may be cathartic but I think of how many may take the rant and turn it into something more. I would not agree with it if it were by a conservative so I have give it a thumbs down from Tommy. Although the dry chicken breast eating in the closet was a bit funny. The sad part is, many of us know it’s a rant and get it. There are those who do not.
This rant is super-funny but I’ve got to tell you some of it should happen. I’ve been saying we need to fill in the gaps to the Presidency that we’ve now seen exploited by an immoral, unpatriotic, grifter. BUT those gaps can be filled in AFTER the next Dem POTUS goes on an EO frenzy… shore up environment @ expense of corporations, bring down any part of the wall that’s been built, personal liability for blatant corruption and REGULATE the hell out of Fox.
GAHHH, the Mcpence bit is the funniest thing I have read in a while. Thanks for that.
That was good but my personal favorite was the mountain made out of melted guns, emblazoned with Hillary’s face. Now that I am typing that I should have realized the ranter was a woman and not Tommy Lee, lol.
The whole thing was brilliant.
My grandfather-in-law used to say that if HRC was elected, he’d bury his guns in his kitchen floor (psst- that’s where they are) so the idea of them being melted into a statue of her makes my heart smile.
The McPence had me laughing so hard! Cackling!
This rant is both hilarious and Its what many of us want to scream at Trump and his most devout supporters. But a part of me also wishes everyone (including myself) would cool it with rants – on both sides. I feel like Trump riled up this country to a point where discourse is no longer a possibility. Its depressing.
Yeah, y’all are racing through the “Lead-up to Civil War” playbook; severing ties with friends and family, etc. BUT what else can you honestly do? How CAN you sit across a supper table with anyone who thinks Trump and his regime aren’t that bad? I couldn’t either. I’m so lucky I don’t have Trumpers in my life.*** Sending all the hugs to those who have to make these calls.
*** As a Canadian, I’m fully aware we have Trump fans in my country who giddily elected Ford and will giddily elect Sheer in October–that we are but a thread’s width behind the US. Hug back, please.
Even if he didn’t write it- I am down with it. Good on ya, Tommy!
30 years ago who would have guessed that Tommy Lee and Axl Rose would be voices of reason?
IKR? My parents kept trying to tear my Motley Crüe & GNR posters down because they were “bad influences”. See, Ma??!!!
I also love reading Sebastian Bach’s posts.
If Tommy Lee posting this lovely manifesto to his Twitter gets more people to read the wonderful words Renee Torres wrote then so much the better,
Maybe Tommy and Renee Torres could team up and do a joint Town Hall Meeting Tour to raise money for the cause. I would pay good money for a front row seat to hear Tommy Lee read (maybe sing??) Rene’s literary masterpiece..
I loved reading this rant out loud.
That rant was everything and I am loving the pussy pink AF1 and Planned Parenthoods on every corner (just make sure they are directly across from the mega churches).
You Trumpsters better pray that progressives never win control of the WH. We are going to pay you back so fucking hard for this shit. Medicare for all, free college, we’ll bring the troops home, no more regime change wars, a 70% tax on the top 1% and the list goes on.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
ughhhhhh I hate Joel Osteen
I just googled him and OMG, I wonder what his original face looked like. He has that Liberace face where its obvs the work that has been done. Guess thats where all the donations from hard working folk are going.
Not only is he creepy looking, he’s an asshole. I never really paid much attention to him until Hurricane Harvey when churches were opening their doors to people displaced by the storm damage and he didn’t open his. Fine Christian, that guy.
and it wasn’t just a church, it’s a MEGA church, the size of an arena. he could have housed literally thousands in there. he just didn’t want the unwashed masses dirtying up his house.
he’s a terrible example of a “Christian”, or a “man of god”. he’s scum.
yeah, he is the worst type of person
Seriously? Oh but ‘Tommy Lee beats women’ u voted for Trump right? Then stop pretending you care about women because you obviously dont
Tommy Lee is extremely problematic as he’s a domestic abuser (his kid, Pamela Andersen). However, for once in his messed up life, he said something good and took a stand to denounce the mini Hitler we have in office. Doesn’t mean I despise Tommy any less, he’s still an abuser.
Rashida, I am all in on your post!
Tommy Lee actually looks pretty good in these photos.
I saw another of post of his, calling out Trump on the BS, and said “Well, its been decades since I gave Tommy Lee a thought but, he nailed it on this.”
I dont care who says it, speak out! This current crap show is beyond anything I have ever seen in US politics.
I wonder if savoring the message and not the man is what got Trump elected despite his known abuse and harassment of women.
Everyone trying to be both. If you cancel someone for abusing women, and then apply the necessary cognitive dissonance to appraise and appreciate their opinions on unrelated subjects, then we have an problem. A double standard.
What if it were Cosby or Weinstein posting this up? Is it the degree of abuse that informs one’s decision to cancel or not, and how fully?
Not that I’m ranting, I compartmentalize easily and am not a black and white person. I’m just calling out what seems to be disparity around here.
But… he didn’t write the words? This is not his message? This did not come from a man who abuses women? It was shared by him, and honestly one of my first thoughts was “of course he didn’t credit the author in his post” because of course he didn’t think crediting a woman for her words was important.
I can enjoy the hell out of this rant, and I’m so glad the original author got credited here because now I can enjoy it even more. It is a shame that a abusive a-hole is the reason more people are hearing about her, but appreciating the message is not the same as appreciating Tommy Lee.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to find out more about Renee Torres… because you’re partly right. Eff these men and their performative allyship.
Love the rant. Especially the mention of Joel Osteen.
Superficial side note: the color of hair dye is aging him more than he realizes.
Laughed at the rant, but I give no credit to Tommy Lee. Just like I give no credit to people for putting up any other funny meme they find on the “internets.” I’m not surprised he’s liberal, as most artists are. Ted Nugent doesn’t count. He’s always been a selfish, problematic pedo.
I was more impressed by Axl Rose’s rants on Twitter. They were succinct but well written and he made some good points.
It’s a good rant, but unfortunately, Dems don’t have the backbone to even attempt most of this.
This is so true.