Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook still don’t live together after 13 months of marriage

Kaley Cuoco married Karl Cook in July 2018. They’ve made it a whole year! I’ve always thought that they’re a weird couple, but even I’ll admit that they’re a weird couple that works. Like, she’s extra on social media and “in love with love,” and he loves to pose and do sh-t on social media too. She’s rich, and he comes from a wealthy family. They love horses together. Horse people are just different and I accept that and acknowledge that horse people flock together. But apparently “being horse people” isn’t the only thing that makes their marriage work. No, they ALSO don’t live together full time, as Kaley told E! News.

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook don’t live together. The couple tied the knot just over a year ago, and the Big Bang Theory star has revealed that the pair currently live at ‘different locations’ and don’t spend every single day together. Kaley told E! News: ‘We are building our dream house, we are going to be under the same roof forever. We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we are at a lot. We are not together every single day.’ The 33-year-old actress says that their way of living works for them and joked it means the pair can ‘Instagram shame’ one another easily. She added: ‘I think personally it’s important and it works well for us. If you want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun. He loves Instagram posts, he’s his biggest fan.’

A few months ago, Gwyneth Paltrow smugly proclaimed that not living with one’s husband is the only reasonable and elite thing to do. And she was full of sh-t because she made it sound like it was a conscious choice for the health of their marriage, when really her living arrangement with Brad Falchuk was more about his joint custody of his kids and how they hate their goopy stepmother. This is the similar kind of thing with Kaley and Karl – it’s not that they’re making the choice to not live together for the sake of their marriage or to strengthen their bond or whatever. It’s just because they’re building a house and she owns property and he owns property and they haven’t joined all their sh-t together after one year of marriage. Kaley’s situation actually sounds super-stressful because there’s just so much sh-t to DO, right?

