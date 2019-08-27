Scarlett Johansson is the highest paid actress of 2019

We discussed the news last week that Dwayne Johnson was Forbes 2019′s highest paid actor. Forbes released their actress list on Friday. And 2019’s highest paid actress is (drum roll, please) Scarlett Johansson. Oh… that’s not that surprising, she was last year’s highest paid actress too. Thanks, Marvel!
Black Widow’s most lucrative superpower? Her negotiating skills. For the second year in a row, Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actresses, earning $56 million.
That includes a lot of Marvel money, like an eight-figure check for her upcoming Black Widow film and an impressive back-end payment of about $35 million for the $2.8 billion-grossing Avengers: Endgame.
Johansson is joined on the list by newcomers Elisabeth Moss and Margot Robbie, as well as returnees like Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon. Together, the world’s ten highest-paid actresses tallied a combined $314.6 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019, before fees and taxes. That’s 69% more than last year’s cumulative total, but still far less than the top ten actors’ $588.3 million.
I was joking on Thursday when I said that the lists were spaced so we didn’t note the discrepancy between the actors’ pay and the actresses’ but maybe I wasn’t that far off the mark. Almost $275M difference between the two lists’ totals. Just for reference, Dwayne made $34M more than ScarJo – and unlike ScarJo he hasn’t expressed his willingness to play a tree. To put it even more in perspective, ScarJo’s numbers would put her at number eight on the men’s list. Behind Adam Sandler (but, funnily, knocking Chris Evans out of his spot). No other woman on the top ten list would rank on the men’s. Technically, Sofia Vergara would tie with Will Smith but ScarJo knocked them both off so no, she’d stand alone. The rest of the top earning women are:
1. Scarlett Johansson
2. Sofia Vergara
3. Reese Witherspoon
4. Nicole Kidman
5. Jennifer Aniston
6. Kaley Cuoco
7. Elisabeth Moss
8. Margot Robbie
9. Charlize Theron
10. Ellen Pompeo
What’s also interesting to me is the changeover from last year’s list. Only Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and ScarJo are back again while on the men’s list, all of them are repeats except for Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper (both aided by Marvel). So not only are men making a lot more money, they get to keep making money while the women have to fight for the scraps thrown off the men’s table.
Photo credit: Avalon and WENN Photos
Huh? It’s weird when you don’t watch any marvel films you really are out of touch
Well done, Elisabeth Moss!
There are some seriously overrated actresses on that list…
Surprised Emma Stone did not make the cut, she’s everywhere.
Yes, thank god she can help keep $cientology afloat.
She’s a scientologist ??
I was not aware. Well, that’ s a major disappointment. I loved her in The Square and Top of the Lake…
Ugh.
And re-ugh.
Sofia is the only woman of color. That being said, I am heartened that more than half the women on the list are 40+. Nicole and Jen are both 50+. That’s awesome .
Wow is that a white list! I mean…yikes. The men’s list was 4/10 POC.
Sure there’s Sofia Vegara but otherwise…oh wait I keep forgetting Scarlett is Asian….. 😒
Did not know Scarlett was Asian. I thought Scarlett was Danish and Polish-Russian.
I don’t believe these numbers, theres so many chinese actresses (and actors) who make way more than this.
What are the figures for Aniston’s earnings based on? She hasn’t been in anything noteworthy or financially successful for years and if it were residuals for Friends, the other two actresses would be there too. Is all this money from pushing products?
I don’t get this either.
Highest paid should not include endorsements, as those are distorting things massively.
LP- Aniston and Witherspoon are in that new Apple series The Morning Show. I bet they netted big bucks for that. IDK if that explains it though.
In order to try to explain the difference between The Rock and Scarlett Johansson, I went to look at the wikipedia page, thinking that maybe the reason for such a huge difference was the number of movies they made last year. But it looks like Dwayne is not making so many movies compared to Scarlett, even though he makes only “Blockbuster” types of movies. So yeah, they are on both categories not the best actors anyways, who are not making the most interesting choices.
Oh see I commented below that I thought that part of the difference was because he made so many more movies. But I guess his TV shows and endorsements count too right?
God, they make so much money
While it’s true the discrepancy between DJ and Scarjo is significant, he also churns out a lot more content than she does. I mean the man is always working. I’m sure that has a part to play as well.
Not for the others though
I’m surprised Elizabeth Moss is on this list. Is this for her TV work? Wow if so.
Very few movies are making money like a franchise movie these days so not surprised actors like Scarjo involved in Marvel too the list.
I wouldn’t pay a dime to see some of those listed, but really-Kaley Cuoco and Ellen Pompeo?? The fact that they make that kind of money and Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Angela Bassett, Taraji P. Henson, etc., etc., etc., don’t even make the list is difficult to swallow.