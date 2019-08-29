Hilary Duff celebrates returning to her pre-baby weight ten months after baby’s birth

Hilary Duff and had her second child, her daughter Banks, last year. I can’t believe Banks is almost one. But I know this because Hilary is marking the anniversary by celebrating another accomplishment – shedding her pregnancy weight. According to the Instagram Story Hilary posted the other day, she’d given herself a year to work off the baby weight after her daughter was born. And she did it with the help of a trainer and a diet coach. Hilary posted a shot of herself looking amazing to announce she’d achieved her goal.

Duff, 31, celebrated her health milestone with a selfie on her Instagram Story. “I have been working really hard to get back to my pre-baby body before Banksy turned a year! It was my goal…and I did it!” she wrote. The mom of two thanked her dietitian and workout coach for getting her to her goal. “I have been working closely with Erik @theflexible.dieting.coach (whom I confess all my sins to lol) and training hard @novobodyofficial and getting all my strength back! You guys have kept me focused and made it fun!” Duff also thanked her fiancé, musician Matthew Koma, for whipping up her meals. “It would be impossible without these guys and my home chef @matthewkoma,” she said. “Thanks boys…” The Younger star is certainly feeling better than she did in July. Midway through the month, Duff was frustrated with her body progress. “Sitting here thinking…gotta keep working on this body that was Banks’ apartment. A while ago…,” she said on her Instagram Story. “Give me my abs back. Are they in there? Hellllllo come back.”

To clarify, Banks has not turned one yet, she’s 10 months old, so Hilary did not overshadow Banks’ special day with her weight loss news. I do like that People labeled this as a health milestone, rather than an aesthetic milestone. This also means that Hilary actually beat her goal, since it didn’t take the full year to get there. Hilary is 31. She’s also motivated for her career, being a working actress in Hollywood. She had the time and resources to hire a trainer and diet coach. It took me six full years to hit my weight goal after my second child, just FYI. I do appreciate People calling it a “health goal” rather than focusing on any body ideal. I wish more people used this language rather than making goals like trying to get back into pre-something jeans or such. Although I get a goal is a goal and that I’m just really grouchy today. Hilary looks amazing and she was attacked online for daring to have cellulite, so I’ll bet posting that shot felt incredible. I don’t want to take that away from her.

Also, I’m sure many of you want to discuss the Lizzie McGuire reboot announced at D23, but I know nothing about the show and given its fans reverence for it, I fear I would do the write up an injustice. I know that Hilary will play a 30-year-old Lizzie and she hinted that many of the fan favorite characters would return, including cartoon Lizzie. I also know Hilary’s son Luca finally thinks his mom is cool because of it and that Jamie Lynn Spears had a funny response to the news. And the only other thing I know about it is that I’m glad that Hilary has another show I can watch because they de-stroyed Younger and all of its storylines!

