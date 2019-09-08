Duchess Meghan wore a denim J. Crew shirtdress to the US Open women’s final

It only occurred to me hours after I wrote up the “Duchess of Sussex flew to New York” story on Friday that Meghan actually had to stay up past midnight in England to watch Serena Williams’ semifinal match against Elina Svitolina. The US Open scheduled both their women’s semis in the evening. So Meghan was pumped after staying up to watch her friend, and now I’m picturing Meghan going online to book a commercial flight to New York right after match point at like 1 am.
Meghan got into New York with time to spare on Friday. Apparently, she was seen at a yoga class at Modo Yoga in the West Village on Friday, probably to help with the jetlag. The British press had a field day with everything about this trip, from mom-shaming Meghan for leaving Archie behind (how dare Harry take care of his son for a few days) to American-shaming Meghan for, like, leaving the country for a brief private trip to see her friend. What bothers the UK tabloids more, the idea that Meghan had famous friends before her marriage or the fact that an African-American woman has African-American friends? There was also a lot of narrative-pushing of “Meghan will fly to New York to see Serena but SHE WON’T VISIT THE QUEEN.” I disagree – Serena is the only queen Meghan will recognize.
Anyway, Meghan was front and center in Serena’s box. Meghan was seated behind Alexis Ohanian (Serena’s husband) and in front of Anna Wintour. She was seated in between Oracene (Serena’s mom) and Patrick Mouratoglou (Serena’s coach). Meghan has been present for the past two Wimbledon finals which Serena lost, and now Meghan was there to see Serena lose in New York. It’s not Meg’s fault, of course. She wanted to support her friend, through thick and thin. But of course the British papers are going to have a ball with this (they already have a “jinx” narrative). I mean…athletes ARE superstitious, truly. But let’s be real: Serena jinxed her damn self. And the lack of catsuit was a bigger jinx than Meghan’s presence.
Fashion note: Meghan wore a $118 J. Crew denim shirtdress to the USO. It looked cute, and maybe it was a nod to a “Canadian tuxedo” in honor of Canadian Bianca Andreescu too. LOL.
Behold, the best video ever – Oracene Price utterly ignoring Meghan. I mean… Oracene doesn’t have time for that sh-t. Oracene couldn’t even watch the match when Serena was down 5-1 on match point.
A final fit for royalty 👑#USOpen pic.twitter.com/7N8HRGgtf1
Serena’s mum is gorgeous. I haven’t seen her before. She looks fierce too.
I glad she went to support her friend because they are to crawl up her a$$ regardless of what she does.
Exactly and the press get even more angry when they can’t control her. She wasn’t supposed to go back to America after the baby shower and now they know she has the best PR in the world, America behind her. It makes it even worse for them.
I don’t get the mum-shamingl, but then again it is nothing new. Remember Kate when she left George to go to a holiday with William?
And it doesn’t happen only to famous women.
I will never forget everything that some people said about me when my husband and I left our 6 months old baby with my parents for 4 days. Motherhood was hard on me the first time, and my therapist made me realize I needed time alone with my husband to reconnect with each other, and for me to realise that I was not only a mum now, I still was a woman in all aspects.
Sorry for the rant, but I hate the mum-shaming
I don’t know what is going on with Meghan, but she has never looked more beautiful. Maybe her face is slightly fuller after giving birth? And her hair is incredible. Seriously, she just gets more gorgeous every year. ❤️
Agreed. She looks radiant.
Meghan looked happier and felt at home last night. I would not be surprised if she plans to move back to America in the near future. The treatment of Meghan in England is disgusting. The BRF and British media should be ashamed of themselves.
Does she even need sleep? She had a baby recently, she is about to roll out a new project and now this. I’m convinced that celebrities as people are just in a whole different level energy wise and actually feed off of staying so busy.