VF: The Sussexes & Cambridges will probably visit Balmoral at the same time

I kind of love that we’re in the late summer and instead of royal gossip being dead as a doornail, we’ve actually got some stuff to discuss. Do I wish that more royals would make appearances in August? Yes, I do. But I’ll settle for Balmoral Gossip, just because it’s actually a rare thing. Most years, we don’t get Balmoral gossip because even the bitchy royal courtiers are on holiday. But this year those same courtiers are having to navigate all of the *emotions* between various royal factions, which is why Katie Nicholl did this story for Vanity Fair. It looks like the Cambridges and Sussexes probably will be visiting Balmoral around the same time?

Family holidays are rarely straightforward, and the royals are no exception. Having returned from their somewhat controversial trip to Ibiza, Harry and Meghan are preparing for their first family trip to Scotland, when they will join the Queen at Balmoral… Vanity Fair has learned that courtiers have been planning meticulously to ensure the visits are as seamless as possible and that there are no family fireworks.

While the Sussexes are due to join the Queen and Prince Philip later this month in the main house, William and Kate are expected to stay in their own cottage Tam-na-Ghar, in the grounds of the estate. Given rumors of tension between the two families, that bit of distance could be fortuitous. “The Queen has a lot of guests coming and to ease the pressure the Cambridges are likely to stay at the cottage,” according to a source. “That could have added benefits for everyone as it means more space in the castle.” It would also mean that the Cambridges won’t be on top of the Sussexes should their visits coincide. William and Kate, who have recently returned from a break in Mustique, traditionally visit Balmoral in late August, which is when Harry and Meghan are also planning to go. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis enjoy their stay with “Gan Gan,” who leaves presents on their bed as a welcome when they do reside in the castle.

Other guests include Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and their two children, and Princess Anne. Prince Charles and Camilla stay at Birkhall, the late Queen Mother’s house in the grounds of the estate, but they are also regularly at Balmoral. “It can get quite busy at what they call ‘the big house’ and it’s not especially relaxing even though it’s a holiday,” adds the source. “There’s a daily routine which evolves around meal times, several outfit changes every day, sometimes five, and the Queen likes everything to run like clockwork. The focus is on being outdoors and in the countryside walking, grousing, fishing and hunting.”

Meghan is familiar with Balmoral, having stayed at the castle before; she spent time there with Harry during the early months of their courtship. But being the Queen’s guest, even with a baby in tow, requires another level of formality. Guests are expected to join the Queen and the Duke for barbecues whatever the weather, and assist with the clearing and washing up so that the Queen’s staff get to have a break between service.

“It’s the one time when the Queen is mostly off duty,” says royal historian Hugo Vickers. “The Queen loves her annual visit when she can stay in the same bed for weeks on end instead of moving around. Although her work goes on and the red boxes keep coming, along with the PM and other guests, it is a more gentle pace for her and her time is largely her own. The aides reduce the papers she has to read to just a few before lunch and tea so that she has plenty of time with her family.” As far as family are concerned, Vickers says, “They will all be on their best behavior. The Queen enjoys having her family around. She’s a grandmother and a great grandmother and she loves having her family come to stay with her.”