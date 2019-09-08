Serena Williams lost in her fourth Slam final since becoming a mother

Embed from Getty Images

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu won the Women’s Singles trophy at the US Open. She defeated Serena Williams, 37, in a topsy-turvy match that had all of Arthur Ashe Stadium in their feelings. I’ll try to be a little ray of sunshine and talk about all of the good things for a moment:

Canada finally won a Slam. Bianca is the first Canadian, man or woman, to win a Slam in singles. Good for her. Legit.

It’s exciting to have a teenager win big trophies. Too many times, tennis commentators are too eager to infantilize grown-ass women (Osaka is a prime example of that, she’s treated like she’s 12 not 21), but Bianca is a big, messy teenager with a big, messy power game and it’s all drama and crazy shot-making and more drama. What’s weird is that even though she’s very “teenage drama,” she shows a surprising amount of maturity… sometimes.

The umpire did her job. She didn’t interrupt the match for anything other than hushing the crowd. She did not bait either of the players, and I don’t think either player even got any warnings or violations. Carlos Ramos STILL needs to be fired.

Serena fought harder in this Slam final that she has in the past two years. She was a big mess, she was near tears on the changeovers and in her serve games, but she fought back from 5-1 in the second set to get it to 5-all (breaking Bianca twice), only to lose her nerve when serving to take it to a tiebreak. It was not a quick, clean death for her like in the past three Slam finals she’s lost. She FOUGHT. She mostly fought with herself. But it was good to see.

Now for some less optimistic thoughts…

I just care about Serena Williams and I’m invested in her. Maybe too invested. But I feel like if she wants to keep on reaching for #24 (and #25, #26, etc), she needs a larger overhaul. After last year’s US Open final, I didn’t really think much about Serena’s relationship with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. When John McEnroe did commentary on one of Serena’s matches in Melbourne (I think?), he mentioned that he was surprised that Serena didn’t fire Patrick in the off-season. We know Serena is loyal. She can still be loyal to Patrick and bring some new blood into her team. Or maybe just fire Patrick outright and bring in some new people.

I feel like she should truly benefit from bringing in Simona Halep’s mental coach/therapist too. Serena wrote about how she sought therapy after last year’s USO final. I feel like that was for a very specific problem of what happened in that final. I would like Serena to bring in someone with a background in sports psychology, because so much of this “losing in finals” thing is mental.

If the catsuit has the best record coming into the final, WEAR THE CATSUIT IN THE FINAL. Jesus, it’s NOT HARD. It’s a superstition, sure. But it’s a small, harmless one. Wear the catsuit, not the purple dress.

