Jennifer Lopez on celebrating her 50th: ‘You don’t get to write women off’

Jennifer Lopez turned 50 this year. 50 is a big deal for most people, the usual card and slice of cake won’t cut it. But it especially won’t do for JLo, so she created her own birthday celebration and took it on a worldwide tour. Jennifer just wrapped her It’s My Party Tour, which included an international leg. Jennifer took a video log of her travels/celebration that included behind-the-scenes clips, concert footage and personal moments with family so we could celebrate right along with her:

Jennifer introduced the video with a voice-over explaining why she choose to take her birthday global. JLo wants everyone to realize that women don’t have to hide in the shadows once they turn 50.

Everybody thought I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know that I was 50. That was something, like, “Why are we highlighting this, again?” But for me, was important. It was important as a woman to do that. To let people know that you don’t get to write women off at a certain point in their life. You don’t get to write people off. You’re getting better and better as you go, so long as you are open to the experience of growing and evolving. And to me that was very important to put out there. And until we started the show, it just seemed like a fun idea to me, to have a party, all summer. Also, on the other hand, that it would be so much fun to celebrate my 50th birthday in this way.

I mean, I love it. You all are tired of hearing me wail about complimenting a woman on her appearance with the caveat “for her age.” I am exactly like JLo, I’ll look for opportunities to tell people I’m 50. If I’d thought of it, I would have totally taken my birthday on the road (and am possibly mildly miffed she didn’t think to make our turning 50 in the same year a joint thing, but whatever).

She’s right, women need to remember that we can shine for as long as there is light left in us. And we need to do it in any way that makes us happy. Whether it’s filling laugh lines or rocking grey hair, I just want to see women out there being their version of 50 and not trying to imply there’s anything wrong with aging. I love that JLo blew the f—king doors off her birthday. If she’s turning her milestone into a movement, sign me up.