Jonathan Van Ness adopted two kittens from the SPCA

I am going to try to make it through this post without crying but there are no guarantees. Last week, Jonathan Van Ness lost his cat, Bug, unexpectedly. Bug’s full name was Bug the 2nd and was named after Jonathan’s 13-year-old cat named Bug who passed away last year. Obviously, Jonathan was devastated and so were we when we read the sad news.
Monday, we got some good news: Jonathan has made room in his heart for two new babies, Genevieve and Mathilda. Gigi and Mattie (my nicknames, not his) join Jonathan’s other two cats, Harry Larry and Liza. Brace yourself, they are adorbs:
These two little beauties were adopted form the Pennsylvania SPCA. Those videos are precious. I don’t know who is who, but I feel like Genevieve is the blonde. Look at her little air kneading, I love when cats do that. And don’t get me started on Mathilda – my gawd but I’m a sucker for a tortie. My daughter volunteers for the ASPCA and they do advocate for cats to be adopted together so it’s great that he has the means to do so. (All rescues are wonderful, though, so if you can’t do two, one is perfectly fine.)
So I’m not crying yet, but I’m close. I’ve had major Kitty Fever of late. I lost my cat, Loki, not long ago. He was a big, black-haired guy like Bug and, tragically, he met with a violent end as well (coyote). After losing his sister, Pandora, last year, I am now cat-less, the first time in 27 years and I am gutted. But my adopted dogs are Jindos and all the reading cautions me about bringing new cats into the home given the dogs instincts to chase (Loki and Pandora were fine because they were in the home first.) Jindos can co-exist with cats, but the books say it takes training and time to properly introduce them and I don’t know that I am trained well enough, so I’d hire a professional before I bring a cat in here. But I definitely have a cat-sized hole I need filled.
But this post wasn’t supposed to be about me feeling sorry for myself, this is about Jonathan welcoming these two precious little girls into his life. I know they will be well-loved, and I hope they become regulars on his Instagram (although, Larry, as the oldest, gets the most photographic air time).
I’m sure he’s a great guy but I can’t with that spray-on looking beard.
My God I am a sucker for a tortie as well. I had a grey/ peach little girl and she was the best. My daughter has been asking for a kitten, might be time to surprise her.
I needed to see this right now. We had to put our cat to sleep yesterday unexpectedly due to an untreatable virus. I have anxiety and depression and she was like my therapy cat. I feel lost and have already looked at adopting again from the shelter, but have felt guilty even looking. Then I read this article and realized that we rescued Emma and loved her so much, I know she would want want us to help another cat. I’m not ready yet, but am definitely following him on social media when I am ready to see cat pictures.
I’m so, so, so sorry for your loss I had developed PTSD when my baby came into my life and I honestly would not have gotten through it without her. Me and Hattie are sending our condolences and furbellypurrs.
I am so sorry. It’s always so hard.
I went through it myself a couple of years ago, and started looking quickly too. My house felt empty without a cat. I felt guilty too, but when you’re ready, and you’ll know when you are, you can adopt and save a life. (Or two! My two have so much fun together.)
Laura Cee, I am sooo very sorry. My heart aches for you. Hugs!
OHHHHHH I love his expression in that first vid – it’s like The Universal Face of New Rescue Kitten Parent <3 <3 My little girl and I started living together (she was surviving on lizards in my yard and I convinced her to move in) 2 years ago and she is quite literally one of the best things that has ever happened in my life. Kitties are magicccccallllll.
What I want to know is, how did he make his other kitties so accepting?!?!?! I had an insanely adorable 4 week old show up on my doorstep a month ago, and baby #1 (she's 3) was so mad she refused to come in the house for a whole week. His are already playing together!!
The joys of introducing pets! I never had the experience of two cats taking to each other that quickly, either. But eventually they figure it out.
I love JVN, this warms my heart
I have basically two sets of cats that stay in separate rooms. They get turns having run of the place, and it has worked.
Rather than try to introduce new, kind of jumpy kittens to our existing felines (been there/done that), keeping the original cats separate seemed easier. As long as each little group gets their roaming time, they are ready to go back to their room and rest up. Close the door and the other cats (or dogs) get their quality time.
I brought home a kitten to keep my then 7 year old poodle mix company after losing my other dog. He was only about 8 – 10 weeks old when he came home from the shelter and it took him exactly 1 day to come out from the spare room and take over the house… and the dog bed. They are now the best of buds (4 years and counting). It was recommended to us to bring in a kitten instead of an adult cat if we wanted them to have a better chance at getting along and I think that was great advice although I know of lots of people who have adopted adult cats with dogs in the house….I wouldn’t over think it. My experience with animals is they quickly figure out who is who in the zoo and basically just get along or ignore each other. There are so many waiting to be adopted to good homes.
Hecate, we’ve had great success introducing cats into our home with 2 large dogs. We put them in a down/stay( and leave them there for a good long while) and let the cat/kitten snoop around and check them out. Our doodle submits immediately and our poodle usually takes a couple of days before she stops looking like she wants to snack on the kitty. They want to chase other cats but they peacefully co-exist with ours.
Love him. My two rescues give this four pages up.