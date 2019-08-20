Kirsten Dunst couldn’t hold her baby after she got spray-tans for her new show

Kirsten Dunst at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

All of last week, Kirsten Dunst was doing a blitz promotional tour in New York. She’s promoting On Becoming a God in Central Florida, a series about scams and scam artists in (you guessed it) Florida. Kirsten plays the lead, a sort of white-trash single mother who gets ruined by a pyramid scheme and then decides to game the same pyramid scheme. It’s a showy role for Kirsten, and honestly, she seems happier than she’s ever been. She’s with her partner, Jesse Plemons, they have a son, Ennis, and she’s doing the most demanding work of her career now, on television. Anyway, these are photos from Kirsten’s promotional blitz. I feel like she was trying to do the Blake Lively thing of wearing a million cute outfits over the course of three days, but Kiki’s style is more… vintage-y and cutesy.

One of Kirsten’s stops was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and she told a funny story about how she had to prepare to play her character in OBAGICF. It involved Sunday spray tans to be appropriately orange for a Floridian, and how that orange spray tan would rub off on her poor baby Ennis:

“I had a spray tan every Sunday for this role. I remember Monday morning my mother-in-law is texting me. She’s like, ‘I think Ennis has a little bit of brown, reddish hair coming in right here!’ I was like, ‘Lisa, that’s my spray tan!’ So, on Sundays I couldn’t hold my kid. I would postpone it to the latest possible minute so that I could hold my baby before he went to bed or before I put him to bed. I couldn’t put him to bed on Sunday nights because I would just get spray tan all over him!”

It’s super-cute. She’s cute throughout the whole interview, actually. Not in a try-hard way at all – she’s just really comfortable with her life these days and it shows. The part about the spray tans is late in this clip, around the 7:30-mark. She talks about her baby a lot and how much she hates to clean baby bottles.

Kirsten Dunst looks stunning at AOL Build

Kirsten Dunst promotes 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' at SiriusXM

8 Responses to “Kirsten Dunst couldn’t hold her baby after she got spray-tans for her new show”

  1. escondista says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:42 am

    She seems like such a sweet mom. Happy for her!

    Reply
  2. Nicegirl says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Love me some Kiki 💕🖖🏽

    Reply
  3. Steff says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:57 am

    She’s one of my favorite actresses, especially growing up. I loved her teen movies: Drop Dead Gorgeous, Dick, Bring It On, Crazy/Beautiful, etc.

    Reply
  4. margie says:
    August 20, 2019 at 10:58 am

    I think her style is infinitely more interesting than Blake Lively’s. Not that Blake doesn’t wear pretty things, Kirsten just has a quirky, interesting style.

    Reply
  5. manda says:
    August 20, 2019 at 11:03 am

    That’s a cute story, but I don’t believe it. I get spray tans. The stuff doesn’t rub off on anything after it dries, which takes only a few minutes. (Unless she uses something weird that does, but who would want that? Perhaps she uses the bronzer add-in, but not sure why she would because that is meant to be temporary, so you look tan right away). Now, I would not want to hold my baby after getting the tan because you can’t WASH for 3 to 6 hours, and I would be worried about germs on my hands more than the tan rubbing off. Or probably also the baby, like, kissing or slobbering on it; I don’t know if that would mess it up but I know tears will mess up a spray tan.

    Reply
  6. Loro says:
    August 20, 2019 at 11:15 am

    I watched the first two episodes on Crave. Its good! Oh didn’t realize Alexander Skarsgard would be in it too!

    Reply
  7. Elizabeth says:
    August 20, 2019 at 11:19 am

    She seems to be in a good place! It appeared a few years back she was on a struggle bus (who isn’t sometimes), but she just seems to be genuinely happy now. Hopefully that’s the case and this new show will be as good as it looks.

    Reply
  8. Sof says:
    August 20, 2019 at 11:28 am

    I like Kirsten’s work generally, so I will watch this show.
    She seems like a nice person to talk to, I don’t know why I get that vibe from her. As for her style… she makes it work somehow, I don’t think the first look would look good on everyone but it makes sense for her.

    Reply

