Bruce Springsteen loved ‘Blinded By The Light,’ the coming of age tribute to his music

I first saw the trailer for Blinded by The Light, the new film by Bend it Like Beckham writer/director Gurinder Chadha, before a screening of Late Night. (Late Night was wonderful, I highly recommend it.) The audience was thrilled and you can tell from the trailer how freaking delightful the film is. That trailer is below. It made me laugh out loud a few times, it has an inspirational vibe and I’ll definitely watch it in theaters soon. It’s about a British teen in 1987 who loves Springsteen’s music and travels to New Jersey to see the Boss’s hometown. His parents, who are from Pakistan, don’t understand his obsession or interests and want a more traditional life for him. Chadha explained to US Weekly that she adored Springsteen as a teen and that’s how she was inspired to write the film. However the lead in her film is a young man, played by Viveik Kalra. She had the opportunity to screen the film for Springsteen and he hugged and thanked her!
Chadha, who wrote the film with husband Paul Mayeda Berges, was personally moved by The Boss in her life too.
“I remember the moment I saw the [album] cover of Born to Run and was like, ‘Huh, this is kind of unusual,’” the Bend It Like Beckham scribe, 59, says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “It was something that I wasn’t used to seeing at that time. That was what first made me interested. Then I heard the album, and that was it.”
From that, she found the perfect cast to tell the story — even though they didn’t know much about Springsteen’s music.
“None of the lead actors had even heard Springsteen, those crazy kids,” she laughs. “During auditions, I had them dance to Born to Run! It was fun but nerve-racking for them because they thought they looked like idiots.
However, it was all worth it when she got to sit down with Springsteen, 69, himself as he watched the movie.
“It was the cherry on top,” she says. “I was terribly nervous. I said, ‘Here’s the movie and everything I’ve done. I’ve tried to make it work for you.’ He watched and laughed and at the very end, he hugged and kissed me and said, ‘Thank you. I’m blown away.’”
I used to be friends with a woman whose mom worked for Springsteen. (Those are the only details I should give as I don’t want to out my friend.) She had nothing but nice things to say about him! He’s said to be gracious, down-to-earth, and kind to fans, who often overstep. The stories she told him were about other people being mildly shitty and him being a standup guy. So it’s not surprising to hear that no only did Springsteen watch the movie with Chadha, but that he was so effusive about it. I’m sure it’s an excellent film too because Bend It was wonderful. So far it has a 92% critics rating and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. I’m so excited to see it!
This makes me wonder how the songs were licensed for the film. In an interview with Yahoo! Chadha said that while so many hits were licensed, you won’t hear “Born in The USA.” She doesn’t say why, but does talk about a scene in the movie where her lead, Javed, explains that the song isn’t the ode to American patriotism that so many people assume. More on that here. Also, I can’t believe the actors hadn’t heard Springsteen! My teen knows and has heard Springsteen.
Here’s the trailer. Watch it you won’t be disappointed.
Ooh I just looked up the pictures and Springsteen performed at the premiere!
Here’s one of Springsteen’s recent Instagram posts. The movie has an unreleased track!
Raised on Springsteen, I cannot wait for this movie.
Bruce’s son Sam is a firefighter. That shouldn’t impress me as much as it does but in today’s world for a privileged youth to take on a job like that? Yeah…I’m impressed.
Oh, I didn’t know that, about his son. That’s amazing!
My boys are 7 and 4, and both can hear one note of him singing and go, “BRUUUUUUCE!!!!!!!!” My older one could sing most of dancing in the dark starting around age 3. They love his version of Purple Rain. My husband is a Jersey boy and he’s a total Springsteen nut in case you couldn’t tell.
I like his music, I do think he goes on and on and on sometimes at concerts. I cant handle his Broadway show (now on Netflix) because of that but my husband says its “BRUCE TELLING HIS STORY!!!! DONT YOU WANT TO HEAR HIS TRUTH?!?!?!?!” I’m like…i’m good. LOL.
I will say that the excessive preaching aside, if you aren’t sure you’re a Springsteen fan, go to one of his concerts. There is something about 30k people singing along and fist pumping to every word of Born to Run or Badlands that is just incredible. And his concerts are so basic – there’s no special effects, no costume changes, its just Bruce and the E Street Band, performing. It’s good old fashioned rock and roll and its fun.
I may have become a bit of a fan too, lol. So I think my husband will prob see this movie in the theater, but I’ll wait and watch when it comes out on streaming/on demand.
OH and I also I have heard that about how nice he is. A friend of mine from law school grew up in Long Island, and he was in the marching band, and they were doing some performance at MSG I think as part of a big show, and he was backstage waiting to go on and was talking to some guy in jeans and a denim shirt, who was apparently so nice and laid back and they talked for 15 minutes. The guy walked away and my friend’s friends were all like “OMG THAT WAS SPRINGSTEEN!!” and he had had no idea.
There’s also a really cute and well known story about him at the jersey shore, playing guitar, and an engaged couple asked him to take their picture, and he asked if they wanted one with him and they looked at him really funny lol.
I one-thousand percent agree with your statement about going and seeing him live. It will change how you feel about him for sure! I HATED him as a kid/teen because my mom was obsessed but then she forced me to go see him with her and I walked out a huge fan. Seeing him live is transformative. He is talented, poetic, thoughtful and pure entertainment. I cannot wait to see this film!
“Born in the USA” is about the beginning of the end of US manufacturing jobs and the bad treatment of Vietnam veterans during the Reagan era. It isn’t an upbeat song.
Grew on with my parents blasting Bruce, and I love him even more as an adult – I still get choked up at the weirdest moments and exhilarated listening to his music on the way to work. I loved Bend it Like Beckham and am so excited to see Blinded by the Light tonight
I was the age depicted in the film during that same time period…I was THAT KID…MUSIC SAVED MY LIFE AND SOUL…so YES…I WILL BE SEEING THIS!!!!!!!!