Gisele: ‘The most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breastfeeding’

I keep wondering why we get these spates of breastfeeding stories and then I remember that it’s Breastfeeding Awareness Month so – duh, me. The latest mom to weigh in on the ups and downs of breastfeeding is Gisele Bündchen, who is mom to Benjamin, nine, and Vivian, six. On Friday, Gisele posted the beautiful shot above to Instagram with the following caption:
One of the most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breastfeeding. That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced.
I love how #breastfeedingawarenessmonth shines a light on the importance of breastfeeding. Yes, in the beginning it can be difficult, it can hurt (the cracks, bleeding, engorgement), but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world. I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way. Congratulations to all mamas out there for the effort that we put in, the ones who breastfeed, and those who could not and have had heartbreaking moments trying to. I celebrate all of you! 💕 🤱🏼💗
Um dos momentos mais especiais que compartilhei com meus filhos foi durante a amamentação. O olhar especial que você recebe e o sentimento de conexão são diferentes de tudo que já experimentei.
Adorei a iniciativa do #mêsdaconscientizaçãosobreaamamentação, pois esclarece a importância da amamentação. Sim, no começo pode ser difícil, pode doer (as rachaduras, o sangramento, o ingurgitamento), mas não importa o quão desafiador, não mudaria essa experiência por nada neste mundo. Me sinto abençoada por poder nutri-los dessa maneira. Parabéns a todas as mães pelo esforço que colocam , não só aquelas que amamentaram, mas também aquelas que não puderam e tiveram momentos dolorosos tentando. Eu celebro todas vocês!
Full disclosure, I never looked like that photo when I breastfed. Even Gisele’s bangles are attractively spaced and you just know Vivian is perfectly latched and pulling with flawless little, pursed cherub lips. Fortunately for all of you, there are no photos of what I looked like breastfeeding. There was a lot more coffee-stained clothing and matted hair. If I looked as beautiful and serene as Gisele did, I would have never stopped. As for her message, it’s nice. She’s acknowledging that it wasn’t perfect, but it was still a time she cherished. She’s also acknowledging that some women can’t, which is good. Because it is heartbreaking. I don’t know firsthand, but I’ve had three close friends go through it and it devastated them. There will be a lot of talk about breastfeeding for the next few weeks (although, I feel like it’s all I ever hear) but please remember, as Gisele said, sometimes it doesn’t happen. Fed is best. You are an awesome mom. Your baby loves you just as much as anyone else’s. You’ve done nothing wrong.
Speaking of Gisele and Instagram, I give her mad props for calling herself out on her husband’s IG. Seven years ago, Gisele ticked Patriot fans off when she was caught on tape responding to someone (who was being a jerk), “My husband cannot f–king throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.” Last week, Tom Brady made this video of him throwing and catching a football, to which Gisele commented, “What!?! He can actually throw and catch at the same time.”
Also, if you want a little house pr0n this morning, Gisele and Tom are selling their Brookline estate.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
Talk about another one to smack the smug off. Ugh… Can NOT stand this woman, or her husband.
Same!
When a breastfeeding relationship goes well it is truly amazing, it is truly so special. I had that with my first baby. I did absolutely NOTHING, he just latched within an hour of birth and it all was so incredibly easy and perfect for 11 whole months. Beautiful bonding time, wonderful.
With my second it was a struggle from the beginning. I had an oversupply, yet she was never satisfied. She bit me and hurt me and screamed through the majority of feedings. I leaked constantly, had tons of pain. We had all kinds of issues and it was truly a miserable experience. If anything it stood in the way of bonding, I bonded more deeply with her once I weaned her at 7 months and started bottle feeding her.
Fed is best! Accepting that you don’t have much control at all over whether breastfeeding will go well for each baby is best! I’m very happy for Giselle and all moms who get the chance to have a peaceful breastfeeding relationship, but I also know what it’s like to really struggle and kind of end up hating and resenting the process of breastfeeding. Tough times!
Those house photos are so beautiful. But I always wonder when I see celebrity house photos, where do the kids live??
Often the celebs have already moved out of the houses and what you see is entirely staged.
They haven’t moved yet. They’re looking but haven’t moved.
I both breastfed and bottle-fed. Both experiences were magical and I connected with my child equally.
Ha! The first bottle feed after three weeks of horrific breast feeding experiences and failures (mostly failures) was magical, for me and the Fantling.
She and that husband of hers are insufferable. I am just disgusted by her arrogance.
Did you see the castle this woman lives in??? Everything would be magical there. Breastfeeding, bottle feeding, feeding the cat.
And, I would like to ditto on the coffee covered, crazy-haired breast feeding. I sadly missed the memo about 4 gorgeous, golden bangles and a lovely, tiny, nearly not there ring. I was more a “this again” zombie at 3am. You know, one person’s magic is another person’s “fark this kid eats a lot, I am pretty sure I have post partum.” XO I was trying to remove my contact lenses from my ears and I was putting the soother in my husband’s mouth instead of the babies. Do not idealize this ladies … do NOT fall for this shit.
Everyone loves there babies, breastfed or not. Photograph the not magical moments. OOOOh, now there is a parenting book. “The Not Magical Moments”.