Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s Hot Girl Summer involves octopus shorts & a yacht

Lauren Sanchez cracked the code, I guess. She figured out a way to have an affair with the richest man in the world – who was married – then out their affair publicly through her shady brother, thus applying pressure on Jeff Bezos to dump his wife. Then she waited for their divorces to come through – all the while she kept her hooks in him – and finally, she’s the Established Official Girlfriend. She should write some sort of Mistress-to-Jumpoff Golddigger Handbook.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez made their public-couple debut in July, at the Wimbledon Gentleman’s Final. They were seated in the Royal Box, and they acted lovely-dovey for the cameras. But that wasn’t the end of Lauren and Jeff’s Hot Girl Summer. No, he’s taken her away for a late-summer vacation in the South of France. They are partying on David Geffen’s $400 million yacht, Rising Sun, and wandering around St. Tropez as we speak. Scooter Braun is there too, because I guess Braun rolls with David Geffen and Jeff Bezos now. And all Page Six can talk about is how Bezos only packed one pair of swim trunks/shorts and he keeps wearing them.
The richest man in the world keeps wearing the same pair of swim trunks. Since landing in Europe a few days ago for a glitzy vacation with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos has been photographed sporting the same swimsuit three times. The quirky, octopus-print trunks are by the swimwear brand Vilebrequin. While this particular pattern is from a past season and is no longer available to buy, the brand currently has a number of colorful animal-print trunks for sale, including sea creatures ($260), koalas ($290), beach-bum starfish ($260) and turtles ($260).
Bezos’ trunks made their first appearance this week on billionaire Dreamworks founder David Geffen’s yacht, where Bezos and Sanchez were hobnobbing off the coast of Spain with the likes of Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss and ex-Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein. As seen in a group Instagram photo snapped on the yacht, the Amazon honcho paired his swimsuit with a short-sleeved, dark-purple button-down shirt, a baseball cap and dark sunglasses.
I wonder how Jeff Bezos selects his outfits. Does he… shop at Amazon? Does Lauren Sanchez pick things out for him? Does one of his assistants do his shopping, online or through a stylist? So many questions. I also wonder what it’s like to literally be worth billions of dollars and to walk around these quaint little European coastal cities. Do you think he’s like “Man, I could literally buy this town?”
Last thing… Jeff Bezos’s pecs are… not what I expected.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
They’re both shorter than I thought. That’s all I’ve got.
He’s a funny-looking little fella, eh? I’m sure she finds him extremely *cough* attractive, though…
She must be very good in bed, that’s all I got..
Nah just different. That’s the thing with these pieces…very rarely are they more attractive, smarter, better, and or more sexually adventurous than the wife. They are just different and probably more than willing to do some stuff his wife would have rolled her eyes at because she has no shame. This man may be the richest man in the world but he’s a fool just like the rest.
I mean it could be any reason! Maybe it’s just a strong emotional chemistry?! Obviously she is not a supermodel type so there’s something special (mentally/emotionally) about her to him. Does it have to be she does more sex acts? Is it hard to find beautiful women who want to do a variety of sex acts in a relationship with the richest man in the world ? I have no experience here so maybe I’m missing something. Is sex acts all men want now?:(
He must have a lot of money. Oh, right, he does. That’s all I got.
I don’t think $260 swim trunks are on Amazon. Nor do they come on the slow boat from China. Most guys only have one or maybe two pairs of swim trunks. Seems kinda Regular Guy in that regard.
They sell designer clothes on Amazon now.
I keep expecting for her face to melt off.
Speaking of face melting – she was the host of the Swan makeover show a few years ago??
Yes the fact that she can’t close her mouth is very disturbing to me. Oh well I hope he enjoys sleeping with someone that sold him out. Yeah it’s her bro but still you want to marry her and be related to that?
I read an essay recently about how Amazon treats their staff and I was honestly so revolted that I cancelled my Audible, Amazon Prime, and Kindle accounts. I couldn’t in good conscience continue to support this business model (even though it’s so goddamn convenient)
Same, though I must admit I did it partially b/c my move to Portland killed my career & now I’m broke.
Bezos started getting ripped some years ago. He’s actually in really good shape. That’s all I’ve got.
I know, very nice arms lol. Shame about the face though.
I don’t understand why either of these sleazebags and their “we’re so I love, it was destiny so-cheating-doesn’t count” your is even worth mentioning on your site. #trashistrash
I don’t know what this whole “hot girl summer” is about? I am seeing it everywhere now.
@Darla – “Hot Girl Summer” is a phrase /movement that was started by a rapper called Megan Thee Stallion. She is an up and coming rapper who coined it around the release of her EP called fever. An overview is here.
Thanks! I don’t even know what “hot girl summer” was about but was seeing it everywhere.
Thanks!
The only code she “cracked” was girl code because she and her former husband were friends with Bezos and his former wife. #barracuda
Would it be mean to say I hope this ends badly?
It’s less mean than odd.
He better have her sign something because I either see palimony or alimony for these two.
I’m pretty sure my 7 year old has almost those exact shorts (in his size, obviously.) They were like 5 bucks at old navy lol.
And new lips apparently
I don’t look at these two and see a great romance. Instead I see a flaunting of a relationship that caused great hurt. Of course his wife was hurt, but so were their 4 children. I can’t stand avaricious women who don’t care about destroying a family unit. I also have no respect for fathers who let it happen.
He looks like an earth worm and she looks exactly like John Leguizamo in “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar”
Also, I just read the expose that the NY Times did on Amazon’s horrific working conditions a few years back, the one that shed light on the fact that he wouldn’t air condition his warehouses but was cool with paying for EMTs to be in the parking lot for when his workers collapsed. Jeff Bezos is gross.
God, that joker face!