Is Duchess Kate’s new hairstyle really a low-maintenance ‘working mum’ look??

Princess Charlotte’s big first day of school photo-op was hijacked by her mom’s hair. Welcome to the monarchy, Lottie!! While there are lots of people gushing over the cute Cambridge kids in their little school uniforms, there has been A LOT of discussion about Kate’s appearance. Which I understand, honestly. We’ve barely seen her in the past two months – there were her Wimbledon appearances in July, then the Kings Cup thing, and then the church photo-op at Balmoral. And that’s it. And clearly, Kate wanted to debut her “new look” today. A big part of that new look was her bright new caramel/red highlights (which are really well done) and a very fresh-looking blowout. But of course, the Daily Mail got a stylist to say that actually, Kate’s new look proves that she’s not high-maintenance at all. LOL.
A stylist has revealed how Kate has embraced the ‘working mum’ look, as little Charlotte was pictured arriving for her first day at school today. Kate, 37, sported a shorter, shiny blow dry as she took Charlotte, 4, to the £18,915-a-year Thomas’s Battersea school in South London. And following their appearance, stylist James Johnson revealed how Kate’s hair has transitioned from a more ‘polished’ summer look, to a more practical style with a ’90s on-trend flick’, and explained how Kate appeared to be taking a leaf out of Meghan’s more ‘relaxed’ look book.
Speaking about Kate’s hair transition, stylist James Johnson told Femail: ‘We’ve seen Kate showcase a longer hairstyle over the summer, both in July at the Hampton Court Flower Palace Garden Show and in August at the sailing regatta where her hair looked very preened. And now we’re all back to school, the working mum side of her is out! She’s gone for the chop, to the long bob, very on trend and adaptable for any time of the year. A long bob is often a great choice for busy people, not too long gets in the way, and still short enough to be tied up if needed.’
Revealing that she may have taken a leaf out of her stylish sister-in-law’s books, he added: ‘We’ve seen Kate wear very polished looks before, much different from Megan’s relaxed waves. It’s nice to see Kate has opted for a more relaxed look similar to Megan with an undone blow dry, still polished but with her own effortless stamp with it not being ‘too done’ or too curly.’
Sigh… would you like my take on Kate’s hair change? Because my take is “this guy has no idea what he’s talking about.” Kate’s hair was darker than this during the Balmoral church-ride, so this is a very recent change-up. My guess is that she was getting these new highlights for hours. Then she got up early this morning for a fresh blowout for this photo-op. Just like every other working mum! To be clear, I don’t fault Kate for getting a blowout and highlights to debut a new hairstyle at her daughter’s first day of school. She knew she was going to be photographed and she stage-managed everything, from the camera positions to her wardrobe to her hair. What I fault is the media-driven/palace-driven narrative that somehow fresh highlights and a blowout make Kate the perfect low-maintenance working-mum. Embiggening Kate’s Hair: The Future Queen’s Keen Mum Style.
Her hair is a country mile better. Her make up also looks better here.
I love her ability to maximise spotlight.
But she still can’t let go of her favourite lower lash line eyeliner :p
Why do royals wear SO MUCH BLUSHER?!
I wonder if the eyeliner is tattooed
Lower lash liner really isn’t a good look on most people. She looks much fresher without it.
It really ages almost any woman who wears it.
Love the blow-out and the honey hair gloss. Looks amazing!!!
She would suit even shorter hair, four inches shorter. And this tone is not the best for her.
yes this would like amazing! a darker bob! That said, I think her hair looks great but its not really low key. I always think my ponytails are pretty low-key but i would also blow dry or curl my hair for the first day of school with my child.
Agree, I think both Kate and Meghan should go a little shorter.
Lighter hair does not work on Catherine at all. But I like the length and blowout.
I agree. I love er hair darker. This shade and style look so mumsy. That’s probably the look she was going for though
Do teachers have to curtsy to the children? I’ve never known quite how that works.
Don’t they to princesses (yes, I know she isn’t using her title in school)?
If she was low maintenance working mum, she’d have brought Louis with her in a stroller and dropped him off at day care. And she wouldn’t have time for a blow dry. Not to mention she’d be heading straight to work. Just like you and me! Yea, right!
I’m still trying to figure out how this is work? She got her hair done to drop her children off at school for a photo op. What work is she and Will doing for the rest of the day? The Royal Family is just one big joke and a huge distraction.
I like her hair here as I said in the other post – but I am LOLing at the idea that this haircut is Kate’s attempt to go low-maintenance or whatever.
I like the hair, but I love that dress!
I think she looks amazing.
Idk why we still list the daily mail as a credible source for anything. Yes, they’re racist and favorite Kate, this is not shocking or new. Although to be fair, they did attack Kate constantly before they found their new target, Meg. People can love both Kate AND Meghan, and they do in England.
Her hair looks amazing, she prepares, as anyone would. They worked with the press to let them get their photos so PW and KM prepared for it. This is the same dress she wore to PH and MM rehearsal dinner? I think so. They all look great, and united. The pony tail flip by PC was so cute, and PG has no front teeth!
Yeah, this was a brand new blowout and it looks good, but it isn’t a low maintenance look. I hope William was doing his part to ease any nerves Charlotte might have had this morning while Kate was getting her hair done.
A working mum is more than however many hours in the stylist’s chair!
There’s no way that colour is low maintenance. She gets her hair dyed because she has had significant grey for years so she can’t just get highlights on her original colour. She has to get layers of highlights on the base of hair that would be treated as well. And with her hair length she’s probably at least four hours at the salon. And it would cost a fair bit as well.
The media drive to paint her as “normal” remains offensive to the women who can’t afford this look, both the money and the time to get it done.
Low maintenance would mean using the natural curl in her hair instead of a blowout, but she doesn’t ever go out without a blowout.
For her to fit the current criteria of a working mum, she’d have to actually work her job first.
I can only think about the fact that these kids, while going to school, have PHOTOGRAPHERS WAITING FOR THEM rather than just, you know, live life.
Who care’s about this lady’s hair? If there are photographers, of course she had to get ready before. They are high profile Kardashians.
She looks very pretty. The hair, the dress… it’s a good look.
Going lighter = high maintenance.
She looks nice here but I prefer her darker hair. Also she’s looking more and more Carole-y.
I think it’s pretty and the color suits her. But let’s not get excited about a “low-maintenance working mum” look. Highlights like these aren’t low maintenance, as they need to be toned quite frequently to keep them from being brassy. Then to keep them up, you have to get re-foiled every 4-6 weeks.
As someone who gets blowouts regularly, it does look like this blowout was done the day before and cleaned up this morning or it was less fussy (not as much curling iron) and took less time than normal. So in that regard, it’s an easier style to maintain.
That was my thought as well. This looks a little flatter than if it was just done.
I like the shorter hair; I’d like it even better if it was about 4 ” shorter to collarbone length. And while I like some highlights/lowlights for depth, I’m not sure red is the best with her skin tone. Seems a bit “brassy” to me; perhaps run a toner through…?
Anyway.. big improvement over the long mop. Personally, if “I” could get her to, I’d just make the best of her natural curls/waves (like she had on her South Seas trip, and after George was born (up in Wales)). Just put a bit of silicone based serum on to define, and boom! Done and stylish for every day. JMO 😊
This hair colour screams Carole Middleton to me, it’s so similar to shades she often has. Good blow-out though.
Well the hair colour screams Melania Dumpf to me!
Maybe for the first time ever, I would like to have her hair and her entire look from the waist up. I wish that was a blouse with a navy blue pencil skirt.
I love her hair in this pic. But it is not working mom unless you work in front of the camera. Most days my working mom hairstyle: clipped up or in a pony tail. It’s either my hair or my sanity some days.
The ‘working mother’ angle is clearly part of the new press narrative around her now that Meghan is due to be back at her duties next week (I think) – can’t have Katie Keen looking lazy when Meghan is back at it only a few months after having her first child. It was close to a year before Katie Keen returned to anything like regular work for her.
@DU, I concur. And Kate is anything but working as far as I’m concerned. She is working to keep herself at home and not do much but changing her husband’s diapers after he spoils himself from his temper tantrums. I know that’s blunt but when you have nannies and are in the elite of elite in the world, working is not a word I associate with that group. And Kate has never had a real job. But I digress.
How is a hair length well past your shoulders a long bob? Come on.
I think this style looks great on her though and hope she’ll do more working to go with the “working mum” ‘do.
How can you be a “working mum” if you don’t work?
Lol, true!
Also I would *not* call this a “long bob.” Long bobs usually just hit the shoulder.
I don’t think we can really tell the color. It’s obvious from looking at Charlotte in one of these pics that much of the “brass” is coming from the morning sun.
And what is the person who wrote this schlock on about anyway? Kate wore her hair in a low pony for the regatta thing. What’s lower maintenance than that?
I’m not touching the “working mom” thing…
Also, she’s got layers so how is this any kind of bob?
I have a feeling the sun is making her look a bit blonder than she is, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Kate starts going blonder now as a way to help disguise her grays.
I feel like she would look so much better if she’d just use a slightly darker lip color. It doesn’t have to be a vampy red, just a darker nude rose would be lovely.
Yes the shorter your hair the easier to deal with, until you get to the length you can’t do a pony. But she doesn’t exactly work. And Louis is her excuse to not changer her lifestyle. The “story” would make sense if it was her last kid going to school and she was actually going to work more
Instead of focusing on the “working mum look” why not focus on work itself and being a productive member of society?
There was no reason that an engagement couldn’t have been announced for her by now. She’s not the one coming back from mat leave and yet silence on the work front.
I think she will be going to her 3rd and last Back to Nature garden this week.
I guess Britain will remain broken. Katie Keen’s four hour salon visits must take pre-eminence!
There remains nothing actually announced and only mere speculation by the Daily Mail. Harry, William and Meghan have actual engagements announced and so my point remains the same. Besides she needs to do more than visit gardens. There are plenty of her other patronages she could attend that she hasn’t done yet this year.
Her hair looks nice. That the Daily Fail needs to rush to a stylist for analysis is hilarious.
But the Fail had to give some attention to Kate after writing at least four articles about Ivanka’s new haircut in three days, not one of which noticed that her bob was lopsided or that she brought along a fake messy bun to pin to the back of it for her Frida Kahlo cosplay.
This color does not looks good on her. It’s too brassy. Lighter hair doesn’t really suit her.
Top picture, this exaggerated smile/open mouth grimace is off-putting.