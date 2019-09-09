Taye Diggs, 48: Ladies ask me to take photos to show to their grandmothers



Taye Diggs was a guest on Ellen when tWitch was guest hosting. It was really fun to watch, tWitch is a great host, and I enjoy seeing Taye Diggs. Somehow he makes ridiculously mismatched clothing and pants rolled up comically high look fashionable. (I wish had the moxie to pull off outfits like this, and I do try sometimes regardless.) He talked about his early fame on How Stella Got Her Groove Back and joked about the fact that women take photos of him to show their grandmothers. He also said he’s dating now and that he got some advice from his 10-year-old son on that. While he didn’t talk about his co-parenting relationship with Idina Menzel, I got the impression that they’re doing well in that department. Taye is promoting his show All American on The CW. Here’s some of what he said and the video is above.

On dance

Dance is my first love. I love moving I love choreographing. It’s been over 20 years since How Stella Got Her Groove Back. How do you look the same?

You know what they say. Good black don’t crack y’all. Back in the day the ladies would run up to me and want autographs. Now the ladies run up to me. ‘Let me get a picture for my grandma.’ I’ll take it. On his son

He just had a birthday. Ten years old. At one point he never wanted me to date. I said ‘Listen man, I’m seeing this young lady she’s a good friend of mine.’

‘Is she your girlfriend?’

‘Not yet, but she could be. Anything that happens I’ll let you know first. You have anything you want to say to me?’

He said ‘I just want you to keep your eyes open man.’ “That’s probably a testament of how much love and light are being poured onto him”

I hope so. We love up on him a lot.

[From Ellen via YouTube]

At about :30 into the video, tWitch shares photos of himself and Taye in high school. They both have glasses and look so nerdy cute! As for him being old enough for grandmothers, How Stella Got Her Groove Back came out in ’98. That’s not that long ago! That’s mom of teenager age, not grandma age.

There’s another segment where tWitch and Taye try to dance in time with videos. They both have the moves! tWitch needs to host Ellen more. He can just take over and she can retire. I would watch it more if that happened.

Here’s the video of them dancing. It’s so worth watching!



I love his style. I don’t know many celebrities who could do this and still look great.

