Kate Upton in Twinset, with Bulgari jewels at the Venice Film Festival: great look?

Here are some additional fashion photos from the Venice Film Festival premieres last night of Marriage Story and Ad Astra. As I mentioned yesterday, the festival and its sponsors must have done a bigger push to get some big-name models to attend this year. It might have been in reaction to the lack of glamour at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. My guess is that various jewelry companies (Bvlgari) and maybe even some beauty/makeup companies are paying models to attend the festival and put in some big appearances. I don’t mind it at all – it’s fun to see some models known to American audiences on the carpet at some European festivals this year. So here’s Kate Upton wearing a simple Please Don’t Buy by Twinset gown, which is supposed to be the plain backdrop for her stunning Bulgari necklace and earrings. I enjoy it! Kate looks great here.
Laura Dern in a custom Gucci with Buccellati jewelry. I would absolutely love this and buy this and wear this… without the red velvet hem. The green with the embroidery is beautiful and the dress didn’t need that dust ruffle or whatever.
Molly Sims in Zuhair Murad Spring 2019. I kind of love this? It’s stupid and over-the-top, but it fits well, it’s a lovely color and she looks great?
Candice Swanepoel in an Etro shirt. On the red carpet. Did her dress not fit or something? Was she getting paid to model a… men’s shirt? What is even happening? This just seems like it probably wasn’t the original plan.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.
Oh no, Candice! leave your face alone.
Kate looks lovely. Best she’s looked in a while. Hair, makeup…on point.
Laura… while I like the color/fabric, I think it’s just too *much* fabric for her on top; she looks like a linebacker with those full sleeves and high neck. And yes, that red velvet trim on the bottom is weird (although with it, the dress can double as a Christmas tree skirt to offset the cost of the dress!)
Molly Sims… just… sigh… I am SOOOO tired of V necks open to the waist. We KNOW you have good breasts. Now, put them away. She looks like Big Bird’s cousin.
Candice Swanepoel looks like she woke up late, grabbed her bf’s shirt and a belt on the way out the door and called it a day.
Kate has a great post-pregnancy body. The weight looks good on her.
I’m getting major Anna Nicole Smith vibes from Kate. She looks good!
Love Laura Dern’s dress but ITA about that awful velvet at the bottom. Just..WHY??
Omg! I am a moron. I clicked on this thinking Kate was wearing an actual twin sweater set 🤣🤣
Honestly some of the jeans and dresses Laura dern wore in big little lies reminded me that from the neck down she really hasn’t aged since I first saw her in Jurassic park. If i looked like that I would not be covering it in a dress like that.
Molly’s dress looks like it’s needs some lift up top. Not a good look.