Anne Hathaway & Tom Hiddleston step out separately at a Broadway opening

Sea Wall / A Life Opening - Arrivals.

Here are some photos from last night’s Broadway opening event for Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theater in New York. Anne Hathaway was there to support friends, I assume, and she looked stunning, glowing and lovely. Annie is quite pregnant these days, to the point where designers have to make special looks for her growing bump. That’s what Brandon Maxwell did – he customized this dress just for Anne. The cut-outs on a maternity dress… usually I’m not a fan of cut-out generally, but this is a very cool maternity look. Anne looks amazing.

As I was looking through the photos from the event, I also spied some pics of Tom Hiddleston. Tom and Anne at the same event! It’s a TWEE-OFF! No, I jest, I don’t think Anne is still twee (Tom might be though). Tom is in New York these days because he’s about to open in Betrayal on Broadway too. He came to this opening with his Betrayal costars, Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton. *insert sideeye emoji*

Incidentally, Anne recently discussed her “Mommy Brain” which is actually a real, scientific thing. Anne recently told reporters that she’s “genuinely” suffering from Mommy Brain and: “I don’t remember what I say from minute to minute… I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just.…it refuses to allow me to imagine directions, so if you describe something, shapes or you spell something, I can’t go there. And certain words I have a hard time recalling, so I become that spinny wheel of death on your computer in conversation with me. And I feel I’m very taxing for people to be around.” LOL. You literally can’t say “make a U-turn here” because she’ll just sit in traffic, thinking “what shape is a ‘U’?”

Sea Wall / A Life Opening - Arrivals.

Sea Wall / A Life Opening - Arrivals.

Sea Wall / A Life Opening - Arrivals.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

29 Responses to “Anne Hathaway & Tom Hiddleston step out separately at a Broadway opening”

  1. Becks1 says:
    August 9, 2019 at 7:38 am

    anne looks amazing. That may be one of my favorite looks for her.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    August 9, 2019 at 7:39 am

    Anne looks fantastic. I like that she protects her kid’s privacy and lives fairly low key after that Oscar debacle

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    August 9, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Jake Gyllenhaal is in Sea Wall/A Life. Anne and Jake have worked together in several movies.

    There are also some pictures of Anne and Tom together.

    Sebastian Stan was also there.

    Reply
  4. Sarah says:
    August 9, 2019 at 7:43 am

    If you’re in NY, go see sea wall/a life. It’s so, so good.

    Reply
    • T.Fanty says:
      August 9, 2019 at 8:53 am

      I didn’t love it. I thought the Gyllenhaal monologue was amazing but the first one felt so predictable and stagey.

      Reply
      • ichsi says:
        August 10, 2019 at 4:22 am

        Sea Wall originally was written for Andrew Scott, you should see his version of it, it’s phenomenal.

  5. Devon says:
    August 9, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Zawe Ashton is all kinds of beautiful.

    Reply
  6. aiobhan targaryen says:
    August 9, 2019 at 7:48 am

    I just came to see the baby bump. Anne looks so good here. Brandon did an impressive job here with this dress. Cutouts can be hit or miss with me, but he struck a fine balance with being sexy and functional. Love the color as well. She should have choosen a better shoe.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    August 9, 2019 at 8:12 am

    She looks incredible. Also, Charlie Cox is somehow adorable AND hot at the same time! I love how different he looks in every role he plays.

    Reply
  8. Lee says:
    August 9, 2019 at 8:13 am

    She looks radiant and beautiful!

    Reply
  9. virginfangirls says:
    August 9, 2019 at 8:28 am

    I love how they come out to support each other. She looks amazing.

    Reply
  10. Derpy says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Yay Charlie Cox!!!
    Not a fan of that beard though

    Don’t care about hiddleston at all lol

    Reply
  11. A says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:18 am

    That’s a beautiful color on her.

    Zawe Ashton also looks great.

    Reply
  12. Starkiller says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Hiddleston looks OLD. Is he even 40 yet? Looks about 55.

    Reply
    • ClaireB says:
      August 9, 2019 at 11:59 am

      I love him, but yes, it looks like he’s never used sunscreen in his life. And since he’s a very white boy who has gone to lots of sunny locations in his life, it’s taken a toll. I’ve been wishing he’d hit up a dermatologist to get his sun damage taken care of.

      Reply
    • Nanea says:
      August 9, 2019 at 12:52 pm

      Jet lag could be a factor, because they only arrived from London yesterday.

      Reply
  13. Winnie Cooper’s Mom says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:43 am

    Anne is so freaking gorgeous! Love her. I swear she never seems to age.

    Reply
  14. sammiches says:
    August 9, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    Everyone looks very….sweaty.

    Reply
  15. Case says:
    August 9, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    I’m seeing Betrayal at the end of August. I absolutely cannot wait.

    Reply
  16. SJR says:
    August 9, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Hiddles, you lovely tall drink of water, you…Hi!

    He is “plenty good looking” can wear the heck outta a nice suit, those ginger curly looks and his smile = yes, please.
    Btw, for my fellow posters…here in Minnesota the phrase “plenty good looking” is considered high praise indeed, generally used by folks 50+.

    Have a great weekend everyone.

    Reply
  17. MangoAngelesque says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    “He came to this opening with his Betrayal costars, Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton. *insert sideeye emoji*”

    I must’ve missed some gossip about this….why the side-eye?

    Reply
  18. Trashaddict says:
    August 10, 2019 at 2:06 am

    I must have woken up on the wrong side of the bed. I don’t really think that dress is very flattering. She looks good, especially with a little more weight on her face. I agree the dress color is nice, but I don’t think the cut of the dress shows her in her best light.

    Reply

