Maya Hawke released new music and her dad Ethan couldn’t wait to brag about it

Maya Hawke, 21, is the oldest of the Thurman Hawke children, which includes her brother, Levon, and half siblings, Indiana and Clementine Hawke (from dad Ethan Hawke), and Luna Thurman-Busson (from mom Uma Thurman). She is currently the It Girl in Hollywood thanks to 1) nepotism 2) Stranger Things 3) actually having some bonafide talent. Maya’s first role was as Jo March in the BBC’s series-adaptation of Little Women with Angela Lansbury. Maya also appears in Once Upon a Time …in Hollywood, which I haven’t seen. But she’s not stopping at high-profile roles, Maya is also a songwriter/singer who just released two songs. She posted this snippet on her Instagram:

I’m kind of getting Norah Jones vibes. I like it. Her second song, Stay Open, is similar. I’m not sure why, but I sort of love that her first release is a sweet, simple wishing-for-love song and not something edgy with gimmicks throughout. I like her voice. Overall, I’m impressed. Not quite as impressed as her number one fan, Dad Ethan. Ethan posted the same snippet Maya did to his IG with the caption, “These two gorgeous new songs released yesterday by @maya_hawke. Check them out on Spotify and iTunes. Album to follow.” Last month, he was boasting about her performance in Stranger Things, while working in a plug for all her other accomplishments as well. Ethan’s really good at this Proud Dad Brag stuff, he should teach a class in it. And honestly, it’s a good look on him.

Maya does seem to have inherited Mom and Dad’s talent. At my kid’s request, we’ve started watching Stranger Things again. Although I could still take or leave it as a series, I do agree that Maya is a standout on it. And the Robin, Steve, Dustin and Erica storyline is the one I’m enjoying the most. So I’m happy to have more Maya in my world because I think she’s got the chops to go places. I hope the album does well for her. In part because I want her to succeed, but mainly because I can’t wait for Ethan’s IG declarations of awe over her.