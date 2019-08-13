Duchess Meghan won’t have to pretend to enjoy grouse shooting at Balmoral

The idea of going on vacation in the summer months is a pleasant dream. But why in God’s name would you want to spend your Hot Girl Summer vacay in Scotland, wearing tweed and shooting deer and birds for two months? How is that relaxing? Which probably explains why the younger royals only do pop-bys at Balmoral for about a week at a time. So far, we still haven’t gotten a confirmation on whether Meghan and Harry have arrived at Balmoral, but I would assume that they’re either there already or will be soon. And here’s one less thing for Meghan to worry about: this year’s grouse season is awful, so the Queen canceled the grouse hunt.
Meghan Markle may be breathing a sigh of relief as the long-held tradition of grouse hunting at Balmoral may not take place this year. The sport is said to have been cancelled at the Scottish castle due to a fall in bird numbers, and the Duchess of Sussex, 38, reportedly disapproves of shooting. Yesterday was known as the “Glorious 12th” of August, which kick-starts the start of the grouse hunting season.
The sport is a popular tradition on the Queen’s estate during their summer holidays, but breeding has been affected by heavy snowfall last year, followed by a dry and humid start to this summer.
An estate source told the Mail: “Grouse numbers go up and down but this year they have plummeted. There probably will be no grouse shooting on Balmoral this season. It’s very disappointing. There is still [deer] stalking.”
The Sun goes on and on about how Meghan is an “animal lover” and a “vegan,” which she is not. I mean, she loves animals but she’s not a vegan. She doesn’t eat meat 24-7, but she’s a meat-eater to some extent and this whole “Meghan is a vegan and hates to hunt” thing was made up by British tabloids to otherize Meghan and remind people that she doesn’t “fit in” with the royal family. That being said, I doubt Meghan will be sorry that the grouse hunt was cancelled. I’m sure the tabloids will find some way to blame the bad grouse season on Meghan. She’s a witch and that’s why the grouse have mites!
Also: the Sussexes – mostly Meghan – have been active on Instagram in the past week. Meghan posted a “favorite quote” from Princess Diana several days ago and people tried to make it into a big deal because DIANA. I think it’s more like… Meghan is the kind of person who likes to post inspirational quotes on her social media. She’s that earnest. The SussexRoyal Insta also posted some photos of elephants for World Elephant Day, and in one of the shots, you can see Meghan’s hands touching an elephant trunk – it’s a photo from Meghan and Harry’s first trip together, to Botswana in 2017, and you can see Meghan’s Hand of Fatima ring (made by Kismet of Milka).
🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘 Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars! These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant…ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! 🐘 Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort. Below, a few words from Mike and his partner Kelly at EWB: • ‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief. They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife. Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever. African elephants are especially prone to human-wildlife conflict because of their large home ranges. Finding, preserving and creating elephant corridors is therefore of great importance in helping to maintain habitats suitable for movement and minimising human-elephant conflict. Corridors are a mitigation technique to better the livelihoods of local communities and the elephants themselves, by providing environment and ample space for wildlife to navigate from one habitat patch to another, without affecting the livelihoods of communities.’ • EWB – Dr Mike Chase, Ms Kelly Landen . 📸 by DOS © SussexRoyal Additional photos: EWB
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
I give. I couldn’t marry into the RF. Playing nice with the old timey in-laws isn’t something I could do full time.
The 24/7 security guards, not being able to enter a building without someone sweeping it quick. Never being able to voice a political option even if it’s basic human rights discussion. Then add the racist/xenophobic relatives; the exclusionary aristo friends who notoriously won’t accept anyone not born of their group. The press who live to build up and tear down on the same day. Giving up your career, homeland, and living in hiding to just live …. I can’t imagine many who would want to marry into this family.
Meghan must be the most important person in the Royal Family because every royal news story must include her name no matter the subject.
I said this in another post……abolutely *everybody* is name-dropping her now, right up to presidents, prime ministers and Hollywood royalty. It’s insane.
I’m sure it’s beautiful, and if you *are* an outdoorsy person, it’d be Nirvana… but after a week or two a lot of it would get old. Esp. being with TQ. While I’m sure she’s more in “Granny-Mode”, there is still adhering to HER schedule with meals and rising, DRESSING for meals (which Diana said, esp. over Xmas involved changing up to 5 times a day), and it just reeks of exhaustion, to always have to mind your ps & qs around Her Maj and PP.
I’m here. I think spending a week at a Scottish castle sounds wonderful, but longer than that and I’d probably go nuts, especially with the strict schedule and costume changes.
This. A rural Scottish getaway actually sounds very pleasant…until you throw in the schedules and costume changes and ignoring the bloodsport. Like..can I just go hiking with my dogs without fear of getting accidentally shot?
The costume changes are easier when you don’t pack, lay out your own clothes, and have someone help dress/style you. Most stay in separate homes on the estate, so they’re not following the Queens schedule unless invited by the Queen to do something. So less formal than Christmas.
Don’t worry they got plenty of Bambis to shoot on the estate. Or go to a neighbor’s estate that might not care about numbers. And if all else fails they’ll skip over to Spain for some wild boar hunting.
Just wondering what people would say if W&K used a Diana quote…
Also for the love of God, those captions are too long. I never read past the first para.