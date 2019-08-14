Brad Pitt tries to bring back fedoras, ‘lift’ shoes and fug brown suits all at once

I’m sorry that I totally blanked on these photos yesterday. I should have covered them when they were fresh! Brad Pitt attended the Mexican premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood this week, with no Leo DiCaprio or Margot Robbie in tow. That kind of proves what I’ve been saying: Leo and Margot enjoy each other’s company and are quite friendly, but they kind of think Brad is uncool? Leo and Margot had to do some extra promotion in Europe last week without Brad, and now Brad has to do some extra promo in North America without them. Everybody’s got a clique! And who is in Brad’s clique? I don’t know.
Anyway, people were talking about these photos because of Brad’s weird color choices. The thing is, Brad has looked flat-out GREAT during the promotion – he looks “good for his age,” but not like he’s trying to look 25. He looked fresh without looking worked on. Thin, but not too thin. Fit but not too fit. This ensemble in Mexico sort of ruins his style story for the OUATIH promotion though. The suit would have been fine… with a white shirt, better shoes and no hat. The fedora kills me… is Brad really trying to make fedoras happen??? But the worst part is that Brad is wearing really obvious (hilariously obvious) lifts. I’ve heard that Brad really isn’t the tallest guy, but the lifts are totally unnecessary.
People continue to talk about how Brad will likely get an Oscar nomination for OUATIH. I’m sort of fine if he does? It would be for Best Supporting Actor, and he would definitely be one of the “guys to beat,” even though awards season hasn’t even started. It’s worth noting (AGAIN!) that next year’s awards season is going to be so stupid and compact – the Oscars are three weeks earlier than usual. My point is that the films being released around Christmas won’t have time to really launch a huge awards season push, so I could totally see how a film released this summer would end up winning big Oscars.
The lifts are dumb because Brad isn’t short lol. He isnt 6’4” but he isn’t tiny either. Those shoes are ugly and pointless.
Hidden wedge desert boots. Yikes!! That shoemaker should win an award for fugliest shoes ever produced.
Yeah, I thought he was at least 6′ tall so there is really no need for lifts. Weird.
Okay I’m totally lost, what makes these boots lifts? How can you tell?
Cute him yeah.
Such beige. No.
Well we know that he usually styles himself according to how his present partner dresses. Maybe when he’s single he’s just sort of beige.
That’s so true, it’s painful! He has a sort of casual, not too tight, not too loose style when he’s on his own. In a way it reminds me of Johnny Depp’s style (wow these guys are only 1 year apart!) , but without the million scarves, stench and video documented abuse. There was abuse and there was definitely alcoholism, but by the grace of the gods Brad made a cleaner getaway. I’m afraid Depp is headed for a bad, lonely, disillusioned end because he doesn’t have anybody to stand up to him the way Pitt did.
I see this said all the time. Perhaps consider that he and his partner at any given time dress in the current fashion with the current hairstyle. It’s not so much matching each other as matching the times. Who DIDN’T have highlights in the late 80s. Was he “matching” Justin Timberlake??
I don’t like this hat or outfit at all. Really bad.
OMG I have been smacked in the face by this obvious truth. Thank you Bex!
The color palette does nothing for him.
I’m not sure this colour palette does anything for anyone.
Great headline. You are so clever and funny!
Yeah, horrible ensemble. But I agree Brad has looked great lately. It’s hard to believe he’s approaching his 60′s.
As for the Oscar nom… yeah, I see it. I watched the film and liked it. I liked Brad better than Leo, but that’s mostly because Leo hasn’t impressed me in anything for about a decade a half now. Leo’s roles are always Leo acting in different costumes, and this was no exception. I can see Margot getting a nom too. Her role wasn’t so big, but it was memorable, and the Academy loves it when actors play other Hollywood figures.
I actually like the suit and the colour. The hat needs to go though. I don’t think Brad wants to hang out with Leo and his crew partying constantly as he is a reformed (supposedly) alcoholic. Margot is also too young for Brad and his crew.
I didn’t believe it in the beginning, but as the time goes, it seems that Brad isn’t seeing the children regularly. They have been spotted in UK with Angelina and Brad is in Mexico.
Now the children will be with Angelina in UK from September to January (Marvel movie).
Those kids were just props for his Best Hollywood Dad act. Now that the act no longer works for him, he no longer needs the kids.
He can get it, even in fugly fashion.
Haha The suit is fug, but he looks really good.
He’s been dressing like this for almost 20 years. There are photos of him in a similar suit in 2001 standing next to Jennifer Anniston
I dont hate the fedora or the suit, but the shoes are one element too far. He needed chocolate colored shoes to offset. But I agree, he looks good.
He was never the beauty he was sold as – he’s like a poor man’s Robert Redford.
He looks great.He is having fun!
I think he looks great too and I do not mind the hat!
Really? I’ve been watching video interviews of all three of them, and they all seem to get along great. I didn’t notice anything “off” about the chemistry between Brad and Leo and Margot. I would guess the business people decide who will go where to promote what, and they had to split them up. I also thought Leo was really good in OUATIH. He was actually good comedically, which was different to see. I wouldn’t be mad if he was nominated.
I don’t think the fact that they are doing separation premieres/promotions means that Leo and Margot don’t want to hang out with Brad, lol. I just think Leo wanted to stay in Europe for longer for some quality yachting time with Sean Penn.