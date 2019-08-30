Kate Upton in Twinset, with Bulgari jewels at the Venice Film Festival: great look?

Here are some additional fashion photos from the Venice Film Festival premieres last night of Marriage Story and Ad Astra. As I mentioned yesterday, the festival and its sponsors must have done a bigger push to get some big-name models to attend this year. It might have been in reaction to the lack of glamour at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. My guess is that various jewelry companies (Bvlgari) and maybe even some beauty/makeup companies are paying models to attend the festival and put in some big appearances. I don’t mind it at all – it’s fun to see some models known to American audiences on the carpet at some European festivals this year. So here’s Kate Upton wearing a simple Please Don’t Buy by Twinset gown, which is supposed to be the plain backdrop for her stunning Bulgari necklace and earrings. I enjoy it! Kate looks great here.

Laura Dern in a custom Gucci with Buccellati jewelry. I would absolutely love this and buy this and wear this… without the red velvet hem. The green with the embroidery is beautiful and the dress didn’t need that dust ruffle or whatever.

Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad Spring 2019. I kind of love this? It’s stupid and over-the-top, but it fits well, it’s a lovely color and she looks great?

Candice Swanepoel in an Etro shirt. On the red carpet. Did her dress not fit or something? Was she getting paid to model a… men’s shirt? What is even happening? This just seems like it probably wasn’t the original plan.