Anne Hathaway & Tom Hiddleston step out separately at a Broadway opening

Here are some photos from last night’s Broadway opening event for Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theater in New York. Anne Hathaway was there to support friends, I assume, and she looked stunning, glowing and lovely. Annie is quite pregnant these days, to the point where designers have to make special looks for her growing bump. That’s what Brandon Maxwell did – he customized this dress just for Anne. The cut-outs on a maternity dress… usually I’m not a fan of cut-out generally, but this is a very cool maternity look. Anne looks amazing.
As I was looking through the photos from the event, I also spied some pics of Tom Hiddleston. Tom and Anne at the same event! It’s a TWEE-OFF! No, I jest, I don’t think Anne is still twee (Tom might be though). Tom is in New York these days because he’s about to open in Betrayal on Broadway too. He came to this opening with his Betrayal costars, Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton. *insert sideeye emoji*
Incidentally, Anne recently discussed her “Mommy Brain” which is actually a real, scientific thing. Anne recently told reporters that she’s “genuinely” suffering from Mommy Brain and: “I don’t remember what I say from minute to minute… I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just.…it refuses to allow me to imagine directions, so if you describe something, shapes or you spell something, I can’t go there. And certain words I have a hard time recalling, so I become that spinny wheel of death on your computer in conversation with me. And I feel I’m very taxing for people to be around.” LOL. You literally can’t say “make a U-turn here” because she’ll just sit in traffic, thinking “what shape is a ‘U’?”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
anne looks amazing. That may be one of my favorite looks for her.
Wow. She looks better than ever. That dress is perfection.
That dress is utterly amazing!
Yes…cut outs and pregnancy fashion don’t go together in my mind, but that dress just works. Amazing.
Anne looks fantastic. I like that she protects her kid’s privacy and lives fairly low key after that Oscar debacle
Jake Gyllenhaal is in Sea Wall/A Life. Anne and Jake have worked together in several movies.
There are also some pictures of Anne and Tom together.
Sebastian Stan was also there.
@LP – when do you go to Betrayal?
If you’re in NY, go see sea wall/a life. It’s so, so good.
I didn’t love it. I thought the Gyllenhaal monologue was amazing but the first one felt so predictable and stagey.
Sea Wall originally was written for Andrew Scott, you should see his version of it, it’s phenomenal.
Zawe Ashton is all kinds of beautiful.
I just came to see the baby bump. Anne looks so good here. Brandon did an impressive job here with this dress. Cutouts can be hit or miss with me, but he struck a fine balance with being sexy and functional. Love the color as well. She should have choosen a better shoe.
She looks incredible. Also, Charlie Cox is somehow adorable AND hot at the same time! I love how different he looks in every role he plays.
She looks radiant and beautiful!
I love how they come out to support each other. She looks amazing.
Yay Charlie Cox!!!
Not a fan of that beard though
Don’t care about hiddleston at all lol
That’s a beautiful color on her.
Zawe Ashton also looks great.
I think that’s the nicest thing I have seen Zawe wear.
Me too. Except for her jeans outfit in Betrayal.
Hiddleston looks OLD. Is he even 40 yet? Looks about 55.
I love him, but yes, it looks like he’s never used sunscreen in his life. And since he’s a very white boy who has gone to lots of sunny locations in his life, it’s taken a toll. I’ve been wishing he’d hit up a dermatologist to get his sun damage taken care of.
Jet lag could be a factor, because they only arrived from London yesterday.
Anne is so freaking gorgeous! Love her. I swear she never seems to age.
Everyone looks very….sweaty.
I’m seeing Betrayal at the end of August. I absolutely cannot wait.
Hiddles, you lovely tall drink of water, you…Hi!
He is “plenty good looking” can wear the heck outta a nice suit, those ginger curly looks and his smile = yes, please.
Btw, for my fellow posters…here in Minnesota the phrase “plenty good looking” is considered high praise indeed, generally used by folks 50+.
Have a great weekend everyone.
“He came to this opening with his Betrayal costars, Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton. *insert sideeye emoji*”
I must’ve missed some gossip about this….why the side-eye?
I must have woken up on the wrong side of the bed. I don’t really think that dress is very flattering. She looks good, especially with a little more weight on her face. I agree the dress color is nice, but I don’t think the cut of the dress shows her in her best light.
Nah, I agree, it’s ok but that’s it.