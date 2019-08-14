“Nine women accused Placido Domingo of inappropriate behavior” links
  • August 14, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Nine women have come forward to accuse Placido Domingo of all kinds of inappropriate behavior, harassment and abuse. [Jezebel]
Debra Messing’s blood feud with Susan Sarandon continues. [Pajiba]
Odell Beckham Jr. has a strong thirst-trap game. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump thought Miley Cyrus could do better than Liam Hemsworth. [Just Jared]
Will Jay-Z change the NFL or will the NFL change Jay-Z? [LaineyGossip]
Cate Blanchett’s sleeves, that’s all. [Go Fug Yourself]
What a cute marriage proposal! [Towleroad]
Lily Collins wore a summery floral. [RCFA]
Whoa, Julie & Todd Chrisley have been indicted for tax fraud. [Starcasm]
Adam Brody & Rachel Bilson reunited! At LAX. [Seriously OMG]

7 Responses to ““Nine women accused Placido Domingo of inappropriate behavior” links”

  1. JRenee says:
    August 14, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    Nine! Wow.

  2. tealily says:
    August 14, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Is Rachel Bilson the cutest human who ever lived? I would argue yes.

  3. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 14, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    The Opera circuit is rife with misogyny so this doesn’t surprise me at all.

  4. Tiffany says:
    August 14, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    I honestly thought Domingo died years ago and this is not at all shocking.

    Yeah, The Chrisley’s screwed the pooch the minute they signed up for that reality show. I watched the 1st season and you just knew Todd and Julie were shady as all get out. You never knew what it was that they actually did.

