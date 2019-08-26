Kanye West brought his ‘Sunday Service’ to Dayton after the mass shooting

At this point in the celebrity-political hybrid culture, I truly don’t mind when celebrities talk about political and politically sensitive issues. I also think it’s nice when celebrities aren’t issuing big political statements, and instead they just merely show up for people who have survived. While Kanye West is MAGA (never forget), he also did something good. He showed up for the community of Dayton, Ohio. The Dayton mass shooter killed or injured dozens of people several weekends ago. And this weekend, Kanye West brought his “Sunday Service” thing to Dayton – prayers, preaching, singing and music. Some joy for those who wanted it.

Kanye West is honoring all of those affected by the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, which left nine people dead and 27 injured. On Sunday, West held a special performance of his Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark, which was not announced until the morning of. “In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting,” Kim Kardashian West tweeted on Sunday morning, alongside a link where fans could watch a live stream of the performance. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, accompanied her husband to the show, bringing along the couple’s eldest children: daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3 ½. At one point during the live stream, West could be seen smiling along with his daughter while Saint stood by his mother. The special performance was also attended by some of those who had been affected by the shooting. Towards the end of the ceremony, West’s friend Dave Chappelle, who had previously announced he would be hosting a benefit concert in Dayton on Sunday, addressed the crowd with a rousing speech. “Dayton, today the whole world is looking at you,” Chapelle said, adding that even though the town had “been through a tough time,” they were still standing. “We’re still strong and the only way — the best way, that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before. We will not let those people die in vain.” The comedian, 46, went on to thank his longtime friend West for putting the special performance together. “Thank you very much Kanye for coming out here man,” Chappelle said.

The only thing that kind of bugs me is that they only announced this the morning of? Kanye showed up for the community of Dayton, he could have given them advance notice. I’m absolutely sure more people would have wanted to join in. Oh well.

Oh, and Kim also spent this weekend posting photos of her babies. Psalm West is apparently her calmest baby. But why is he bald?? Did they just shave his little head?

Me and my Chi Chi pic.twitter.com/sVjc48g59E — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2019

My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky pic.twitter.com/5Z1IU3Dqz0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019