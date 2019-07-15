Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez made their loved-up couple debut at Wimbledon

Jeff Bezos decided to celebrate Prime Day Eve (again, is this a national holiday?) by making his big public debut with his mistress-turned-jumpoff Lauren Sanchez. Bezos was in England this weekend with Lauren Sanchez, the woman with whom he had an affair. The affair and the outing of the affair by the National Enquirer led to Bezos’ divorce. His divorce has just been finalized too – Mackenzie Bezos walked away with $38 billion in cash, assets and Amazon stock, and she’s already pledged half of the money to charity. So, Mackenzie already wins at life – she’s rich, she’s charitable and she doesn’t have to put up with Jeff Bezos anymore.
Anyway, Jeff and Lauren decided to make their big “coming out” couple debut at Wimbledon, at the men’s final. I didn’t know Jeff Bezos even liked tennis, but it seems like an especially popular spectator sport for billionaires – Bill Gates and Warren Buffet are huge Roger Federer fans (and often go to his matches in America) and I think Larry Ellison is a huge Rafael Nadal fan. I wonder who Bezos stans? I hope he loves Djokovic, so at least Novak has ONE billionaire fan.
From the looks of it – and I can’t tell completely – I do think Bezos and Sanchez were seated in the Royal Box, they were just several rows back. I hope the All-England Club understands that Bezos could buy their club with a snap of his fingers and rename it the All-Amazon Club, but whatever. My point is that it doesn’t look like Bezos demanded to be seated front row in the Royal Box beside Duchess Kate. He was too busy being lovey-dovey with Lauren Sanchez to care. Also: good lord, Lauren Sanchez has had BAD face work.
Photos courtesy of Getty and Avalon Red.
I’m just annoyed that her scheming seemed to have worked. (Yes, he was in the wrong, as he was the one who was married at the time. But she seemingly colluded with her brother to release the texts and pictures to fast track the demise of his marriage.)
A fool and his money ….
Her face looks so fake. His first wife has class, this one not so much. Going after a married man and destroying his marriage and yours is bad karma. I bet it won’t last. PS Him sending cock photos was just embarrassing.
@bythesea: Actually she was just as much married as he was. Her husband, Uber-agent Patrick Whitesell introduced the two cheaters when Amazon released the Matt Damon produced with Casey affleck starring Manchester by the sea (he is agent to both of them). In fact she is still technically married seeing as she didn’t file for divorce until this year (April I believe) and it’s california.
I can’t believe they’re still together.
But at this point, I suppose sticking it out for at least a while longer looks better than leaving your marriage and then dumping your jumpoff shortly after.
yes I wonder if it’s not just about ego and optics
That’s why a lot of men marry their mistress and have kids quickly… to validate destroying their families. And they either suffer (the ones I know who did this dont even hide theyre miserable) or are divorced after 2-3 years. It’s very rarely the love story of a lifetime (I’m sure there are exceptions this is just my little corner of the world)
This. I think this is about him not admitting he f*cked up in a bit way.
Now that he is divorced its only a matter of time before he trades her in for someone younger with their original face. They always do!
And yeah, I still think she colluded with her brother to out the affair with her eye on being wife no. 2.
Overnight original face was better. It’s those lips, makes her look like the Joker. Is that the latest look? Quasys GF has the same work done on her mouth.
So does Eric Trump’s wife Lara. Her face has been distorted by filler and botox. Of course all the trump women have altered their faces and bodies.
The dyed hair doesn’t help.
That heavy metal, flat black box dye look, aka Alice Cooper and Tommy Lee.
Sorry meant to type, ‘Her original’. Auto correct on the iPad.
She looks much older than his ex-wife. Bad plastic surgery definitely.. plus her hair is kind of-off…
He would be an absolute fool to marry her-no prenup is ever air tight.
Her plastic surgery really *is* terrible. She’s one surgery away from Jocelyn Wildenstein territory. There’s something going on with her hair, too. It looks pretty fried. You’d think his billions could buy a good colorist and some quality hair products. The Kardashians mess with their hair all the time, and it doesn’t look fried like hers.
Class is the one thing you cannot buy with money. As “trashy” as the K sisters all are, they have their standards,values and their own class. They never go below a certain level of trash. Yeah they do a lot for money but compared to other celebrities, they are still the most moral and ethical people in this world of low morals and class ( I am not talking about normal everyday standards)
Even Kims “Sextape” was something that you can watch nowadays in most movies in the cinema that are rated 12A.
So like I said, either you have some class, some standards and an ounce of decency and self respect or you don’t. And no money can buy you that. The truth always comes out or in this cases the botched lips, faces and hairs😂😂😂.
And nope I am not a K fan at all.
Don’t the Kardashians wear wigs though?
She looks so hard and fake. I looked up her age, she’s only 49, looks older than that.
Flattery, taking up his hobbies, plastic surgery, and maybe having your brother out your affair… all it takes to for a weak willed cliche billionaire to leave his family. He’s so pathetic. No one’s impressed by “waiting” to go public until after the divorce.
Why do I think they were broken up?
Yikes, she’s kinda scary looking. So hard and brash and fake. His ex is so naturally lovely. And in those glasses, he reminds me so much of Paul Shaffer from Letterman, lol.
Her skin is awful even with the ton of makeup.
Girl, lay off the fillers!
They both are pathetic. No fool like an old fool.
KARMA IS A BITCH. Jeff Bezos is a complete idiot… He left his wife for over 20 years for this woman???? Didn’t she and her family release text about them that will cause Jeff and Melanie a divorce??? That WOMAN doesn’t love him, she’s a gold digger. However, Karma is going to get him, maybe not now, or tomorrow but karma will bite him.
Karma is a bitch, but we all know MacKenzie is much better off divorced from Jeff. She seems smart, and I think the timing of this may have been accelerated cause of this affair, but my guess is she wasn’t caught off guard by this. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if she wanted the divorce before him. They may have been staying together cause splitting the billions with most in Amazon stock was just hard to do. On a purely superficial stance ex-wife looks so much better than overdone mistress here.
Her plastic surgery, fillers, and botox probably look normal to her because of where she lives and who she is surrounded by. To people outside that bubble, it’s frightful and joker-like. (I think Lainey Gossip calls it “LA face” or something along those lines?)
It must be hard to age in L.A. and other major media cities when your face is your calling card.
I was just going to ask, when people say “LA face” is this what they mean? I live in NorthEastern Canada so this isn’t a look I see often in person.
I hope he got a vasectomy.
LOL but if it’s her I think she may be done from that scenario. At least she looks like it.
Huh, so that is still happening.
So Lauren’s default is now going to be ‘cat got the cream’ face.
Yikes. He left his wife for her ?
Count me among those that are shocked these two are still together.
Somehow i am convinced that she engineered the leak to force the divorce.
Do you think she looks better in person? I don’t get this? Well, she certainly is an inspiration. She landed the world’s richest (2nd richest? whatever) man, sporting that face. Think about this anytime you are down on yourself. If she can do that, what can YOU do?
HAHAHAHA. Best comment.
I was thinking of getting a tiny bit of Botox. My husband said it’s a slippery slope from “it’s just one tiny bit” to cat woman. I think he’s right. After seeing Lauren’s face, I think I’m a hard pass on Botox!
I LOVE YOUR COMMENT!!!! PUT THAT ON A POSTER AND BECOME RICH!!!!
I feel mean but I LOLed
Darla, you have provided my morning inspiration!!!
Agree with Mona, put this on a T-shirt or poster and while you may not become as rich as Jeff Bezos, you still win ! Lol, “LA face” terrifies me, what is it like to see her without makeup? Oy. Mackenzie Bezos had such a natural, girl-next-door beauty.
When will Southern California plastic surgeons learn how to do a proper lower facelift??? It seems they always end up giving “The Joker Effect.” The work you see on the East Coast is always much more natural looking. Sometimes less is more…
I’m going to get crucified but I’ll say it: she either has a hell of a personality or is great in bed because that face looks almost cat like from all the work. Can money make you stupid????
I’m going to answer this somewhat seriously. I think as you get older looks aren’t as important. My guess here is she flattered the hell out of him. His wife who knew him when he had nothing, helped him build Amazon, was not stroking his ego the way a billionare needs to be. She probably was tired of doing that and maybe she was a bit tired of him. I feel like Mackenzie had more to do with the divorce than people think. She was probably tired of this kind of life. She seems to have more substance. The only positive I can give for this couple at least it’s age appropriate. It would be worse if he found a 20 year old.
Gawd, I’m not buying this great love crap Jeff. I hope McKenzie and your kids are ok with your BS and that your ex stays far away when you come crawling back.
Why are these two slimy cheaters allowed to sit in the Royal box exactly? I don’t care how rich he is. Someone has to approve those sitting there right? Omg I’d like to wipe that smug cat grin off her face.
MacKenzie Bezos is a naturally beautiful woman. That is all.