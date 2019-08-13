Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s Hot Girl Summer involves octopus shorts & a yacht

Lauren Sanchez cracked the code, I guess. She figured out a way to have an affair with the richest man in the world – who was married – then out their affair publicly through her shady brother, thus applying pressure on Jeff Bezos to dump his wife. Then she waited for their divorces to come through – all the while she kept her hooks in him – and finally, she’s the Established Official Girlfriend. She should write some sort of Mistress-to-Jumpoff Golddigger Handbook.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez made their public-couple debut in July, at the Wimbledon Gentleman’s Final. They were seated in the Royal Box, and they acted lovely-dovey for the cameras. But that wasn’t the end of Lauren and Jeff’s Hot Girl Summer. No, he’s taken her away for a late-summer vacation in the South of France. They are partying on David Geffen’s $400 million yacht, Rising Sun, and wandering around St. Tropez as we speak. Scooter Braun is there too, because I guess Braun rolls with David Geffen and Jeff Bezos now. And all Page Six can talk about is how Bezos only packed one pair of swim trunks/shorts and he keeps wearing them.

The richest man in the world keeps wearing the same pair of swim trunks. Since landing in Europe a few days ago for a glitzy vacation with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos has been photographed sporting the same swimsuit three times. The quirky, octopus-print trunks are by the swimwear brand Vilebrequin. While this particular pattern is from a past season and is no longer available to buy, the brand currently has a number of colorful animal-print trunks for sale, including sea creatures ($260), koalas ($290), beach-bum starfish ($260) and turtles ($260). Bezos’ trunks made their first appearance this week on billionaire Dreamworks founder David Geffen’s yacht, where Bezos and Sanchez were hobnobbing off the coast of Spain with the likes of Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss and ex-Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein. As seen in a group Instagram photo snapped on the yacht, the Amazon honcho paired his swimsuit with a short-sleeved, dark-purple button-down shirt, a baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

[From Page Six]

I wonder how Jeff Bezos selects his outfits. Does he… shop at Amazon? Does Lauren Sanchez pick things out for him? Does one of his assistants do his shopping, online or through a stylist? So many questions. I also wonder what it’s like to literally be worth billions of dollars and to walk around these quaint little European coastal cities. Do you think he’s like “Man, I could literally buy this town?”

Last thing… Jeff Bezos’s pecs are… not what I expected.