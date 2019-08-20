Kirsten Dunst couldn’t hold her baby after she got spray-tans for her new show

All of last week, Kirsten Dunst was doing a blitz promotional tour in New York. She’s promoting On Becoming a God in Central Florida, a series about scams and scam artists in (you guessed it) Florida. Kirsten plays the lead, a sort of white-trash single mother who gets ruined by a pyramid scheme and then decides to game the same pyramid scheme. It’s a showy role for Kirsten, and honestly, she seems happier than she’s ever been. She’s with her partner, Jesse Plemons, they have a son, Ennis, and she’s doing the most demanding work of her career now, on television. Anyway, these are photos from Kirsten’s promotional blitz. I feel like she was trying to do the Blake Lively thing of wearing a million cute outfits over the course of three days, but Kiki’s style is more… vintage-y and cutesy.
One of Kirsten’s stops was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and she told a funny story about how she had to prepare to play her character in OBAGICF. It involved Sunday spray tans to be appropriately orange for a Floridian, and how that orange spray tan would rub off on her poor baby Ennis:
“I had a spray tan every Sunday for this role. I remember Monday morning my mother-in-law is texting me. She’s like, ‘I think Ennis has a little bit of brown, reddish hair coming in right here!’ I was like, ‘Lisa, that’s my spray tan!’ So, on Sundays I couldn’t hold my kid. I would postpone it to the latest possible minute so that I could hold my baby before he went to bed or before I put him to bed. I couldn’t put him to bed on Sunday nights because I would just get spray tan all over him!”
It’s super-cute. She’s cute throughout the whole interview, actually. Not in a try-hard way at all – she’s just really comfortable with her life these days and it shows. The part about the spray tans is late in this clip, around the 7:30-mark. She talks about her baby a lot and how much she hates to clean baby bottles.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She seems like such a sweet mom. Happy for her!
Love me some Kiki 💕🖖🏽
She’s one of my favorite actresses, especially growing up. I loved her teen movies: Drop Dead Gorgeous, Dick, Bring It On, Crazy/Beautiful, etc.
I think her style is infinitely more interesting than Blake Lively’s. Not that Blake doesn’t wear pretty things, Kirsten just has a quirky, interesting style.
That’s a cute story, but I don’t believe it. I get spray tans. The stuff doesn’t rub off on anything after it dries, which takes only a few minutes. (Unless she uses something weird that does, but who would want that? Perhaps she uses the bronzer add-in, but not sure why she would because that is meant to be temporary, so you look tan right away). Now, I would not want to hold my baby after getting the tan because you can’t WASH for 3 to 6 hours, and I would be worried about germs on my hands more than the tan rubbing off. Or probably also the baby, like, kissing or slobbering on it; I don’t know if that would mess it up but I know tears will mess up a spray tan.
I watched the first two episodes on Crave. Its good! Oh didn’t realize Alexander Skarsgard would be in it too!
She seems to be in a good place! It appeared a few years back she was on a struggle bus (who isn’t sometimes), but she just seems to be genuinely happy now. Hopefully that’s the case and this new show will be as good as it looks.
I like Kirsten’s work generally, so I will watch this show.
She seems like a nice person to talk to, I don’t know why I get that vibe from her. As for her style… she makes it work somehow, I don’t think the first look would look good on everyone but it makes sense for her.