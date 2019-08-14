‘The Crown’ returns in November with Olivia Coleman, are your tiaras ready?

As will surprise no one, I am just about hyperventilating waiting on the new season of The Crown. And on Monday, I found out my suffering ends in November. The 17th to be exact, as we finally have an air date! Not only do we have an air date – we have a teaser. 21 glorious seconds in which we get nothing more than the afore mentioned air date and a glimpse of Olivia Coleman taking the reigns (tee-hee) as QEII. And, by gum, it’s all I need… for now:
I won’t go ape-sh-t over a mere 21 seconds and one troubled glace at the camera. I could, mind you, but I won’t. But I’m a big fan of the way Netflix teases this series. They know they’ve cast the right people (Tobias Menzies TBD) so they don’t need to remind us how amazing Olivia and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) are going to be. Instead they set the tone of the season with that one glance. I’ve mentioned before that I am not as familiar with the period the next two seasons will cover. I know the NRA and Lord Mountbatten stuff pretty well, but I only have a cursory understanding of the rest of the challenges Queen Elizabeth faced, like the Aberfan landslide. Wouldn’t matter if I’d written my thesis on this period, though, I’d devour the series regardless (I still blame John Lithgow for my addiction).
I’m a little disappointed that, as of this writing, we have no new production stills on Twitter (I’ll update if they get posted). I mean, give me something to get through the next three months. You know, I need a way to make new friends in my new city, maybe a viewing party for The Crown is just the way to do that. We could do themed food and drink, paper mache corgis, costumes… too much? Yeah, you’re probably right *takes off sash and cardboard crown.*
Hope. pic.twitter.com/BFeE54Ro6C
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 18, 2018
Ambition. pic.twitter.com/u2AVWK1u5c
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 28, 2018
Patience. pic.twitter.com/7F2f2aBON3
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 16, 2018
Photo credit: Sophie Mutevelian via Netflix Press, via Twitter, YouTube and WENN Photos
Oooh even that teaser is exciting! It’s going to be so good. I think the casting is dead on. One of the things I like about the casting of HBC is that I find her very magnetic as an actress. Like I cant take my eyes off her when she’s in a scene, and I felt the same way about Vanessa Kirby as Margaret. So I’m glad that’s going to carry over, lol. Because this is all about me, after all
Hecate can I come to your party? Definitely not too much!!
I don’t know.
I have waited for GOT and the new American Gods and they were pure messes. I am scared.
Waiting for The Crown season 8, where we see QE deal with shady Andy , friend and royal patron of pedo sex offenders.
Too right!
It’s quite gross how this show is yet another stepping stone for the monsters in the BRF to ensure their reputations are squeaky clean.
I need to go back and skim through season two to see where we left off. Seems like it’s taken forever to get season three.
I want to come to the party too!!!!
I’ve never seen The Crown (I know, I know), so am looking forward to a massive binge whilst on long-service leave. So if you’ll excuse me, I very much need to polish some pearls and the family silver, send for a bottle of gin and bring the dogs’ baskets closer. (Not corgis, but, still…)
@Hecate, if you bring the corgis, I will totally come to your party. I’m sure someone would rent some to you for the sake of historical accuracy.