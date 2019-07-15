Is Rihanna’s Harper’s Bazaar China cover shoot cultural appropriation?

Rihanna loves Asia, and Asia loves RiRi. Remember at the Met Gala in 2015, when the theme was “China Through the Looking Glass,” and Rihanna full-on studied the theme and worked privately with a Chinese designer (Guo Pei) to create a one-of-a-kind look to perfectly encapsulate the theme? Yeah. Rihanna is a popular cover choice for magazines around the world, so it’s no surprise that Harper’s Bazaar China decided to use Rihanna for the subject of their latest cover shoot. Consider this too: I bet her Fenty fashion label is looking to have a massive breakthrough in Chinese markets. That’s probably why she agreed to the Bazaar China cover too.
So, Rihanna did the cover and cover shoot. It was styled by Chinese stylists, shot by a Chinese photographer, visually edited by Chinese visual artists, and on and on. So… are these photos cultural appropriation or are these photos a true homage and true representation of what’s happening in Chinese fashion culture today? Are they honoring Chinese style and Chinese fashion, as done by a Chinese team to a Western celebrity? Or should a Western celebrity sit this one out? It’s a larger conversation online about whether this is appropriation or simply Rihanna working with Chinese stylists and designers FOR a Chinese audience. I don’t have an answer – like, some of the photos seem like A LOT to me, but would I feel differently if I was the intended audience? Would I feel happy that a Western celebrity worked with a Chinese team to “get it right”?
I also think it’s worth noting that true homages do happen, and that many of these Chinese designers would probably love to expand their markets too. Rihanna is likely promoting Fenty in China in the magazine, but by using Rihanna, those Chinese designers are getting global exposure too.
Singer, icon, entrepreneur…… Rihanna ( @badgalriri ) has different titles and gets more and more influence at the same time. With the influence, she chooses to make a voice for the minority, showing the incredible feminine power. @shasimona @weitian25 Photographed by @chenman Executive Editor-in-Chief #左敏洁 Outreach Producer #cezargrief #coolhuntinc #harpersbazaarchina #augustissue #rihanna
Photos courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar China.
No. It’s lovely.
If that’s the case, I’m essentially cool with it, though my opinion is pretty freaking low on the ‘who matters’ chart since I’m a middle class white lady.
I think it can be tricky to determine what’s homage and what’s appropriation – sometimes it’s super clear, other times it gets way more into a gray area. The photos by themselves I was a little wary about – but if she’s made sure to get it right and this was the vision of the Chinese stylists/photogs/etc it’s certainly not some dastardly appropriation grab. I think it could still maybe fall into the gray area, but barely.
Ultimately, I think she needs to incorporate a TON of that gorgeous sapphire blue into her wardrobe because she looks absolutely stunning in it.
They chose to style her this way.
I grant people of a culture to decide who gets to wear what.
Appreciation and appropriation sometimes are close and sometimes it’s very obvious not. This to me is close, I can’t speak on if this crosses that line so I’d love to hear what others think.
No, it’s not.
I don’t think it’s appropriation based on how it was done. Imagine she’s in China with a Chinese publication and they wanted to style her this way and she said no. Is that racist then? I’m hispanic and I know it would be offensive if she declined us as it would be our vision for our audience. If this was done in North America it would be a complete different issue.
The line between appropriation and homage is the really nuanced ‘honouring vs fetishising’. You never get the sense with Rihanna of her ‘trying on a culture’, she’s never approached a culture as an accessory. Therein lies the difference. And with a Chinese team behind it how could it be appropriation?
I think people need to relax about this nonsense of “cultural appropriation”. It is such a slippery slope…
I am of German ancestry (I am a child of a legal immigrant from
Germany) and seriously, am I going to get all hot and bothered during the next German Festival if non-Germans are wearing lederhosen???
Let people dress up for God sake!
I think she looks gorgeous.
Apart from some Bavarians nobody is wearing Lederhosen. So everybody looks like a dressed up moron – even inhabitants of Munich during the Oktoberfest.
God yes – it’s ridiculous! And the worst part is that people all over Germany have started to dress up (and for them it IS a costume) in Dirndl and Lederhosen for Oktoberfest-like festivities…
Oh come on. Chinese people wanted her on the cover, they styled her, photographed her and then put her on a cover catering to Chinese people. How is that appropriation?? We need to stop being offended on behalf of people. That prom dress incident was an abomination, useless criticism by white people when the Chinese didn’t give af. Indian here, If you love sarees and you are white, you can wear them if you live bindis and glass bangles and any other Indian accessories, you can absolutely wear them. No Indian will be offended, we love people of other ethnicities wearing our clothes or coming in contact with our culture. For it to be appropriation, there has to be an element of disrespect. Which is absent here. I am totally tired of this ridiculous notion that such innocent things can constitute cultural appropriation.
Now Lana Del Rey wearing a Native American headdress is cultural appropriation. But JLaw wearing Mexican inspired skirts for Dior, when Dior flew in the women they were inspired them gave them full credit and runway time is not cultural appropriation. There has to be an element of disrespect or/ and exploitation for it to be.
I agree. I wish people would calm down and a bit more nuance & generosity to the cultural appropriation debate. In my opinion the right focus would show respect, intelligence & if there is a big systemic gap then that is a problem we should rectify. It shouldn’t be about hindering artist’s creativity.
This editorial is more cyber-mash up and seems to be totally messing around with pan-Chinese (and many other random) elements in a way that’s fantasy punk and futuristic. That’s why Rihanna works for this shoot because it’s weird mishmash of a designer’s vision and not a type of identity based historical roadmap.
So, everyone who is saying “no”: Is it cool with people because she is not a white person or because the team who styled her belongs to the culture she’s portraying?
It’s cool because of the people who styled her and who she’s catering to. She’s on the cover of a Chinese magazine.
If this was a Fenty Beauty ad for the American/European market, styled and shot by an American creative team, it would be a whole different thing.
It’s cool because she didn’t take it upon herself to do it; it was the people of the culture who styled her. She didn’t appropriate; it was gifted for this particular occasion.
What a stupid article. Of course its not cultural appropriation, it’s not even close.
But can we talk about how unbelievably gorgeous these pics are?!
How is this cultural appropriation. A Chinese team put this all together and was ter Rihanna dressed like this . Rihanna has always spoken highly about Chinese fashion and culture. She always gives the culture she appreaciting credit and tells you what’s great and why it should be appreaciated . She doesn’t take and pretend she invented it . That’s the difference
I actually think it is incredibly paternalistic when western cultures get their panties in a bunch over cultural appropriation when it is a case like this. Unless the culture being “appropriated” says it’s is cultural appropriation; just let it be. It is not our place to diagnose an issue like this without consulting with the people whose culture is being borrowed or represented. Doing so is just as bad as actual cultural appropriation because it is removing agency from people and pretending that we know better – which is extremely patronising.
China is one of the strongest countries and cultures on earth. This shoot was for a Chinese magazine with a Chinese team deciding on all of the elements. Therefore, it is in no way cultural appropriation.
Cultures are allowed to be proud of sharing and spreading their cultures without these ridiculous conversations.
So, let’s save that label for things like Max Mara’s terrible appropriation of the Oma people’s traditional designs without consolation, payment or reference to the source.