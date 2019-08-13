Gisele: ‘The most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breastfeeding’

I keep wondering why we get these spates of breastfeeding stories and then I remember that it’s Breastfeeding Awareness Month so – duh, me. The latest mom to weigh in on the ups and downs of breastfeeding is Gisele Bündchen, who is mom to Benjamin, nine, and Vivian, six. On Friday, Gisele posted the beautiful shot above to Instagram with the following caption:

One of the most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breastfeeding. That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced.

I love how #breastfeedingawarenessmonth shines a light on the importance of breastfeeding. Yes, in the beginning it can be difficult, it can hurt (the cracks, bleeding, engorgement), but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world. I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way. Congratulations to all mamas out there for the effort that we put in, the ones who breastfeed, and those who could not and have had heartbreaking moments trying to. I celebrate all of you! 💕 🤱🏼💗 Um dos momentos mais especiais que compartilhei com meus filhos foi durante a amamentação. O olhar especial que você recebe e o sentimento de conexão são diferentes de tudo que já experimentei. Adorei a iniciativa do #mêsdaconscientizaçãosobreaamamentação, pois esclarece a importância da amamentação. Sim, no começo pode ser difícil, pode doer (as rachaduras, o sangramento, o ingurgitamento), mas não importa o quão desafiador, não mudaria essa experiência por nada neste mundo. Me sinto abençoada por poder nutri-los dessa maneira. Parabéns a todas as mães pelo esforço que colocam , não só aquelas que amamentaram, mas também aquelas que não puderam e tiveram momentos dolorosos tentando. Eu celebro todas vocês!

Full disclosure, I never looked like that photo when I breastfed. Even Gisele’s bangles are attractively spaced and you just know Vivian is perfectly latched and pulling with flawless little, pursed cherub lips. Fortunately for all of you, there are no photos of what I looked like breastfeeding. There was a lot more coffee-stained clothing and matted hair. If I looked as beautiful and serene as Gisele did, I would have never stopped. As for her message, it’s nice. She’s acknowledging that it wasn’t perfect, but it was still a time she cherished. She’s also acknowledging that some women can’t, which is good. Because it is heartbreaking. I don’t know firsthand, but I’ve had three close friends go through it and it devastated them. There will be a lot of talk about breastfeeding for the next few weeks (although, I feel like it’s all I ever hear) but please remember, as Gisele said, sometimes it doesn’t happen. Fed is best. You are an awesome mom. Your baby loves you just as much as anyone else’s. You’ve done nothing wrong.

Speaking of Gisele and Instagram, I give her mad props for calling herself out on her husband’s IG. Seven years ago, Gisele ticked Patriot fans off when she was caught on tape responding to someone (who was being a jerk), “My husband cannot f–king throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.” Last week, Tom Brady made this video of him throwing and catching a football, to which Gisele commented, “What!?! He can actually throw and catch at the same time.”

Also, if you want a little house pr0n this morning, Gisele and Tom are selling their Brookline estate.