Scarlett Johansson is the highest paid actress of 2019

We discussed the news last week that Dwayne Johnson was Forbes 2019′s highest paid actor. Forbes released their actress list on Friday. And 2019’s highest paid actress is (drum roll, please) Scarlett Johansson. Oh… that’s not that surprising, she was last year’s highest paid actress too. Thanks, Marvel!

Black Widow’s most lucrative superpower? Her negotiating skills. For the second year in a row, Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actresses, earning $56 million. That includes a lot of Marvel money, like an eight-figure check for her upcoming Black Widow film and an impressive back-end payment of about $35 million for the $2.8 billion-grossing Avengers: Endgame. Johansson is joined on the list by newcomers Elisabeth Moss and Margot Robbie, as well as returnees like Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon. Together, the world’s ten highest-paid actresses tallied a combined $314.6 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019, before fees and taxes. That’s 69% more than last year’s cumulative total, but still far less than the top ten actors’ $588.3 million.

[From Forbes]

I was joking on Thursday when I said that the lists were spaced so we didn’t note the discrepancy between the actors’ pay and the actresses’ but maybe I wasn’t that far off the mark. Almost $275M difference between the two lists’ totals. Just for reference, Dwayne made $34M more than ScarJo – and unlike ScarJo he hasn’t expressed his willingness to play a tree. To put it even more in perspective, ScarJo’s numbers would put her at number eight on the men’s list. Behind Adam Sandler (but, funnily, knocking Chris Evans out of his spot). No other woman on the top ten list would rank on the men’s. Technically, Sofia Vergara would tie with Will Smith but ScarJo knocked them both off so no, she’d stand alone. The rest of the top earning women are:

1. Scarlett Johansson

2. Sofia Vergara

3. Reese Witherspoon

4. Nicole Kidman

5. Jennifer Aniston

6. Kaley Cuoco

7. Elisabeth Moss

8. Margot Robbie

9. Charlize Theron

10. Ellen Pompeo

What’s also interesting to me is the changeover from last year’s list. Only Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and ScarJo are back again while on the men’s list, all of them are repeats except for Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper (both aided by Marvel). So not only are men making a lot more money, they get to keep making money while the women have to fight for the scraps thrown off the men’s table.