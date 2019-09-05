Is Duchess Kate’s new hairstyle really a low-maintenance ‘working mum’ look??

Princess Charlotte’s big first day of school photo-op was hijacked by her mom’s hair. Welcome to the monarchy, Lottie!! While there are lots of people gushing over the cute Cambridge kids in their little school uniforms, there has been A LOT of discussion about Kate’s appearance. Which I understand, honestly. We’ve barely seen her in the past two months – there were her Wimbledon appearances in July, then the Kings Cup thing, and then the church photo-op at Balmoral. And that’s it. And clearly, Kate wanted to debut her “new look” today. A big part of that new look was her bright new caramel/red highlights (which are really well done) and a very fresh-looking blowout. But of course, the Daily Mail got a stylist to say that actually, Kate’s new look proves that she’s not high-maintenance at all. LOL.

A stylist has revealed how Kate has embraced the ‘working mum’ look, as little Charlotte was pictured arriving for her first day at school today. Kate, 37, sported a shorter, shiny blow dry as she took Charlotte, 4, to the £18,915-a-year Thomas’s Battersea school in South London. And following their appearance, stylist James Johnson revealed how Kate’s hair has transitioned from a more ‘polished’ summer look, to a more practical style with a ’90s on-trend flick’, and explained how Kate appeared to be taking a leaf out of Meghan’s more ‘relaxed’ look book. Speaking about Kate’s hair transition, stylist James Johnson told Femail: ‘We’ve seen Kate showcase a longer hairstyle over the summer, both in July at the Hampton Court Flower Palace Garden Show and in August at the sailing regatta where her hair looked very preened. And now we’re all back to school, the working mum side of her is out! She’s gone for the chop, to the long bob, very on trend and adaptable for any time of the year. A long bob is often a great choice for busy people, not too long gets in the way, and still short enough to be tied up if needed.’ Revealing that she may have taken a leaf out of her stylish sister-in-law’s books, he added: ‘We’ve seen Kate wear very polished looks before, much different from Megan’s relaxed waves. It’s nice to see Kate has opted for a more relaxed look similar to Megan with an undone blow dry, still polished but with her own effortless stamp with it not being ‘too done’ or too curly.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Sigh… would you like my take on Kate’s hair change? Because my take is “this guy has no idea what he’s talking about.” Kate’s hair was darker than this during the Balmoral church-ride, so this is a very recent change-up. My guess is that she was getting these new highlights for hours. Then she got up early this morning for a fresh blowout for this photo-op. Just like every other working mum! To be clear, I don’t fault Kate for getting a blowout and highlights to debut a new hairstyle at her daughter’s first day of school. She knew she was going to be photographed and she stage-managed everything, from the camera positions to her wardrobe to her hair. What I fault is the media-driven/palace-driven narrative that somehow fresh highlights and a blowout make Kate the perfect low-maintenance working-mum. Embiggening Kate’s Hair: The Future Queen’s Keen Mum Style.