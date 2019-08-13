Duchess Meghan won’t have to pretend to enjoy grouse shooting at Balmoral

The idea of going on vacation in the summer months is a pleasant dream. But why in God’s name would you want to spend your Hot Girl Summer vacay in Scotland, wearing tweed and shooting deer and birds for two months? How is that relaxing? Which probably explains why the younger royals only do pop-bys at Balmoral for about a week at a time. So far, we still haven’t gotten a confirmation on whether Meghan and Harry have arrived at Balmoral, but I would assume that they’re either there already or will be soon. And here’s one less thing for Meghan to worry about: this year’s grouse season is awful, so the Queen canceled the grouse hunt.

Meghan Markle may be breathing a sigh of relief as the long-held tradition of grouse hunting at Balmoral may not take place this year. The sport is said to have been cancelled at the Scottish castle due to a fall in bird numbers, and the Duchess of Sussex, 38, reportedly disapproves of shooting. Yesterday was known as the “Glorious 12th” of August, which kick-starts the start of the grouse hunting season. The sport is a popular tradition on the Queen’s estate during their summer holidays, but breeding has been affected by heavy snowfall last year, followed by a dry and humid start to this summer. An estate source told the Mail: “Grouse numbers go up and down but this year they have plummeted. There probably will be no grouse shooting on Balmoral this season. It’s very disappointing. There is still [deer] stalking.”

[From The Sun]

The Sun goes on and on about how Meghan is an “animal lover” and a “vegan,” which she is not. I mean, she loves animals but she’s not a vegan. She doesn’t eat meat 24-7, but she’s a meat-eater to some extent and this whole “Meghan is a vegan and hates to hunt” thing was made up by British tabloids to otherize Meghan and remind people that she doesn’t “fit in” with the royal family. That being said, I doubt Meghan will be sorry that the grouse hunt was cancelled. I’m sure the tabloids will find some way to blame the bad grouse season on Meghan. She’s a witch and that’s why the grouse have mites!

Also: the Sussexes – mostly Meghan – have been active on Instagram in the past week. Meghan posted a “favorite quote” from Princess Diana several days ago and people tried to make it into a big deal because DIANA. I think it’s more like… Meghan is the kind of person who likes to post inspirational quotes on her social media. She’s that earnest. The SussexRoyal Insta also posted some photos of elephants for World Elephant Day, and in one of the shots, you can see Meghan’s hands touching an elephant trunk – it’s a photo from Meghan and Harry’s first trip together, to Botswana in 2017, and you can see Meghan’s Hand of Fatima ring (made by Kismet of Milka).