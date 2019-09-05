“Alicia Vikander & Louis Vuitton still don’t know what to do with each other” links

What is this outfit on Alicia Vikander?? [Go Fug Yourself]
Crazy Rich Asians co-screenwriter Adele Lim left the sequel when she learned her white male co-writer, Peter Chiarelli, was making 10 times more than her.[Jezebel]
Kim Kardashian wants to move to Wyoming in ten years. [Dlisted]
New music from Camila Cabello, yay, drama. [Just Jared]
The woman raped by Brock Turner has a name: Chanel Miller. [LaineyGossip]
Make American Guns Gay Again. [Pajiba]
Mayor Pete shreds Donald Trump over #Sharpiegate. [Towleroad]
This is a really clever Pennywise promotion. [OMG Blog]
Thousands of Aussies turned out for a BBQ to stick it to an annoying vegan. [The Blemish]
She looks wasted.
The outfit looks good, it’s Alicia that makes it boring. Rihanna or Charlize would have slayed in this look
Her face looks “off.” She just always looks sleepy, it bugs me. Wake up, Alicia, wake up!
She has fillers and it went wrong?
10 times more? WTF
She needs sleek hair and blazing red lipstick with this late 80′s/early 90′s redux of an outfit. But, most importantly, a good night’s sleep!
I thought this was Gal Gadot for a minute.
I would wear that outfit in a heartbeat. I love it.
I just checked hers and Fassbender’s IMDB…I think they’re on the wane. Especially him. He has one project filming and the only thing he released this year was Dark Phoenix. Her project list is a little longer, but the only thing of note is the Steinem project. Everything else seems straight to Netflix save the Lara Croft sequel no one wants.