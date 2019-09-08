Duchess Meghan wore a denim J. Crew shirtdress to the US Open women’s final

It only occurred to me hours after I wrote up the “Duchess of Sussex flew to New York” story on Friday that Meghan actually had to stay up past midnight in England to watch Serena Williams’ semifinal match against Elina Svitolina. The US Open scheduled both their women’s semis in the evening. So Meghan was pumped after staying up to watch her friend, and now I’m picturing Meghan going online to book a commercial flight to New York right after match point at like 1 am.

Meghan got into New York with time to spare on Friday. Apparently, she was seen at a yoga class at Modo Yoga in the West Village on Friday, probably to help with the jetlag. The British press had a field day with everything about this trip, from mom-shaming Meghan for leaving Archie behind (how dare Harry take care of his son for a few days) to American-shaming Meghan for, like, leaving the country for a brief private trip to see her friend. What bothers the UK tabloids more, the idea that Meghan had famous friends before her marriage or the fact that an African-American woman has African-American friends? There was also a lot of narrative-pushing of “Meghan will fly to New York to see Serena but SHE WON’T VISIT THE QUEEN.” I disagree – Serena is the only queen Meghan will recognize.

Anyway, Meghan was front and center in Serena’s box. Meghan was seated behind Alexis Ohanian (Serena’s husband) and in front of Anna Wintour. She was seated in between Oracene (Serena’s mom) and Patrick Mouratoglou (Serena’s coach). Meghan has been present for the past two Wimbledon finals which Serena lost, and now Meghan was there to see Serena lose in New York. It’s not Meg’s fault, of course. She wanted to support her friend, through thick and thin. But of course the British papers are going to have a ball with this (they already have a “jinx” narrative). I mean…athletes ARE superstitious, truly. But let’s be real: Serena jinxed her damn self. And the lack of catsuit was a bigger jinx than Meghan’s presence.

Fashion note: Meghan wore a $118 J. Crew denim shirtdress to the USO. It looked cute, and maybe it was a nod to a “Canadian tuxedo” in honor of Canadian Bianca Andreescu too. LOL.

Behold, the best video ever – Oracene Price utterly ignoring Meghan. I mean… Oracene doesn’t have time for that sh-t. Oracene couldn’t even watch the match when Serena was down 5-1 on match point.

