Danny Trejo saved a child trapped in an overturned car, distracted him from accident


It seems like we’re in an ever-worsening hellscape right now, so I really appreciate hearing stories about good things happening to good people. Even better if they involve unexpected help from a Good Samaritan when someone else desperately needs it. Occasionally, celebrities are the ones who happen to be in the right place at the right time to offer assistance.

Danny Trejo is the latest celebrity to come to the rescue after he helped save a child who was trapped in an overturned car in California:

Well known for playing villains, actor Danny Trejo got the chance to be a real-life hero on Wednesday when he helped rescue a young special-needs child trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar.

Trejo happened to be in the area when two cars collided Wednesday afternoon in the area of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue.

One of the vehicles overturned onto its roof and a young child was trapped inside, strapped into a car seat.

Trejo and another bystander helped rescue the child.

Trejo crawled into the overturned wreckage from one side, he recalled, but he couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle.

The other bystander, a young woman, crawled in from the other side of the overturned vehicle and was able to undo the buckle. Trejo was then able to get the baby out of the car seat and pulled safely from the wreckage.

While that was happening, the boy’s grandmother remained trapped in the driver’s seat. Firefighters had to use equipment to free her.

Trejo says while the firefighters were working to free the woman, he was trying to distract the boy from the scene.

He said he works with special-needs children so he knew how to keep the little boy calm.

“He was panicked. I said OK, we have to use our superpowers. So he screamed ‘superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘superpowers,” Trejo said. “I said do this, with the muscles. He said ‘muscles.’”

“We got kind of a bond. I kept facing him away from the accident.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were transported to a hospital, but there were no life-threatening injuries.

[From KABC]

Accidents are utterly terrifying, and I’m relieved to hear that no one involved in this one had life-threatening injuries. Per Danny’s commentary in the video, he and another man opened the door of the backseat, and then a “little girl” helped with the buckle. (It’s unclear whether she was a young child or a young woman.) I’m glad that all three were in the area and were able to help. Distracting children who are upset is not always easy to do, especially if you are a stranger, so it’s wonderful that Danny was able to eventually soothe the boy and get him thinking about his “superpowers” for a little bit.

In the video, Danny said that the other driver (whom he described as a woman) went past him and through a red light. He has a message for drivers to pay attention! We live in a world full of distracted drivers. Everyone will agree that it’s dangerous to take their attention off the road for a moment, but there are people who think that they are among the chosen few who can multitask safely while driving. As a frequent pedestrian, I’ve lost track of the number of times that I’ve had close calls with drivers who didn’t stop at red lights as I waited to cross the street. We obviously don’t know what actually happened here and the specific reason that the driver didn’t stop. (Maybe she had a medical incident of some sort or an unforeseen issue with her car.) I hope that if it was a case of her checking a cell phone or doing something else, that the driver takes this hard lesson to heart and thanks her lucky stars that the outcome wasn’t more tragic.

Photos credit: WENN

27 Responses to “Danny Trejo saved a child trapped in an overturned car, distracted him from accident”

  1. Chica71 says:
    August 9, 2019 at 7:51 am

    There is humanity, acts of selflessness and good in the world. Happy Friday!

    Reply
  2. Darkladi says:
    August 9, 2019 at 7:52 am

    HERO.
    That is all.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    August 9, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Thank you, Danny Trejo!

    Reply
    • Adrien says:
      August 9, 2019 at 8:19 am

      He’s playing Boots the monkey. Hihi. I saw an in the making clip of Book of Life where he voiced skeleton Grandpa Sanchez and it’s the most adorable thing.

      Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 9, 2019 at 8:01 am

    I heart me some Trejo – have always been a fan. Well done to everyone involved in helping those people.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    August 9, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Always been a fan. Genuinely nice guy and now a hero!

    Reply
  6. manda says:
    August 9, 2019 at 8:34 am

    I love this so much. What a great guy

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    August 9, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Absolute legend, tbh.

    Reply
  8. Lizzie says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:01 am

    1) he is amazing and his life’s story is really amazing. he is a person who turned his own life around and instead of taking the money and running has devoted his life to paying it forward. his first time on a movie set was as a sober coach and someone recognized him from prison and asked if he would train eric roberts as a boxer for the movie. then he got cast in a small role. that is how is career started. i’m sure that story is everywhere but he has a great interview on the how did this get made podcast from several years ago.

    2) do you think he had a shirt during any of this rescue? b/c i like to think of him cruising LA without a shirt with the windows down. seems very on brand.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 9, 2019 at 11:45 am

      No clue about his background, but I’ve seen him in so many movies & TV shows, usually as a bad guy, but he does comedy just as well. What a interesting guy. Great story to start the day.

      Reply
    • MeghanNotMarkle says:
      August 10, 2019 at 10:08 am

      I didn’t have any idea about his background. That is so cool. He is a great person and I love watching him on the big screen.

      Reply
  9. Deanne says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:03 am

    I’ve always loved Danny Trejo. This kind of story is really needed right now.

    Reply
  10. ds says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:13 am

    People should listen to him talk about getting good things in life as a reflection of the good things one can do. We should all follow that attitude. I love it. And he’s right. This is such a good feel story.

    Reply
  11. Enid says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:17 am

    That is because he is a Mexi-CAN.

    Reply
  12. launicaangelina says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:21 am

    I love Danny Trejo and he has been an inspiration for a long time! He’s a huge recovery advocate and has been in recovery for a long time. When I read an interview with him, there’s usually a bit of inspiration included.

    Reply
  13. Vaya says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:26 am

    We need more Danny Trejo in the world. Thank you, sir. I’m inspired. Love and prayers and good vibes and happy thoughts to the family. I wish them a speedy recovery.

    Reply
  14. tw says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Humanity at its best.

    Reply
  15. Harla says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:08 am

    25+ years ago I dated a guy that lived in Danny’s apartment complex and I got to hang out with him a number of times. He was the nicest guy then, very dedicated to building his career and I’m so happy to see that his hard work and dedication paid off and that he’s remained a kind person.

    Reply
  16. Insomniac says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Aw, I love Danny Trejo. Enjoyed seeing him in “What We Do in the Shadows” and really love this story.

    Reply
  17. smcollins says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:28 am

    A former boss of mine met him at a convention many years ago (around the time of Con Air) and said he was the coolest, nicest guy. What a heartwarming story, and so glad no one was seriously injured.

    Reply
  18. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 9, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    Danny Trejo for the win! He’s been in so many good movies and guest spots on TV shows.

    I love him as Rosa’s dad on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Who else could be her dad? No one.

    It’s so nice to hear what a truly nice man he is and that he doesn’t think twice about jumping into a situation to help.

    Reply
  19. Amelie says:
    August 9, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    So glad he was there at the right time and that the baby is going to be okay.

    And I can confirm people are never paying attention when they drive. I had a very close call a few weeks ago when I was driving through a suburban one lane area. It was pouring heavy rain in this one section and I was going about 25-30 mph. I drove through a turnoff for a highway. This car came zooming off the highway ramp but instead of yielding or stopping for me as I had the right of way on the suburban road, the car went bulleting past right in front of me and then back onto the highway ramp. Not sure I explained this correctly, but basically I think the car took a wrong turn on the exit ramp and then realized their mistake. But instead of slowing DOWN they kept going at full speed to get onto the other exit ramp going back onto the highway. I was about maybe 10 feet from getting totaled, but somehow my amazing reaction time kicked in and I slammed on the brakes.

    I’m lucky my car didn’t slide or keep going forward because I mentioned before, it was pouring rain. And I had an acquaintance following behind me and she confirmed I had done nothing wrong, but also noticed there seemed to be no yield signs for people getting off the exit ramp. Still doesn’t excuse that when you approach an intersection with no lights or signage and you are coming off a highway ramp, YOU EFFING SLOW DOWN.

    Reply
  20. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    August 10, 2019 at 10:09 am

    I’ve always loved Danny. This just warms my heart.

    Reply
  21. kerwood says:
    August 10, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    I’ll add my voice to those who say Danny is good people. He’s a friend of a friend and a VERY nice man with an amazing spirit. God bless him for what he did for that family.

    Reply

