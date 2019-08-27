“Jessica Chastain wore Zuhair Murad to the ‘It: Chapter 2′ premiere” links

Jessica Chastain wore Zuhair Murad to the It: Chapter II premiere. [JustJared]

Lil Nas X is really happening and everybody knows it. [LaineyGossip]

Taylor Swift’s Lover is already the best selling album of the year. [Dlisted]

Why are people mad at Andrew Luck? [Pajiba]

Kate Winslet is a model for DAKS (the photos are not great). [Tom & Lorenzo]

John Travolta handed Taylor Swift’s VMA to a drag queen. [Towleroad]

Evan Rachel Wood is kind of pulling off this look. [RCFA]

Ringo Starr says the Beatles were always LGBTQ allies! [OMG Blog]

Adut Aketch is not Flavia Lazarus. [The Blemish]