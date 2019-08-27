Gigi & Bella Hadid looked coordinated & kind of jacked at the 2019 VMAs

2019 MTV VMAs

The turnout for last night’s MTV VMAs was okay. I mean, I’m old enough to remember a time when the VMAs were wall-to-wall A-list celebrities and musical acts, but I have to give MTV some credit: this year, they really did a lot with live music and special, one-of-a-kind performances. The guest list was just kind of meh though. A lot of the “audience” cut-aways were to Bella and Gigi Hadid, who were seated front row with Halsey. Gigi wore Tom Ford and Bella wore Charlotte Knowles. Both outfits were bad for different reasons, and it’s weird to see them so coordinated? Also: Bella got fresh face work, right? In some of the cutaways (not to mention these photos) her face looked jacked to hell.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

2019 MTV VMAs

Lil’ Kim killed a Muppet, and I kind of think Bella Hadid went to Lil Kim’s plastic surgeon.

2019 MTV VMAs

Bebe Rexha looked cute as hell in this silver Christian Siriano.

2019 MTV VMAs

FKA Twigs in Ed Marler. Such a mess and what is going on with her?

2019 MTV VMAs

Diplo is still doing the country thing (and yes I would still hit it, please don’t @ me).

2019 MTV VMAs

Lenny Kravitz is still going to be showing up to the VMAs shirtless when he’s 70 and we’ll still be into it.

2019 MTV VMAs

Cardi B wore Déviant La Vie. Is it just me or was Cardi kind of *scattered* at the VMAs? Was she on something?

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Gigi & Bella Hadid looked coordinated & kind of jacked at the 2019 VMAs”

  1. Kitten says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:44 am

    They’re trying to bring back 90s hair aren’t they? Sigh.

    Reply
  2. Kebbie says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:45 am

    They both look straight outta 1998 with that makeup and styling

    Reply
    • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
      August 27, 2019 at 9:02 am

      Bella looks well into her 50s in that second pic (and NOT in a “good” way). Still don’t know why she is considered a “thing”. (But then, I STILL don’t know why the whole “dead eye model look” is a thing either; I’m old lol)

      Cardi should’ve saved the money she spent on implants if all she was going to do was squish “the girls” into oblivion. I’d be afraid they’d pop in such a tight top! lol

      Lenny… sigh.. Lenny… I’d still hit it sideways to Sunday (and twice a day, too!).

      Reply
      • Eliza says:
        August 27, 2019 at 9:08 am

        In one picture she looks exactly like my aunt’s face, and she’s turning 60. It’s jarring.

      • Jess says:
        August 27, 2019 at 9:20 am

        Yea. Their face – their right to do as they please – but Bella looks old and that work was not flattering.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        August 27, 2019 at 9:27 am

        How old is Bella…..and why is she getting face work at her age??????

        Why cannot these people age with class, grace & chic like Debbie Harry?

      • whatWHAT? says:
        August 27, 2019 at 9:32 am

        I agree with your whole post.

        the Hadid sisters are SO overrated as models, IMO. they both almost always look like they need a nap when I see pics of them. and I think that Gigi has always been the “prettier” one, so Bella has sought surgery to “keep up”.

        Lenny is SO DAMN FINE.

        the rest of those pictured look ridic, the lot of them.

    • pearlime says:
      August 27, 2019 at 9:08 am

      90s Delia’s catalogue models.

      Reply
  3. DS9 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Diplo could get it. I’d never tell a soul and take my shame to the grave but yes.

    Reply
  4. CharliePenn says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:46 am

    Lenny must have a deal with the devil because dammmmmmmn. Wow. He looks as amazing as he did in the 90s!

    Bella… hmmmm. I really wonder why our society is so obsessed with a body type that does nothing for the clothing. She is very slender naturally, plus obviously feels the pressure to keep as much weight off as possible. And it does nothing for the clothes, nothing for her face which looks overdrawn and tired… I think this super-skinny obsession is yet another way of controlling women. I just don’t get the appeal in staying as thin as humanly possible. I would love to see her looking healthy and then see how great clothing would look on her, and how great her face would look then.

    Nice to see other women there showing varied and healthy women’s bodies.

    Reply
    • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
      August 27, 2019 at 9:04 am

      That was the great thing about the 90s “Super Models”. They were engaged with the camera, personality galore, slim, but they were athletically fit, with tone and muscle, not emaciated and dead-eyed.

      Reply
  5. Léna says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:46 am

    All these plastic surgeries look so bad in pictures, how bad does it look from up close in real life???

    Bella looks like she is a 35 years old (blow up) doll. And way too much fake tan. She does not look “fresh”, just plastic.

    Edit : or maybe she looks more like those new robots?

    Reply
  6. Coco says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:48 am

    I’ve always thought Bella was really beautiful but she’s almost unrecognizable.

    Reply
  7. BasicBitch says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:48 am

    I love me some Lenny!

    Reply
  8. Jen says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:48 am

    Wow, Bella Hadid. That picture of her trying to smile through…whatever she has done to her face…

    Reply
  9. Originaltessa says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:48 am

    I don’t get Bella Hadid. Can someone explain? I’m not saying she’s hideous or something, but a model? That makes money? How???

    Reply
  10. Melissa says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:48 am

    I think Gigi’s cheeks look more jacked that Bella’s. Either way, messing with your face in your 20’s, seems a tad extra?

    Reply
  11. SamC says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:49 am

    If you didn’t identify Lil Kim I would have had no idea who it was, she is unrecognizable from even a few years ago, when you could still get a glimpse of her original face.

    Isn’t FKA Twigs with Shia LeBoeuf? Could explain why she looks so out of it, he’s a hot mess.

    Reply
  12. A says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Oh, wow. Whoever agreed to do that to Bella needs their licence taken away.

    Reply
  13. tw says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Re: the Hadid sisters – that’s a lot of “work” and they still don’t look great. The beige styling and makeup isn’t doing them any favors either.

    On a positive note – I think Christian Siriano always works FOR his clients and not the other way around like many designers. Bebe Rexha looked fantastic.

    Reply
  14. Leriel says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Gigi had already cute cheeks, like your grandma wants to squeeze, why all this fillers?

    Reply
  15. Lizzie says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:57 am

    bella looks terrible. she needs to cool it with her face. she keeps screwing with that nose and it is gonna fall off by the time she’s 35.

    Reply
  16. Laura says:
    August 27, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Bella looks like a drag queen, but I think she’s interesting to look at.

    Reply
  17. naheed says:
    August 27, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Bella’s surgeon did her dirty. She looks like a cross between Melania Trump and that Trollface meme.

    Reply
  18. Emily says:
    August 27, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Gigi used to look so fresh and pretty, than she lost so much weight. It’s really affected her face (that, drugs, or she’s gotten some bad work done).

    Reply
  19. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 27, 2019 at 9:08 am

    I actually feel sorry for Bella. It’s clear to me that she has some major insecurities. She is a naturally beautiful girl and still feels the need to tweak her face. She’s young and now looks older than me.

    Reply
  20. Eva says:
    August 27, 2019 at 9:19 am

    Lenny Kravitz looks younger than Bella Hadid.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment